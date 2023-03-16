Cowboys News: Replacing Zeke, what’s next for Elliott, more cap moves for stars

Ezekiel Elliott’s release, while not unexpected, still shook the NFL when it was finally made official Wednesday. We’re putting No. 21’s seven years in Dallas in proper perspective, while also getting ready for life without him in the offense. We’ll try to get a handle on what the Cowboys’ prototype running back looks like, we’ll hear what Jerry Jones had to say about the locker room leader, we’ll forecast where Elliott ends up next, and we’ll forecast if history will just repeat itself when it comes to Tony Pollard.

Elsewhere, the front office is finding more salary cap dollars by doing some rearranging, we’re getting to know Stephon Gilmore, we’re letting the Donovan Wilson news really sink in, we’re asking if more change is coming to the offensive line, and we’re wondering when the Cowboys will renew their ongoing rivalry with a certain quarterback who’s off to (literally) greener pastures. All that, plus a Power 5 conference is planning big things at the Cowboys practice facility, and the planet’s biggest soccer tourney will require a major remodel at the team’s home stadium. That’s all up in News and Notes.

'Consummate professional': Jerry Jones releases official statement on Ezekiel Elliott's release :: Cowboys Wire

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way,” the team’s statement began. “He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field, and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.” Jones classified Elliott’s release to the free agent market as a difficult decision that is best for everyone involved.

Now released, Ezekiel Elliott will go down as one of Cowboys' all-time greats :: Cowboys Wire

Elliott’s name will live alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith, not just in the record books of Cowboys running backs, but as the latest of the franchise’s true legends to be cut by the team before their playing days were done. Over seven mostly highlight-filled seasons, Elliott gave the Cowboys countless shining moments that will be remembered far longer than Wednesday’s unceremonious ending.

Ezekiel Elliott shined for Cowboys, but exits as a warning about paying Tony Pollard :: ESPN

The decision to release Elliott came as a direct result of the mega-contract the Cowboys signed him to in 2019. Not the wrong move at the time, really, it just didn’t work out for as long as everyone hoped. Now with Pollard playing on a $10 million franchise tag, the front office will be faced with the prospect of repeating the scenario all over again. Wednesday’s difficult cut should give the Cowboys pause when considering it.

RB Athletic Archetype Guide: Dallas Cowboys :: The 33rd Team

Looking at the running backs the Cowboys have drafted since 2014, Dallas typically looks for one weighing between 202 and 225 and ideally standing at least six feet tall. A good vertical seems to matter more to the club than a fast 40 time. There are plenty of prospects that come close and could fit here, but UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet may actually be the ideal match on paper.

Don't feel too sorry for Ezekiel Elliott :: Spotrac (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott leaves the Cowboys having earned $70.6M across 7 seasons. He's already the 2nd highest paid running back in NFL history, behind only Adrian Peterson ($103M)https://t.co/rWQgGrkC2b — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2023

Report: Bucs could be interested in former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott :: Bucs Wire

Tampa Bay was one of the first teams many observers listed as a potential next destination for Elliott. New Bucs running backs coach Skip Peete and the recent release of Leonard Fournette may be big reasons why. The Bills, Chargers, and Bengals have also been mentioned… and some experts are offering a reminder that Elliott and the Cowboys could even strike a totally new deal to bring him back to Dallas at a more palatable price.

NFL really does stand for 'Not For Long' :: Jess Haynie (Twitter)

Assuming Anthony Brown doesn't get a new deal, Dak Prescott is now the last man standing from 2016 draft. — Jess Haynie (@CowboysAddicts) March 15, 2023

Stacking Cap Bundles: Cowboys convert Lawrence salary, restructure Tyron Smith :: Cowboys Wire

By converting $13.35 million of his $15 million salary, the Cowboys cleared out an additional $8.9 million of cap space by reworking DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract. Reports indicate Smith could even see more money than the $13.6 million he’s scheduled to make, but it’s based on incentives instead of base salary. Dallas started Wednesday with $4.3 million of space; Lawrence’s restructure moved things to $13.2 million. Smith’s could add as much as another $12 million once all of the details emerge.

Gilmore: 'I've been a Cowboys fan my whole life' :: The Mothership

He’s a five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but the Cowboys’ newest cornerback has been dreaming of this particular moment since he was a little kid in Rock Hill, S.C. “I’ve been a Cowboys fan all my life,” Stephon Gilmore said Wednesday upon arriving to The Star. “My dad, my cousins, I told my uncle I had a surprise for him. He was so excited. I’m just excited to be in town and see this amazing facility. I’m just looking forward to making plays in this Cowboys uniform.”

Here's why retaining Donovan Wilson was key for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Wilson has proven to be a Swiss Army knife in Dan Quinn’s defense, playing a variety of roles, against a variety of players, from a variety of positions. But with his best football possibly still ahead of him, the 28-year-old’s retention could also have a trickledown effect on the Cowboys safety room, presumably freeing up promising third-year pro Israel Mukuamu to play more cornerback.

Even with vacancy at LG, Tyler Smith’s spot on the Cowboys is unsettled :: Cowboys Wire

The Tulsa rookie made an impression at left tackle last year, but almost nothing in the NFL is guaranteed. Smith is no doubt the long-term plan at the position, but the Cowboys still have free agency and the draft to add to their roster for 2023. Expect the team to take a wait-and-see approach before naming their actual starting five linemen.

Recent history shows the Cowboys should move their second-round pick for a proven commodity :: Blogging the Boys

Instead of taking Day 2 lottery tickets on the likes of Trysten Hill, Jaylon Smith, or Al Johnson, the Cowboys would be better served trading away their second-round pick to help leverage a surer thing, like DeAndre Hopkins or Brandin Cooks.

Cowboys 2023 Free Agency Tracker with contract details, comp pick ledger :: Cowboys Wire

Bookmark the link for a full accounting of what Dallas has done and what their players have done in free agency thus far, along with the salary cap and compensatory pick ramifications. The tracker will be updated as developments occur.

Aaron Rodgers-to-Jets spices up possibilities for Cowboys' 2023 home schedule :: Cowboys Wire

With news that the Packers quarterback is headed to New York, Cowboys fans are left to wonder when he’ll be back inside AT&T Stadium. Dallas will host the Jets at some point in 2023 for Rodgers’s 13th all-time face-off with America’s Team. Will it be opening weekend? Thanksgiving Day? An otherwise ho-hum interconference game could suddenly become must-see TV.

FIFA delegation visits AT&T Stadium to offer insight on World Cup-prompted renovations :: Dallas Morning News

Arlington could be on the shortlist to host the 2026 World Cup final, but some work will be required at the Cowboys’ home stadium before they host any FIFA matches. To create a field that’s the requisite 74 to 76 yards wide, the existing playing surface level will be raised four to six feet. That, in turn, will necessitate the removal of about 3,000 seats. And, of course, a system will have to be installed that allows for a real grass field. “Every game would be like having a Super Bowl, from an economic standpoint,” said Dan Hunt, chairman of Dallas’s host city bid.

Big 12 Pro Day: NFL, Big 12 Conference to host first conference-wide pro day in DFW :: WFAA

The schools of the Big 12 will team up for “a reimagined Pro Day experience” in spring of 2024, bringing the entire conference together at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Medical and player skill assessments will be centralized to one location for maximum media exposure, and a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities will also be offered for the Big 12’s student-athletes.

