Cowboys News: Rare feat in sight, WR debut set, Jerry eyes $300M upgrades

The Cowboys have a nearly full stable heading into Sunday’s battle for Texas state bragging rights. One linebacker is iffy with an illness, but everyone else should be ready to roll, including one pass-catcher set to make his Dallas debut. Malik Davis is looking forward to seeing an old friend on the opposite sideline, but one Houston coordinator is less than thrilled about the prospect of meeting the Cowboys’ dangerous return man. All this, amid predictions of a landslide score… and a warning from one team leader who still calls the two teams’ first meeting 20 years ago “gut-wrenching.”

Elsewhere, Jerry Jones had things to say… about an 18-game schedule, about second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph, and about a report criticizing both Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the NFL. We’re talking about a nearly $300 million planned upgrade to AT&T Stadium, which teams could be looking to poach some Cowboys assistants, and what rare feat the club could accomplish with a win on Sunday. All that, plus Jason Garrett backs out of a coaching search, and why Odell Beckham’s viral quote about the pointlessness of the regular season isn’t the full story. News and Notes in 3, 2, 1…

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not taking Texans lightly :: Texans Wire

Jones still thinks about the night in 2002 when the expansion-year Texans beat Dallas in primetime before a national audience. “I think that’s why you don’t take any team for granted,” he said Friday. “It blows my mind people think we’re going to roll the ball out there and we’re going to come away with a win. This is going to be highly competitive.”

Week 14 Injury Report: Cowboys almost clean bill, Texans rule out top WRs, rookie :: Cowboys Wire

James Washington is expected to make his season debut, while Tyron Smith will likely wait until next week. Leighton Vander Esch is listed as questionable with the illness that has plagued the Cowboys defensive unit; all other question marks are a full go for Sunday. Houston will be without wideouts Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks, as well as defensive lineman Kurt Hinish and defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

Gut Feeling: How Cowboys-Texans will shake out :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy urged his players not to eat the cheese this week, but the team’s staff writers are at least nibbling. All picked the Cowboys to win, and win big. Predicted final scores: 34-16, 33-13, 43-16, 44-10, and 45-10.

Jerry Jones calls on CB Kelvin Joseph to 'become a man' :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys need Kelvin Joseph to step up with 2 CBs out for season. "Time for him to become a man," Jerry Jones told @1053thefan. "Accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. It’s time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 9, 2022

Cowboys RB Malik Davis continues NFL dream, set to reunite with Texans RB Dameon Pierce :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys’ third-string running back is looking forward to connecting before Sunday’s game with his University of Florida backfield partner. “We don’t go long without talking,” Davis said. “That’s like my brother, for real.” Dameon Pierce leads all NFL rookies with 198 carries for 861 rushing yards this season and has been one of the lone bright spots for the 2022 Texans, while Davis scored his first pro touchdown last week. No matter who wins this matchup, the two already have a jersey swap planned for afterward.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross wary of Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin in return game :: Texans Wire

For all the weapons Dallas has at their disposal, the Houston coordinator is most worried about the undrafted rookie who came over from the USFL. “He does have an aggressive mentality, doesn’t want to fair catch,” Ross said of Turpin. “He’s not a big guy, so those jittery guys that can move and cut at full speed, that makes it difficult for singular tacklers in space.”

Cowboys eyeing first consecutive double-digit win seasons since 1996 :: Inside the Star

A win on Sunday would put the Cowboys in a place they haven’t been since they were the defending Super Bowl champs. But it’s more a bit of trivia than anything. “Double-digit wins back-to-back seasons is cool, but we want to make a run in the playoffs. That’s what’s important,” Ezekiel Elliott said.

'I don't see the point': OBJ's quote on regular-season play isn't full story :: Cowboys Wire

Beckham made headlines telling The Shop, “I don’t see the point,” in speaking about joining a team for regular-season action. “I would rather play when that pressure’s on. I’d rather play when the lights are on.” While that part of his quote went viral, the free agent actually continued, making it clear what he wants is to “go in there and learn the playbook, ramp up to play football” in order to make a significant impact in the postseason but also prove himself worthy of returning for his new team next season, too.

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys planning $295 million in AT&T Stadium renovations :: Dallas Morning News

When the house cost $1.3 billion to build, the updates are going to cost a pretty penny, too. Jones is planning nearly $300 million in renovations to the 13-year-old AT&T Stadium, mostly to “refresh premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and other back-of-the-house services.” The venue will host World Cup matches in 2026 and is always in the running for future Super Bowls and other high-profile events.

These teams could look to steal Cowboys assistants for head coach jobs :: Cowboys Wire

We know Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore will be hot commodities once again in the next coaching carousel. Carolina is already on an interim coach and Jeff Saturday can’t be a sure bet to return in Indianapolis. Teams like Houston, Denver, and Las Vegas are likely to take a long, hard look at their situations. Arizona, New Orleans, and Cleveland could decide to shake things up. And even Bill Belichick retiring in New England isn’t out of the question.

Jerry Jones is “a big proponent” of an 18-game regular season :: ProFootballTalk

After the first two 17-game regular seasons, Jones is ready to add on. “I’d like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular-season games and have been a proponent of that,” the owner said Friday. “You will get better if you play those games, because you will play less preseason games.” And of course, more regular season games means more money in broadcasting rights, TV ad sales, and ticket revenue.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening :: CBS Sports

Garrett has decided he’s not the right guy for the Stanford Cardinal job. A day after word leaked that the ex-Cowboys coach was a finalist to take over at the prestigious Pac-12 school, Garrett took to Twitter to say that after consideration and several conversations with Stanford personnel, he would be returning to his job at NBC.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones critical of congressional report about the Washington Commanders :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jones came to the defense of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder over a 79-page congressional report released Thursday. The document alleges the Washington franchise covered up decades of sexual misconduct but also takes the league to task, stating: “the NFL has not protected workers from sexual harassment and abuse, has failed to ensure victims can speak out without fear of retaliation, and has not sought true accountability for those responsible.” Jones maintains the report is politically biased. “This report doesn’t even come out if the Republicans were in Congress… There are stories behind the stories. My point is there are biases all the way through.”

