Cowboys News: Quinn’s stunting, Cover 2 defense (yes that’s right) gets its flowers

Smart Cowboys fans can only pray the band stays together when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, two different highly respectable outlets took on the task of explaining just what has been working so well for the Dallas defense on a schematic level. Dan Quinn has done a phenomenal job, but how is he putting these players in position to succeed?

With six sacks through five games, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons earned a weekly reward during a season that’s trending towards more hardware for the sophomore star. Parsons’ success is one of many stories on a defense that has changed the narrative for a franchise dictated by offensive success throughout the Tony Romo and most of the Dak Prescott era.

Prescott’s absence has played into it, but Dallas is relying on the run game heavily with 164 yards on the ground against the Rams, catering to the defensive mindset instilled by Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn. While Cooper Rush is keeping the ship above water, Prescott is moving closer to a return, but it likely won’t be this week as the 4-1 start allows the Cowboys to be careful with his return.

Offensive lineman Jason Peters delivered a brutally honest compliment about his former team as the Sunday night matchup of Dallas and Philadelphia looms large with fanbases ready to decide who owns the NFC East early in the season. Injury reports for both teams, including Prescott and Peters’ status, and more in the latest News and Notes.

McCarthy: Cowboys 'preparing for Cooper to start' as Dak Prescott continues progress :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While Jerry Jones may have been the optimist over the recent weeks about Prescott’s recovery schedule, Dallas is still taking their time with their franchise quarterback. Heading into Sunday Night with the Eagles, the Cowboys are planning for Cooper Rush to start the game as Prescott returns to form.

-CB

Prescott practice status, Peters promising in 1st Cowboys-Eagles injury report of Week 6 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Before their trip to Philadelphia, Dallas has 12 players on their first injury report of the week. From Prescott’s approaching return to offensive lineman Jason Peters ahead of schedule, the Cowboys are working to be the closest to their best with a key divisional matchup in Week 6.

-CB

Cowboys' Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While battling through injury, Parsons the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week honrs. Two sacks and a forced fumble were just a couple of the plays that led to the award.

-CB

How Dan Quinn changed his process and made the Cowboys' defense even better :: Touchdown Wire

Link

The incomparable Doug Farrar takes a deep dive into Quinn’s adjustments in approach, first detailing just how different Dallas’ defense is from a league relying on blitzes to get pressure while Quinn just confuses the heck out of linemen with stunts at an unprecedented pace. He then moves on to the secondary, and how after Quinn brought a Cover-1-heavy approach in his first season, this year he’s flipped that on its head with a ton of two-high looks.

The nightmare scenario for Cowboys opponents, therefore, is that not only has Quinn completely changed so many aspects of his defense, but also that he and his staff have coached it all up so well.

What has Quinn and his players done with all this Cover-2? Tied pressure and coverage together, as all great defenses must.

Farrar continues to break down how Dallas is disguising their coverages from the opposition, changing post snap and leaving QBs befuddled, and even invoked some Bruce Lee to help explain the “him” mantra the defensive players have adopted. Farrar’s breakdown is a must read for any Cowboys’ fan.

– KD

How Dan Quinn's Dallas Cowboys Shut Offenses Down :: Football Outsiders

Link

Derrick Klassen jumps in with an in-depth breakdown of 5 plays from the victory over the Rams which show how Quinn has been able to dial up pressure with his front four or five. It’s the perfect microcosm compliment to Farrar’s overview of Quinn’s phenomenal approach to the season.

– KD

3 & Out: Deeper Dive Into The Defense's Dominance :: The Mothership

Link

Closing the door on the Rams game, Rob Phillips goes into more detail about how Dan Quinn’s defense has entered takeover mode for Dallas. From the surprising dominance to unsung heroes like defensive end Dorance Armstrong, it’s a recipe for success and a unit that has taken the pressure off the Cowboys as a whole.

-CB

Cowboys officially ‘defensive-first operation’ after years building around offense :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

While some might say the offense is doing its job well in Prescott’s absence, most know that the defense is the catalyst of the success. McCarthy is transparent about this development in Dallas of relying on Quinn’s group instead of letting the offense dictate the team’s success as it has for the Cowboys’ last decade.

-CB

Mick Shots: Come On Back Dak When You're Ready :: The Mothership

Link

The Cowboys’ matchup with the Eagles may have  heavy influence down the road , the four wins Rush have ripped off lifts the weight off a game like this. Mickey Spagnola breaks down how it’s allowed Dallas to be careful with Prescott and make sure he’s at his best when he returns.

-CB

Cowboys NFC East dominance to be put to the test at 5-0 Eagles :: Blogging the Boys

Link

It’s been a defense-heavy four straight wins for Dallas and the undefeated Eagles pose maybe their biggest test yet. This is heightened by Rush at quarterback and the road presence. Prescott is 7-3 against Philadelphia Sean Martin breaks down how the Cowboys can achieve the win without him.

-CB

Rain or shine, the Cowboys’ commitment to the run is working :: Inside the Star

Link

Especially when starting a backup quarterback, the run game is the best friend for a conservative offense. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have been beneficiaries from Week 2-5 of the Cowboys trusting their run game to manage the football and the 164 rushing yards in Los Angeles is the latest success story for the duo.

-CB

Dallas Cowboys OL Jason Peters gives Philadelphia Eagles fans brutal compliment :: ESPN

Link

Peters has spent most of his career in Philadelphia, and wasted no time describing the fan base before he makes his return on Sunday. He described them as “idiots” but not in a bad way, just that they’re passionate and chaotic.

-CB

