Cowboys News: Roster prediction, Sam Williams gets mentor, Newman on Barber

With just over month until the Cowboys take the field for training camp, there are a few positions with little to no questions to be answered, such as quarterback. However, there may be at least five starting spots that are potentially up for grabs to the most impressive player throughout the summer. An early 53-man roster prediction does it’s best to forecast the outcome of those upcoming position battles.

It was announced late this week that Cowboys’ Ring of Honor running back Don Perkins died at the age of 84, making him the second notable former Dallas ball carrier to pass away this month after the news of Marion Barber III. Find out more about Perkins eight years in Dallas, and Barber’s former teammate’s recent comments about his passing. Plus, rankings of NFL wide receiver rooms, NFC quarterbacks, and coverage defenders from 2021 in this edition of news and notes.

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction ahead of minicamp, rule change review

As the season approaches, Dallas will slowly trim their roster to just 53 players. Cowboys Wire editor K.D. Drummond gives his prediction of who all makes the cut, and details a change in a rule that will impact how often practice squad players can be utilized during the season.

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

The NFL world was stunned to hear of the passing of former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber III. Former Cowboys cornerback and teammate of Barber, Terence Newman, spoke to the media about he and the late running back’s interaction in recent years, and why he unfortunately wasn’t all too surprised by the news.

Don Perkins, Cowboys' first great running back, passes away at age 84

The Cowboys family lost a another legend this month,, as former running back Don Perkins died at age 84 on Thursday.

Perkins spent all eight years of his NFL career in Dallas, starting in 1961. During that span he was selected to six Pro-Bowls and one All-Pro, and is considered one of the Cowboys first star players.

5 starting jobs up grabs for Cowboys, including multiple OL spots

Some positions like on the Cowboys depth chart, like running back, tight end, and especially quarterback, are seemingly set barring something unforeseen. However, a number of other positions are potentially open for competition, and Cowboys Wire’s Ben Grimaldi breaks down the five spots he believes will be the most competitive this summer.

2022 NFL receiving corps rankings: Cincinnati Bengals take No. 1 spot, Philadelphia Eagles make top five

Last year the Cowboys clearly had one of the best wide receiver groups in the NFL. Even after the departures of the talented Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, Pro Football Focus believes the pass-catchers will be good enough in 2022, ranking them as the No. 12 receiver corps in the league.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2021: Cowboys CB on the board... but it's not Trevon Diggs

Earlier in the week writer Nick Shook used NFL Network’s ‘Next Gen Stats’ to rank Micah Parsons as the fourth most disruptive defender in the league last year. Shook made another list on Friday, the top 10 coverage players of 2021.

Using things like passer rating allowed, average yards of separation, and a slew of other stats, Shook graded Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown as the sixth best pass defender a year ago. Despite a league-high 11 interceptions Trevon Diggs surprisingly didn’t make the cut due to his “tight window percentage” requirement.

Michael Gallup went through some resistance band training on Thursday in his rehab from a torn ACL. To the untrained eye, he looked pretty good but more work to do before he starts doing football activities. pic.twitter.com/CReAlEljfb — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 10, 2022

Ranking all 16 NFC QBs: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers headline the list for 2022

With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the NFC for yet another year, it’s hard to argue those two aren’t the gold standard of the conference. After that duo at the top, where does Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fit in? CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked all 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the conference, and Prescott was just inside the top five.

Sam Williams Finds Himself With Quality Mentors

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has high expectations as a rookie, but luckily the second-round pick is already surrounded by a great support system.

Williams quickly established relationship with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been well documented, but this week the former Mississippi Rebel spoke about his advice and work so far with teammate Micah Parsons and former Cowboy Hall of Famer Charles Haley.

Laying the groundwork. 🏈 Check out our inaugural HS Diversity Coaching Summit. HC Mike McCarthy, Player Personnel VP Will McClay, & former RB Tashard Choice met with area assistant coaches to talk coaching across all levels.

@usnikefootball | @playfootball | #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/1BlEHxLTV2 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 10, 2022

