Cowboys News: Randy Gregory expects to play; Prescott compared to Brees, Manning

The Cowboys got a scare when Randy Gregory’s name showed up on the injury report Thursday. By Friday, though, the 28-year-old defensive end was cracking jokes about his swollen knee being merely a product of his advanced age. Elsewhere in defensive injury news, second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph is getting closer to the comeback trail after dealing with a groin malady and then an illness. And Carolina’s injury list features a couple big names as they prepare to come to town.

Go deeper into Micah Parsons’s overachieving backstory, see who’s comparing the Dallas passer to two of the all-time greats, see why Dalton Schultz’s emergence may not be a good thing, and spend some time with the son of Mexico who’s making the most of his time with America’s Team. We’re also looking back at the Cowboys’ best play in September, the difficulties that the next stretch of schedule will present, and how to watch this week.

Updates: Randy Gregory expects to play Sunday :: The Mothership

After sitting out Thursday’s practice with knee swelling and despite being officially listed as questionable, Gregory is expected to play versus Carolina. “I’m good,” he said. “I don’t want to harp too much on my knee. I was joking about it yesterday; I’m just getting kind of old, and I’ve got to put some WD-40 on my knees every now and then.”

‘If you’re a dog, you’re a dog’: Inside Micah Parsons’ quick rookie transition with Cowboys :: USA Today

The first-rounder’s rare athleticism has allowed him to tally PFF’s highest grade among rookies, even while playing at multiple positions within the new-look Cowboys defense. Perhaps that shouldn’t be a surprise. From running hills as a Pennsylvania high schooler to completing his degree at Penn State in just three years, Parsons has exceeded expectations everywhere he’s been.

How well is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott playing? How about prime Brees and Manning? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Panthers coach Matt Rhule invoked two legends when describing the quarterback his team will try to stop on Sunday. “It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage. I think what Dak’s doing right now is incredibly impressive.” Prescott’s response? “It’s a hell of a compliment, but I just have to continue to get better, though.”

Unbeaten Panthers mark beginning of the unknown path on Cowboys’ upcoming schedule :: Dallas Morning News

The NFC East may be a mess, but the non-divisional teams Dallas is slated to face this season look a little like a murderer’s row at the moment. “After three weeks, there are five undefeated teams in the league. Beyond the Los Angeles Rams, it’s not a list anyone would have predicted in August. The Cowboys play the other four, and they play them all at home. The month of November, which already featured a trip to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes, got a lot more interesting when two of the Chiefs’ rivals, Denver and Las Vegas, began the season 3-0.”

Stephen Jones gives updates on injured Cowboys :: 105.3 The Fan

The Cowboys executive vice-president says rookie Kelvin Joseph was dealt a triple blow in recent months: a bout with COVID, then a groin injury in the preseason finale, and finally a non-COVID illness. But the second-round cornerback is, according to Jones, “getting to a point now where we can start the clock on him coming off the designated to return list and get him back working into practice.”

Why Dalton Schultz’s emergence could be both good and bad for the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

Schultz has been lights-out so far over three games in 2021, trailing only Travis Kelce, according to Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, that kind of performance could mean that he’s playing himself out of what the Cowboys will be able to afford when his contract year comes to a close.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Panthers in Week 4 :: Cowboys Wire

Can the red-hot Cowboys avoid falling into a classic trap game against a Christian McCaffrey-less Carolina team? Dallas is the favorite; check the link for details on where to place bets and how to watch, stream, or listen outside of the Metroplex.

Panthers Week 4 injury report: Gross-Matos doubtful, Miller questionable :: Panthers Wire

McCaffrey is out, but Carolina will be keeping an eye on one of their standouts on the other side of the ball, too. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos rolled an ankle in Week 2; the injury could well keep him out of his second straight game. Guard John Miller is a 50/50 proposition with a shoulder ailment.

Isaac Alarcon shares his Mexican culture with the Dallas Cowboys :: NBC DFW

The Hard Knocks star is making the most of his time wearing the star. He’s bonded with quarterback Dak Prescott over tacos, heard Jerry Jones rave about his journey, and been proud to wear the Mexican flag on the helmet of America’s Team.

Every team's best play from September :: NFL.com

Overall, September was a good month for the Cowboys. Across their three games, though, NFL.com calls Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers the team’s best play of September.

