Cowboys News: Rookie crash, daunting tasks as backups splash

The Cowboys’ matchup with the Eagles may not be the heavyweight bout it once appeared to be. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t start and Gardner Minshew is set to take the reins on Christmas Eve. This could be a trend for Dallas, who after getting the best of the best competition all season, suddenly won’t when attempting to tune-up for the playoffs.

Yet again, sickness strikes the Cowboys’ locker room and it’s another defensive star coming down with an illness. The cornerback room is an open competition as the regular season closes, and it could be a look at the position’s future in Dallas if someone steps up as the boundary corner across from Trevon Diggs.

Kellen Moore’s offense has faced criticism, and turnovers from quarterback Dak Prescott loom over the organization. A top Dallas rookie is okay after a car crash, panic levels in Week 16 and more in News and Notes.

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report :: Cowboys Wire

The final injury report for Week 16 features a new face for the Cowboys. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was added to the list, the latest player in Dallas to miss practice with an illness and his status for Saturday is in question.

Eagles coach says Jalen Hurts won't start against Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys will be taking on a lesser Eagles team on Christmas Eve. Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t start the contest according to Nick Sirianni and it’ll be Gardner Minshew at the helm in AT&T Stadium.

Science Lab: Finally, An Open Competition for CB2 :: The Mothership

Dallas has taken notice to the issues at cornerback, and the changes to come could have a ripple effect into the future. Patrik Walker breaks down the competition ahead for potentially taking over Anthony Brown’s role heading into 2023.

Report: Top Cowboys rookie involved in accident, taken to hospital as precaution :: Cowboys Wire

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident Thursday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and Williams was only taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Should Cowboys pivot back to a conservative passing attack? :: Cowboys Wire

Coming off the turnovers that lost the Cowboys the game against the Jaguars and potentially their NFC East hopes, the offense could change their ways. Although they’re scoring at will compared to their peers, there’s turnovers to blame for both quarterback Dak Prescott and his receivers. Could Dallas hit the brakes on the aggressive attack? Reid Hanson gives the answer.

Dallas Cowboys roster power rankings: Naughty and Nice list :: Blogging the Boys

With Christmas a few days away, the Cowboys have some deserving of presents or coal. Brandon Loree details four players who made the nice list, while four others did not.

Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs :: Cowboys Wire

The last few weeks of the regular season double as an opportunity to tune up for the playoffs if there’s strong competition, but the Cowboys defense may have it easy. The last three games for Dallas are against teams who will likely start a backup quarterback and won’t be a strong sparring partner for Dan Quinn’s unit.

NFC East showdown: Do Eagles or Cowboys have the better roster? :: ESPN

Cowboys-Eagles Saturday may not feature the teams at full strength, but who boasts the strongest roster. ESPN matches up the two groups position-by-position to see who is the real beast of the East.

Cowboys roundtable: What’s the panic level? Which position needs most help? :: The Athletic

When you’re after a playoff run, the slightest setbacks loom large and there’s a growing list of issues for Dallas to fill out if they want to compete in late January. The cornerback position is an obvious issue, but injuries at another spot could pose similar problems for Quinn.

