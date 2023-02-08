Cowboys News: Rob Gronkowski wants Jerry’s attention, how much will Schultz cost?

Super Bowl Week has kicked into high gear, and while the Cowboys aren’t there, a few notables came up during conversations leading up to the big game. Find out whose name Miles Sanders invoked in a chat about trash talk, what Rob Gronkowski says would get him to come out of retirement, and exactly when Trevor Lawrence says he knew the Jaguars could beat Dallas back in December.

Meanwhile, we’re gearing up for free agency. Find out which players are the biggest priorities for Dallas, and why the asking price may be just too steep for one in particular. We’re assessing the performances of two more rookies, we’re wondering who will fill Brian Schottenheimer’s shoes in what has become an important role on the Cowboys staff, we’re shopping for cornerbacks, and we’re getting into the mind of the man who’s in charge of the big board in Big D. All that, plus who is the richest man to ever play in the NFL? The answer may shock you. News and Notes, coming right up.

The Cowboys have 18 unrestricted free agents: Who are their top priorities? :: The Athletic

Truth be told, there are no franchise-breaking “high priority” free agents, just guys the team would prefer not to let get away. At the top of that list are Tony Pollard, Leighton Vander Esch, Donovan Wilson, and Dalton Schultz. Schultz, though, is said to be looking for “top-of-the-TE-market-range” money, and Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot can probably do 80% of his job at 10% of that price.

100 Top NFL Free Agents 2023: Lamar Jackson, Jessie Bates, and Tony Pollard sit atop their positions :: Pro Football Network

Terence Steele is actually the highest-ranking Cowboy on this list of the top free agents at No. 13, though he’s restricted and will almost certainly stay put in 2023. Pollard comes in 15th, the top running back, due to minimal wear and tear that should also earn him a top payday. Other Cowboys include Schultz (21), Wilson (56), and Vander Esch (58).

McClay's annual quest for 'good football players' :: The Mothership

Sifting through hundreds of college prospects and facing decisions on nearly two dozen free agents, the Cowboys vice president of player personnel actually has a very simple strategy. “The more good football players you have,” he says, “the more depth you have on your team and the more competitive you can be in a 17- to 20-game season.” It helps that he’s picking players for coaches- McCarthy and Quinn, especially- whose preferences are already known.

Cowboys still have key staff role to fill after Schottenheimer's OC promotion :: Cowboys Wire

Schottenheimer is the second offensively-minded veteran coach to have occupied the consultant’s role in Dallas in two years. It worked out well for Ben McAdoo; he’s now OC in Carolina. Schottenheimer looks to take what he learned scouting future opponents into his new job as Kellen Moore’s replacement in Dallas. And the consultant job is once again open.

5 cornerbacks Cowboys could target in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Corners are always in demand, and this year’s class is deep with talent. Among the names that Dallas may consider: Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon from Illinois, South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, and Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State. (Yes, he’s the son of that Joey Porter, the longtime Steelers great.)

DaRon Bland’s ascension was shot in the arm for Cowboys' defense in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie far surpassed his fifth-round draft pick expectations. A promising prospect when the season kicked off, he was a starter by Week 10. Now Bland figures to push to keep his spot on the field opposite Trevon Diggs and give the Cowboys a decision to make when it comes to Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis.

Eagles’ Miles Sanders gives Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence ultimate compliment :: The Landry Hat

The Philadelphia running back gave Lawrence a shout-out on Super Bowl Opening Night when he was asked to name the biggest trash-talker he’s come up against. “He’s a very angry guy on the field,” Sanders said of Lawrence, “and I just want to give him a hug. But he’s pretty angry on the field.”

Rob Gronkowski’s hilarious Brett Maher-Jerry Jones joke before Super Bowl kick :: ClutchPoints

The big tight end is set to attempt a 25-yard field goal during a Super Bowl promotion. He said it took him three tries to connect on a 33-yarder, noting that that’s just an extra point. “Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call and I will come back and I will unretire as a kicker,” Gronkowski said.

One of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite audibles from last season came against the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

The Jaguars quarterback had a great season, but one of his big standout moments came against the Cowboys when he checked to wide receiver Christian Kirk on a downfield route. Regarding that game, by the way, he says Zay Jones’s 59-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter (to narrow the gap from 17 to 10 points) was when he knew the Jacksonville comeback was on.

Cowboys Waletzko's first year a wash, but heavy load could soon come :: Cowboys Wire

The massive lineman came in with a cult following… and an injured shoulder. When the joint finally gave out after just 11 snaps, it brought his rookie season to an early end. He still needs plenty of polish and development and will have a new position coach to win over, but Waletzko has starter ability. And come camp, he’ll also have a healthy shoulder for the first time in ages.

What went right, what went wrong for the Cowboys in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Trusting Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback proved to be a stroke of genius, but the Cowboys brass woefully misjudged how every wide receiver not named CeeDee Lamb would step up to start the season. The offensive line survived another tumultuous year of doing the injury shuffle, but the predictable offense as a whole turned out to be the team’s ultimate downfall.

The 10 richest NFL players in the world, ranked by 2023 net worth :: 105.3 The Fan

Recently-retired Tom Brady has an estimated net worth of $250 million, tying him with the ubiquitous television personality of Peyton Manning. But the wealthiest current or former NFL player of all time may surprise you. Roger Staubach is worth a staggering $600 million, most of it coming from the 2008 sale of a real estate company he founded late in his playing career.

