Cowboys News: Roster trimmed, jersey number wins, power ranking sins

The Dallas Cowboys’ draft has been analyzed and dissected. Where do the NFC East competitors rank now? Do they have a roster ready to compete for a Super Bowl?

They roster was trimmed on Monday with the releases of a key contributor over the left several seasons. While some players lost access to the locker room, others learned the numbers that will hang in theirs.

Will the rookie linebackers cause legitimate competition for the veterans? Watch Ezekiel Elliott put in that work while Micah Parsons reaction to being drafted will give your tears a jerk. All this and more in News and Notes.

2021 NFL Draft Report Card Report : Football Outsiders

Dallas Cowboys Standard Deviation: 0.85 Highest Grade: A (Reuter) Lowest Grade: D (Fowler, Touchdown Wire) While discrepancies in player evaluation amongst scouts and analysts are inherent in the draft process, that is not the reason behind such a high level of polarization in the Dallas Cowboys draft class. The wide range of grades for the Cowboys draft mostly stems from how these graders weigh the litany of off-field issues attached to this crop of players. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was cited in a federal court lawsuit regarding the hazing of players on the Nittany Lions football team. LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph was suspended from the 2019 Fiesta Bowl for violating team rules and eventually transferred to Kentucky. Fourth-round offensive lineman Josh Ball left Florida State after being accused of 11 different incidents of dating violence. Those who graded the Cowboys draft highly cite the crop of high-upside defensive talent added to the team. Detractors of the Dallas draft class believe that the team leveraged too much of their class on players with problematic pasts.

Which NFC East team is in the best position after 2021 draft? :: NFL

Link Jane Slater is offset of a four-person panel and explains with the return of Dak Prescott and any movement towards mediocrity on defense, the Cowboys are the division's best bet.

NFL Power Rankings: Bears, 49ers on the rise after 2021 draft :: NFL

Link The Cowboys show up in the bottom half of the league as if Prescott's return means nothing. 21st? Stop it.

Opinion: Don't use Dallas Cowboys' name, AT&T Stadium to mainstream anti-trans hate :: USA Today

Link Politics and sports have combined together more than once, just look at the story of Colin Kapernick. On May 5th, they joined together once more with AT&T stadium becoming the home of a publicized event against the trans community. However, Mike Freeman of USA Today suggests that the NFL as a whole should not be the prime representation of this fallout. If an event is held at a stadium, it is held at a stadium- that does not represent the ideals and beliefs of the team or even the owners of said team. -AC

Poll: Should the Dallas Cowboys bring back safety Jeff Heath? :: Blogging the Boys

Link Heath is remembered by Dallas fans as a turnover creator, most famously from the Raiders game in 2017. Heath was able to tackle and force a fumble from quarterback Derek Carr, resulting in a touchback as the ball went out of the endzone. The play led the Cowboys to a victory. Now, the Raiders are releasing Heath. Does Heath have a place on the current roster as a safety? -AC

Cowboys waive veteran DT Antwaun Woods, release CB Smith :: CowboysWire

Link After starting 32 games and playing in 39, Woods has been released as the club trimmed to 90. A look at the financial ramifications. -AC

Cowboys announce rookie jersey numbers, Parsons gets Penn State 11 :: CowboysWire

Link With the new rules in regards to jersey numbers, the rookie class of 2021 had some interesting decisions to make. Micah Pearson will wear number 11, previously owned by veteran Cedrick Wilson. The changes continue with multiple players either changing their jersey numbers altogether (from college days) or picking numbers previously owned by potential/current hall of fame talent. Fans can't be confident buying jerseys without knowing which number their favorite player will sport. -AC

Draft Analysis: How Do LBs Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox Fit With Cowboys? :: D10Sports

Link Dallas will have a showdown when it comes to the linebacker decision. Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith are the current starters, but Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox offer an intriguing option. All may not survive until the 2022 season. -AC

[embed]https://twitter.com/3hunnidGuru/status/1390034454425505797?s=20[/embed]

[embed]https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1390026008770891777?s=20[/embed]

