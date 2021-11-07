Cowboys News: Randy Gregory pay day? Gameday predictions, how to watch, McCarthy gets love

Last week was a rollercoaster of a gameday for the Dallas Cowboys; the quarterback roulette between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, with the latter pulling off a miraculous win in Minnesota. This Sunday, Prescott returns to the field against the 4-4 Denver Broncos, who have some interesting storylines with Dallas coming off of this years’ draft and are now without their franchise star in Von Miller.

The Cowboys sit at 6-1 and the image of head coach Mike McCarthy has changed from struggle to success in his second year in Dallas. One of the biggest revelations in 2021 is defensive end Randy Gregory pushing towards a big payday without his partner in crime, which he noted in an interview.

Who’s the X-Factors on Sunday? Will the Cowboys handle business at home? Is this the halfway point in a historic season for Dallas?

All this and more in Cowboys News and Notes.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Broncos in Week 9 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Dallas Cowboys come into Week 9 at 6-1 and one of the early powerhouses of the NFC in 2021. Click the link to see all the ways to watch, wager, live stream and listen to the matchup in AT&T Stadium.

Randy Gregory Speaks on Potential New Contract for Next Season :: Inside The Star

Link

Finally reaching this point in his career, Gregory has planted himself as a premier pass rusher for Dallas at the perfect time: a contract year. The Nebraska product opened up about the big payday coming up, saying he’d be lying if he claimed it wasn’t on his mind.

Cowboys vs. Broncos: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Story continues

Every given Sunday, NFL teams get to watch as unsung heroes rise to the occasion and lead their teams to a win. For Cowboys-Broncos, the answer is pretty simple for Denver, with Teddy Bridgewater needing a season-best performance to outgun the Dallas offense. For the Cowboys, it’s tackle Terence Steele, who takes over the duties of former All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Cowboys 53-man roster a man short entering Week 9 vs Broncos :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Dallas roster for Sunday doesn’t see much shuffling but the biggest includes tight end Blake Jarwin, who was moved to IR while practice squad and offseason standout tight end Sean McKeon will attempt to fill the hole. Linebacker Francis Bernard also returns to the lineup, potentially seeing his first snaps under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Dallas Cowboys fans are starting to come around on Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach :: Blogging The Boys

Link

In his first season with the Cowboys, McCarthy wasn’t very popular after skidding out of the division race, heavily due to major injuries on the team. In 2021, Dallas has taken a huge step and the opinion on McCarthy has changed from a flaming hot seat to a throne poised for a playoff run.

QTNA Week 9: Regret over Fields? Cowboys' weaknesses? Broncos under-the-radar players :: Cowboys Wire

Link

In collaboration with Broncos Wire, the managing editors went back and forth with questions about the matchup on Sunday. The big points included Prescott’s status, the draft targets on opposite teams and the departure of Von Miller for Denver. Don’t forget the score predictions either.

Bold Predictions for Second Half of 2021 NFL Season :: Bleacher Report

Link

In the new 17-game season format, the end of Week 9 chops the season in half and Bleacher Report has six bold predictions for the second stretch. The final one? Declaring that the Cowboys will be dancing through confetti in SoFi Stadium in early 2022. Is it too early to declare Dallas a potential champ?

Keys to Victory: What Cowboys Need To Win Sunday :: The Mothership

Link

Dallas is dealing with a weird matchup on Sunday. The 4-4 Broncos have shown sparks but will it become fireworks against the Cowboys? Bucky Brooks gives a big key for each team, saying Dallas needs to just handle business and nothing more in their home building.

1

1