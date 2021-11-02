Cowboys News: Rush’s start caught Vikings off-guard, Prescott could be ‘full-go,’ Tyron Smith day-to-day

Cowboys fans spent the whole week unsure of what to expect regarding Dallas’s starting quarterback situation. Turns out, the Vikings defense did, too. A former Cowboys defender who now wears purple says the unit had fully prepped to see No. 4 behind center. Cooper Rush says his storybook first NFL start was just as good as he’d dreamed it would be, and the stats put his Sunday night at the top of a very special list. And Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had an update on the plan for Prescott this week.

Elsewhere, a few injury notes from Week 8, including a season-ending blow to a promising young rookie. Wideout Amari Cooper shares what went down with his juggling catch, hamstring maintenance break, and game-winning catch. Micah Parsons put in the extra work, and it paid off with a monster game, Dan Quinn reaches out to a former teammate, and the Cowboys will dodge a bullet named Von Miller when the Broncos come to town next week. All that, plus Damontae Kazee speaks after his bye week arrest. Here’s the News and Notes.

Xavier Woods says Minnesota Vikings were preparing for Dak Prescott to start at QB for Dallas Cowboys, not Cooper Rush :: ESPN

The former Cowboys safety revealed that Rush’s start caught them off-guard. “We kind of thought they were going to still run the same offense,” Woods said. “So we just prepared for 4 all week.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that the team would change their defensive strategy if need be, loading the box against the run and forcing Rush to beat them through the air. Minnesota ended up loading the box on just 17% of Dallas’s rushing attempts.

'Just as good as the dream:' Cooper Rush waited a long time for his magic moment with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The backup quarterback estimated that he’d suited up for “around 50” games that he never got to play in. He made the most of his first opportunity Sunday night in relief of Dak Prescott, tossing for 325 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner with under a minute to go. “I felt like I belonged out there,” Rush said.

Cooper Rush tops elite list with passing yardage in 1st start :: Bobby Belt (Twitter)

Cooper Rush is the 12th UDFA quarterback in NFL history to get his first career start in prime time. His 325 yards passing are the most among those 12. The previous high was 270 yards set by Tony Romo against the Panthers in 2006. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) November 1, 2021

McCarthy on Dak's plan, Tank, Tyron, trades, more :: The Mothership

After “a really good day” on Monday, McCarthy said Dak Prescott is expected to be limited on Wednesday; he could be ready to practice full-go on Thursday. Tyron Smith will be listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury suffered Sunday night; the return of La’el Collins could help in case Smith misses time. DeMarcus Lawrence is “getting close, getting better.”

LB Jabril Cox to miss remainder of Cowboys' season with ACL tear :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie linebacker was injured on a third-quarter play while playing on the punt coverage team. He left U.S. Bank Stadium on crutches; a Monday MRI revealed that the fourth-round pick had torn an ACL.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper battles hamstring and teammate for game-winning play: 'He tried to steal my touchdown' :: Cowboys Wire

With the offense driving late against Minnesota, the veteran wide receiver was on the sideline, trying to loosen up a hamstring muscle. When Cooper returned to action, fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb hoped to change the formation to get Cooper Rush’s last-minute end zone pass. “Hell no!” Cooper laughed. “That’s how much pride I take in wanting the ball in those pivotal moments.”

Amari Cooper catches everything. Literally, everything. :: Pro Football Focus (Twitter)

Amari Cooper this season: 🔹 54 targets

🔹 0 drops pic.twitter.com/JHUm1QwaXi — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2021

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley :: Falcons WIre

The Falcons wide receiver still has an ally in his former head coach, even though they’re on different teams now. Quinn reached out to Ridley after his announcement that he’d be stepping away from football for a while as he deals with a personal matter. “I love Calvin,” the Cowboys defensive coordinator said. “Often times, there are issues that come up that need some extra time and space.”

Dan Quinn not surprised about Micah Parsons' play after LB changed work habits :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Micah Parsons didn’t like how he played vs Patriots, so he started getting to work earlier Dan Quinn: “I turned around and saw him walking in next to me. I said, ‘What do we got going on here?’ He said, ‘I’m changing some things.’ “It’s no surprise he played well (last night).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2021

Micah Parsons' best tackles vs. Vikings | Week 8 :: NFL.com

The first-round draft pick played like a man possessed on Halloween night, leading the Cowboys defense with 10 tackles; four of them for a loss. NFL.com has compiled a highlight reel chronicling Parsons’s dominant night in Minneapolis.

Cowboys defense was scary-good on 3rd downs in Halloween night game :: Mark Lane (Twitter)

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says the defense was "big" with their third down production — held #Vikings to 1/13. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 1, 2021

Good News, Bad News: Cowboys won't face Von Miller Sunday, but... :: Cowboys Wire

The Broncos traded away their defensive superstar on Monday, just days before their meeting with Dallas. While the Cowboys won’t have to contend with Miller in Week 9, there’s an increasing chance they’ll see him further down the road in the postseason; he was traded to the Rams.

Damontae Kazee addresses bye-week arrest for DWI :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys S Damontae Kazee addressed his bye-week arrest, DWI charge following Sunday’s win, according to transcript distributed by team. “I’m happy the Lord helped me get out. I didn’t hit nobody. I didn’t hurt myself. Just thankful I’m here now.” pic.twitter.com/NFIvPdUrjt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys went knocking on the Vikings’ door on Halloween night and came away with plenty of treats. Let’s dump everything Cowboys Wire had to say out on the living room floor and sift through it looking for favorites.

