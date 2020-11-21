Cowboys News: Roster moves, Prescott progress, How to Watch vs Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Minnesota to take on a Vikings team hitting it’s stride at the right time. The Cowboys are coming off a bye, which historically has been a great spot for Dallas, but there are a number of question marks that should make this game very interesting. Will the Dallas defense continue to improve and slow down the league’s best rushing attack, can the Cowboys finally find their footing in their own ground game, and did the Cowboys make the right call at QB?

Stephen Jones was extremely positive when speaking about Dak Prescott’s first weeks of recovery. There are plenty of positive takeaways for Cowboys fans despite this disappointing year so far. Which Cowboys need to step it up in the second half of the season to remain in Dallas?

Cowboys 53-Man Roster vs Vikings: Dalton, Knight back, new blood at DT, CB :: Cowboys Wire

Link A look at who is available for battle on Sunday. Keep track of all of the roster decisions.

Cowboys-Vikings: How to watch, stream online, listen :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys are no longer the National Game of the Week, so folks may need some help figuring out how to watch them. This is the help.

Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need Balance To Win :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Long time NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks gives his keys to victory for the Cowboys and the Vikings ahead of their showdown Sunday. The two teams will try to use similar gameplans, and stopping the running game is the number one priority for both teams.

Cowboys' Lawrence, Gregory questionable vs Vikings, Looney to start :: Cowboys Wire

Link It's unclear if the Dallas Cowboys will have arguably their two best pass rushers when they take on the Vikings, as both defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are listed as questionable with an illness. Tyler Biadasz was placed on the IR, and veteran Joe Looney will once again get the start at center.

Why the running back issue for the Cowboys matters :: Blogging the Boys

Story continues

Link This week Jerry Jones declared Ezekiel Elliott the Cowboys best player, which just isn't true as long as the Cowboys are employing the services of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and maybe a few others. Blogging the Boys' Tom Ryle looks into how Jones mindset on Elliott could potentially hold the Cowboys offense back in the future.

Celebrating Troy Aikman ’s 54th birthday with his best dimes! :: NFL Throwback, Twitter

https://twitter.com/nflthrowback/status/1330148966646702081

Big Facts: D-Law Facing His Favorite Sack Target :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Dallas Cowboys staff writers bring you 12 facts surrounding the Cowboys-Vikings matchup. Dallas has 21 wins and 10 losses all time following a bye, like they are this week. DeMarcus Lawrence has more sacks against Cousins than he has against any other quarterback; continue reading for more stats and facts like this.

Stephen Jones: “He’s Ahead Of Schedule And Rolling” :: Inside the Star

Link Stephen Jones while talking to the media revealed some positive details about Dak Prescott's recovery so-far from ankle surgery. Jones noted that Prescott is "ahead of schedule and rolling," which is a great sign for the Cowboys future.

Dallas Cowboys: This week’s game is pivotal for these three players :: Sport DFW

Link Even in a likely lost season, the Cowboys roster is full of players who need to make an impact in the second half of the season to help further their time in Dallas. All eyes are on Andy Dalton as many fans called for Garrett Gilbert to start, Chidobe Awuzie is essentially continuing an audition for a second contract, and Cowboys fans are hoping Neville Gallimore can keep showing flashes in his rookie year.

Dak Prescott STILL has more passing yards than these QBs :: B/R Gridiron, Twitter

https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1328720307880947715

What the Cowboys defense should expect from the Vikings offense :: Blogging the Boys

Link Blogging the Boys' Connor Livesay previews the Minnesota Vikings offensive attack. Spoiler Alert: Dalvin Cook is amazing and should be able to find continue his onslaught on defenses this week, and the Vikings plethora of weapons is deeper than some know.

3 things that Dallas Cowboys fans can be thankful for :: The Landry Hat

Link The 2020 season hasn't gone Dallas' way, but there are still a number of positives takeaways fans can point to. The 2020 draft class looks like the real deal, as CeeDee Lamb have shown future All-Pro potential and a few other prospects (Gallimore, Biadasz) have shown glimpses of becoming great players, Dak Prescott started off the year looking the best he ever has and he solidified that he's the future in Dallas, and the Cowboys coaching changes are looking better as the season goes on.

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Vikings :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys staff writers give their gut-feeling predictions for the game in Minnesota Sunday afternoon. Read why Kyle Youmans believes Dallas can pull off the upset.