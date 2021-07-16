Cowboys News: Randy Gregory has overcome a lot, Amari Cooper undervalued

All Amari Cooper has done since entering the league in 2015 is produce at a high level. However, the disrespect when it comes to where he ranks in terms of the best wide receivers in the NFL continued this week when he failed to make ESPN’s top 10 list. Randy Gregory has turned his life around off the field and got back to producing on it. His journey to being a better person has had some peaks and valleys, and the Cowboys are hoping for more of the former going forward.

The drawn-out contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominated headlines for two years. Although it finally got done in March, Stephen Jones recently expressed regret not getting it done sooner. Simi Fehoko’s road to a roster spot, Blake Jarwin versus Dalton Schultz, whether or not the Cowboys starting offensive tackles will hold up after injury, and more are discussed in the latest edition of the news and notes.

One Man's Trash: League execs leave all Cowboys off ESPN's WR rankings :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys' WR corps gets props as the best trio in the league, but somehow no one, not even their most accomplished of the crew, makes a lengthy list of the league's top receivers? Make it make sense.

Randy Gregory's road to redemption: Addiction, divorce, and all that the Cowboys hope he can overcome :: The Athletic (Paywall)

Link Gregory has traveled down a rocky road since entering the NFL in 2015. Dan Pompei takes an in-depth look at what he's dealt with as he now seems to have his life on and off the field headed in the right direction.

Randy was beginning to show signs of social anxiety, a condition that would worsen. He would make a friend but then avoid a social situation. He would plan to eat at a restaurant, but upon arriving he would stand at the entrance, nervously looking at the layout of the tables and the number of people. “We would have to leave or I would get a panic attack,” he says. Within the realm of football, he was an uneasy teammate. When he walked into the locker room, he would assess the fastest way to get to his locker while encountering the fewest number of teammates. The more anxious he became, the more he wanted to self-medicate. “Weed wasn’t the problem,” Gregory says. “It was the solution to my problems, which was another problem in itself.”

Tyron Smith, Michael Gallup pegged as Cowboys' most underpaid players :: Cowboys Wire

Link Tyron Smith and Michael Gallup are two of the best and most talented players on the Cowboys roster. However, considering what left tackles who are not as good as Smith gets paid, and what receivers of Gallup's talent are usually commanding they are two of the most underpaid as well.

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys mistake, should've 'Signed Dak the first time around' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Getting Dak Prescott signed to his four-year, $160 million deal took what seemed like forever to get done for the Cowboys. The man who many felt was the reason behind it taking so long, team Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, recently admitted that the deal should have been done sooner.

Amari Cooper Continues to be Vastly Underrated :: Inside The Star

Link Despite setting a career-high with 92 receptions in 2020 playing with four different quarterbacks, Amari Cooper was left off of ESPN's top 10 list for wide receivers for 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys should enter training camp with cautious optimism at linebacker :: Blogging The Boys

Link With the struggles of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in 2020, the linebacker spot in Dallas began to look a little shaky after being a strong suit in years past. However, with free-agent addition Keanu Neal, as well as Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox being added during the draft, the linebacker room in Dallas has a lot more promise.

Odds are pretty high for Dak Prescott to lead the league in passing, see where other Cowboys rank :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Cowboys are as talented as any team in the NFL on offense. So much so, that several of their top weapons are predicted to be among the league leaders at their position in terms of production in 2021.

WR Simi Fehoko will try to carve out role with Cowboys come camp :: Cowboys Wire

Link Simi Fehoko brings a unique combination of height, length, and speed to the wide receiver position at 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds. However, a slow start during OTAs and solid competition will make his performance at training camp vital to his chances of making the roster.

4) Can The Offensive Tackles Hold Up? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The loss of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins last season forced the Cowboys to start two undrafted free agents at both tackle spots. They are back healthy and ready to go for training camp, but with Smith's injury history and Collins recovering from a hip ailment which can always be tricky, the staff at DallasCowboys.com discuss if they can carry the load in 2021.

Camp battle: Can Schultz stave off returning Jarwin for Cowboys TE job? :: WFAA

Link The Cowboys seemed to be on the verge of disaster at the tight end position when Blake Jarwin tore his ACL in the season opener and was lost for the year. However, Schultz steeped up and amassed 63 receptions for 615 yards and four scores. Now, with Jarwin looking to take back his spot and Schultz focused on proving his performance in 2020 wasn't a fluke, Ben Grimaldi explores if the latter can fully take the reigns from the former.

Mailbag: Taking Fewer Risks On Special Teams? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link John Fassel turned the Cowboy's special team's around in 2020. His aggressive style is something he's built a reputation on. However, taking risks can backfire so they have to be calculated, and David Helman and Rob Phillips discuss if Fassel will pull back the reigns this season.

