Cowboys News: Quinn on tush push, Cooks calls TD play, Rush to spark trade offer?

Week 8’s rout of the Rams was more than worthy of a second look. We’ve got full coverage, including a career day from CeeDee Lamb, big stats from Dak Prescott, a powerful statement from the Cowboys defense and special teams, and a continued coming-out party for DaRon Bland. Also, how Brandin Cooks actually called his own touchdown play, and why the final scoreboard was something no one has ever seen before.

Meanwhile, the club has hope for Tyron Smith, Mike McCarthy finally reveals the true identity of the team, and the Cowboys take another step in the power rankings. We’re also keeping an eye on the trade deadline; while the Cowboys could still deal for extra talent, there’s a chance others could come calling for last-minute help off the Cowboy bench. All that and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys don’t appear to be trading at deadline, but it can’t be ruled out :: Dallas Morning News

As the 3 p.m. (CT) Tuesday deadline approaches, the Cowboys could still be inspired to work a deal with someone. And that may include fielding offers for backup quarterback Cooper Rush; Minnesota just lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury and could use an experienced passer.

Cowboys update Tyron Smith's Week 9 prognosis after late scratch vs Rams :: Cowboys Wire

The eight-time Pro Bowler was deemed not ready for action just before gametime, but the team is “hopeful” that he’ll be good to go Sunday in Philadelphia. Good thing; his replacement, Chuma Edoga, was carted off late in the game with an ankle injury of his own (though it’s not believed to be serious). Don’t expect Smith to practice until Thursday at best, and don’t look for the club to go out and trade for an offensive lineman.

NFL power rankings Week 9: Chiefs stunned, SF slums, new No. 1 takes hold :: Cowboys Wire

The Eagles climbed a spot to take over the No. 1 rung on this week’s power-rankings ladder. Dallas also moved up one notch and now sits at No. 5, just ahead of next week’s NFC East showdown.

Dallas Cowboys show why defense is team identity: ‘Complementary football is priority No. 1’ :: The Athletic

The offensively-minded McCarthy has finally admitted that the identity of his team lies on the other side of the ball. “We play to our defense,” he said. “That’s the strength of our team.” Look no further than the 16 points either put up or set up by the Dallas defense and special teams over the course of just six snaps on Sunday. McCarthy’s offense is functioning at its best when it can play in low-leverage situations and serve more as the supporting cast.

Late TD play was a gameday suggestion from Brandin Cooks himself :: Joseph Hoyt

Dak Prescott said that Brandin Cooks went up to Mike McCarthy and told him that a stutter and go would be a touchdown if he called it. McCarthy called it, Dak threw it, Cooks caught it. “He did exactly what he said he was going to do.” pic.twitter.com/mMCx3f2V6I — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 29, 2023

'Give them a reason to focus on me': Lamb's hot start, career day lifts entire Cowboys passing game :: Cowboys Wire

Getting Lamb going early doesn’t just keep the receiver from getting frustrated. On Sunday, it helped open up the entire passing attack. Lamb has the highest catch percentage of any WR with at least 30 targets, and his improved connection with Prescott has been obvious. Lamb called his career-best outing “a stepping stone to what’s to come.”

Cowboys have a new superstar :: Brian Baldinger

.@dallascowboys @DaronBland1 is my choice for Cowboys MVP Thru the first half of the season. Nothing like a Scoring machine playing Cornerback. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/1Wj1aV4wZR — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 30, 2023

Cowboys-Rams coverage and analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys and Rams make NFL history with final score :: Scorigami

LAR 20 – 43 DAL

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1079th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) October 29, 2023

Spicy Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott enjoys poking the bear. ‘Pour honey on me’ :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Jerry Jones declined to say much in advance of next week’s battle in Philly, saying he didn’t want to “poke the bear.” When he heard about the comment, Prescott said he’s all too eager for the high-profile clash. “If you see me and a bear fight, pour honey on me,” Prescott said. “We can poke it, it’s part of it. It’s part of National Football League whether we talk or not, we know what’s ahead of us.”

Dan Quinn 'up to tough challenge' of halting Tush Push :: The Mothership

Among the intel from the Cowboys coordinators on Monday was Quinn’s take on the controversial sneak play employed so effectively by Philadelphia. “It takes special time and coaching. They’re the best at it, right? When someone is the best at something, it’ll take some new thinking and some new ways to go about it to stop it. It’ll be a tough challenge, but it’s one we’ll definitely be up for.”

Giants trading DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for multiple draft picks :: NFL.com

Rather than seeing the Pro Bowl defensive lineman again in Week 10 when they square off against the Giants, the Cowboys will instead wait and welcome him to AT&T Stadium in Week 13 when the Seahawks come to town for a primetime matchup. New York will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick as a result of Monday’s trade.

