Cowboys News: Real talk on Dak, McCarthy; defense ‘flushing’ 49ers beatdown

It’s important to not overreact to a brutal loss like the one suffered in Santa Clara last Sunday. But it’s also not smart to gloss over the lessons that loss may impart. There are suddenly difficult questions being asked about both Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy, with all of Cowboys Nation now having to truly wonder: just what are we doing here?

The defense, for its part, is moving on to the Chargers, but last week showed clearly that if Micah Parsons isn’t going to turn in a superhero performance every week, the rest of Dan Quinn’s unit needs to step up in a big way. Elsewhere, the ex-players-turned-TV-analyst crowd has now come for CeeDee Lamb (but Lamb has clapped back), the Cowboys look to be adding yet another first-round draft pick (to replace one of their own), and we’re taking an early look at the 53-man roster (knowing it will change before Monday).

All that, plus the turf-versus-grass war rages on, a longtime Cowboys star could be headed to the Big Apple, George Kittle’s custom shirt could end up costing him a pretty penny, and the Cowboys will make a wardrobe change when they take the field at SoFi. Here’s all the News and Notes.

The Cowboys can’t get caught thinking that their mistakes were the reasons they lost so decisively to San Francisco. In fact, the team needs to take a long, hard look at Prescott… especially with his attached cap number of $59.4 million looming. Why else would Jerry Jones have added Trey Lance, if not either for leverage in contract talks with Prescott or as a contingency plan? Jones needs to engage his head coach now in honest, open discussions regarding their passer.

The coach and QB have had their ups and downs together over the past three-plus years, but now they’ve reached a tipping point. It’s no longer just personal bias to say out loud that this may not be the duo the team can move forward with. On Sunday, Prescott looked like a quarterback who was too much in his own head, one who lacked the confidence necessary to win against a tough opponent. And under McCarthy’s playcalling, Dallas has been unable to successfully conjure up a successful response when trailing and or against a top team. There’s still time to get back on track, but a fork in the road may be coming up.

McCarthy’s version of the West Coast offense is nothing new, nothing creative. What’s worse, every touchdown requires a slow-motion crawl toward the end zone. That’s a departure from 2022, when Kellen Moore’s offense was No. 1 in red-zone offense, collecting touchdowns on more than 71% of their trips inside the opponent’s 20. They currently rank 28th, at 36.%. For all the talk of the offense still searching for its identity, maybe we’ve been looking at it for more than a month.

Evans was taken just three picks after Leighton Vander Esch in 2018’s draft; now the Alabama product may be part of the solution in replacing the Wolf Hunter in Dallas after his latest neck injury. Evans played four seasons in Tennessee and one in Atlanta, racking up over 470 tackles.

Evans’s visit turned into a workout and then apparently into a job offer; he’s expected to officially sign on with the Cowboys practice squad. Linebackers Tanner Vallejo, Brandon Smith, and Jordan Evans also worked out at The Star on Wednesday.

Week 5 was only the second occasion ever where Parsons spent at least half of his snaps rushing the passer and didn’t record at least three pressures. The 49ers took Parsons out of the mix and kept Brock Purdy clean by having him dish the ball quickly to receivers who get great separation. When Parsons is on, the defense rolls, and when he’s off, it struggles. But it’s up to more than just Parsons, and the rest of the defense didn’t step up.

The second-round draft pick out of Ole Miss was poised to make the Year Two jump in 2023, but he hasn’t yet had the breakout many were expecting. Just one sack and six pressures over 99 snaps is concerning enough, but only one of those pressures has come since Week 2.

Still stinging from a 42-10 beatdown, the vocal safety said the team was “flushing this game down the drain” and moving on to the Chargers. “We weren’t crowned the best defense in the league when we had a 40-0 win against the Giants, and we’re not gonna be named the worst defense in the league after what went on Sunday,” he said. “We’re gonna continue to work and continue to get better. We know what we are. … We’re gonna be successful. We just have to keep working.”

Tight end Sean McKeon has just one gameday elevation remaining, as does linebacker Malik Jefferson. Center Sean Harlow is down to two. Expect some roster shuffling among the current 53, though, to adjust for several key injuries suffered in Week 5.

Over 100,000 followers saw Lamb’s “lol” post to X on Wednesday afternoon, causing many to wonder what was so funny. Best guess is that the receiver was clapping back at former All-Pro Richard Sherman’s claim on TV that Lamb is overrated as a bona fide WR1. Sherman put Lamb more in the tier of Jaylen Waddle, Garrett Wilson Jr., Tyler Lockett, Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk, and Chris Godwin.

Cowboys to wear 'Arctic' white uniforms in Week 6 vs Chargers :: Todd Archer

The Cowboys will be in their Color Rush, all-white uniform with white helmet and face mask Monday against the Chargers. It’s the same look they had last year at Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/zCxo62GxKT — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 11, 2023

The league is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers tight end after he displayed an expletive-laden shirt under his game jersey during Sunday night’s win. Under the terms of the NFL’s fine schedule, “personal messages” carry a monetary hit of $10,927.

The ex-Cowboy could be playing his home games at MetLife Stadium from now on, but it’s unclear if he’ll be wearing green or blue. Collins worked out Tuesday for the Jets and is set to do the same for the Giants. The tackle played six years in Dallas and then started 15 games for the Bengals in 2022 before tearing an ACL. Cincinnati released him in early September as a cap move.

The battle over playing surfaces and the injuries they may or may not contribute to isn’t ending anytime soon. The debate will only get more heated as the 2026 World Cup comes to multiple NFL venues- like AT&T Stadium- and forces a temporary switch. “When the World Cup comes around,” NFLPA president JC Tretter said, “and these teams and these owners will roll out green grass for the European soccer teams to play on, and then replace it right back with turf for the employees, I feel like it’s going to be a damning moment for this league because it will show you exactly how decisions are made.”

