Cowboys News: Quinn stays, Moore back on Miami’s radar, 2022 breakout candidate

Cowboys fans can rejoice. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been on several interviews in pursuit of a head coaching job. However, after the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears announced that they were going in a different direction when Quinn seemed to be the frontrunner for both gigs, he informed the other teams he’s staying with the Cowboys. The same might not be true for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore though, as he is set to sit down with the brass of the Miami Dolphins for a second time about their vacancy at head coach.

Mike McCarthy isn’t the most popular man in Dallas after his team fell so short in the playoffs. They won’t come around anytime soon as an interview from 2019 with NFL journalist Peter King resurfaced, and it clearly shows McCarthy hasn’t done some of the things that he claimed he would do with another opportunity to coach. 2022 draft prospects, what the Cowboys will do at tight end and how their championship window might be closing and more round out the news and notes.

Dan Quinn to return as Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn has interviewed with several franchises to become their new head coach. However, he wants to finish what he started after turning around the Cowboys’ defense in 2021 and he informed teams on Thursday that he’s staying in Dallas as their defensive coordinator.

Report: Cowboys OC Kellen Moore expected to get follow-up HC interview with Miami :: Cowboys Wire

Moore has been mentioned as a future head coach for the last few years thanks to his play-calling wizardry that has produced two No. 1 offenses in the last three seasons. He interviewed for the Dolphins head coaching vacancy last week, and it went well as a second interview is on the way soon.

Should Cowboys be interested in Kaiir Elam despite slew of recent early round CBs? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have found much success drafting cornerbacks early in the last two NFL drafts with the selections of Trevon Diggs in the first round in 2020 and Kelvin Joseph in the second round in 2021. Florida’s Elam has the length and athleticism that could make the Cowboys pull the trigger despite more pressing needs like left guard and linebacker.

Cowboys could end safety carousel with Penn State's Jaquan Brisker in 2022 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys fans have been waiting for ages for the team to put heavy resources into the safety position. The signings of Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Damomtae Kazee in 2021 brought some stability to the position, but all three were on one-year deals. Even if one or a few of them return, the Cowboys could choose to go young at safety in the draft. Brisker out of Penn State matches up well with tight ends and has the concept recognition to be an intriguing addition to the Cowboys’ safety room if selected.

Mailbag: What Does The Future Hold At TE? :: The Mothership

The Cowboys have two talented tight ends in Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin. The former had a breakout 2021 campaign with over 800 yards and eight touchdowns, while the latter has struggled to stay healthy as of late. However, Jarwin is on an affordable deal for the next few seasons while Schultz is set to hit the open market which creates quite the conundrum for the Cowboys heading into 2022.

Cowboys, NFL Gift Turf Football Field to South Oak Cliff Community Center :: NBCDFW

America’s Team is assisting in some big-time upgrades to a local community center. Partnering with the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program, the Cowboys have granted $250,000 to Behind Every Door, a non-profit organization, to install a synthetic turf football field at the Cedar Crest Community Center in Dallas.

Family of former Dallas Cowboys owner donates $7.5 million for Children’s Health expansion :: Dallas Morning News

Former Cowboys owner H.R. “Bum” Bright would be proud if he was still alive. His son Chris Bright along with his family has donated $7.5 million to Children’s Health. The donation will go towards the expansion of the Children’s medical campus in Plano, Texas.

Re-visiting Mike McCarthy’s sit-down interview from 2019 shows he has not done what he said he would :: Blogging The Boys

McCarthy sat down with NFL journalist Peter King back in 2019. Several topics were discussed and one, in particular, stood out. McCarthy spoke about his awareness and instincts being sharper once he returned to coaching. However, his lack of awareness, like managing the game clock, didn’t fare well in 2021.

Why the Cowboys' contention window might not be wide open :: ESPN

With over 20 free agents to make decisions on, ESPN’s Todd Archer explains why the Cowboys could have let a golden opportunity to compete for a championship pass them by in 2021.

Early breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams in 2022 :: Pro Football Focus (pay wall)

DALLAS COWBOYS: DI OSA ODIGHIZUWA 2021 PFF Grade: 46.9 Odighizuwa was an intriguing third-round selection last April after his continued growth at UCLA, dominance at the Senior Bowl and blend of explosiveness and strength. While his rookie campaign wasn’t the best, the 6-foot-2, 279-pound interior defensive lineman still has breakout potential in 2022. Odighizuwa trailed only Christian Barmore among first-year interior defenders in pass-rush snaps (409), pass-rush grade (63.0), pressures (38) and pass-rush win rate (12%).

