Cowboys News: The QB situation, unresolved issues on defense

The news of the week has been centered around quarterback Dak Prescott, his contract status and the salary cap. Reports swirl he may not be back in Dallas longterm. With so much unknown, focus goes towards the draft and the possibility of Dallas selecting a quarterback at some point in April. One candidate who has been brought up is Florida alum Kyle Trask.

On the defensive side of the ball there are many unanswered questions to address. Who will play the secondary positions? Will the team draft a corner in the early rounds of the draft? How important is Chidobe Awuzie? Pro Football Focus breakdowns the best and worst case scenario for the team. Meanwhile there is much left to be answered on the defensive line. Can defensive coordinator Dan Quinn revive Demarcus Lawrence’s sack stats? Must the club shift focus from a young core and sign players who can compete immediately? Here are the headlines of the day.

PFF: Best case, worst case for Cowboys offseason centers the secondary :: Cowboys Wire

Link The cornerback position is one that will draw plenty of interest in Dallas this offseason. Pro Football Focus released its best and worst-case scenarios for all 32 teams, with cornerback being the position of discussion for the Cowboys. Drafting Virginia Tech's Calen Farley is the prize, while re-signing Chidobe Awuzie is mentioned as the unwanted alternative.

Trask competed for a Heisman, would Cowboys pose as stiff arm or landing spot? Cowboys Wire

Link After finishing fourth in the Heisman voting, Kyle Trask has become one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. Ben Glassmire breaks down his strengths and weaknesses, and his possible fit on the Cowboys roster to backup Dak Prescott.

ESPN predicts Prescott will not sign a contract extension with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link The long-term deal for Dak Prescott will once again dominate the headlines in Dallas this offseason. ESPN's Todd Archer doesn't see it going well, as he predicts Prescott won't receive a lucrative extension and will play on a second franchise tag.

The Cowboys need to read the room of NFL QBs before signing Dak Prescott :: Dallas Morning News

Link Dak Prescott's future with the Cowboys has some questions. Tim Cowlishaw breaks down how America's Team may need to scan the league at the quarterback position before signing Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys: How Important is Upgrading DT Anyway? :: Fansided

Link Numbers don't lie and when it came to putting pressure on the quarterback, the 2020 Cowboys flat out stunk. The team struggled to maintain any type of pressure of opposing QBs. When it comes down to it, teams do not value the defensive line as a highly regarded. For the Dallas Cowboys, this is a motto that must change. After all, defense does win championships.

Progress Report: Can Tank Thrive In Quinn's System? :: DallasCowboys.com

Link When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are headed in a new direction. The team hired former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn to become their defensive coordinator. With a change in scenery, one question that looms is: How effective Demarcus Lawrence can be? Can Quinn bring back Lawrence to his Pro Bowl level?

What's Next For TE: Who Handles The Dirty Work? :: DallasCowboys.com

Link Blake Bell, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz all make up the list of tight ends for the Dallas Cowboys. As it stands, the team still faces uncertainty when it comes to the position. Coach Mike McCarthy has shown the ability to rotate players based on their specific skills and performance. Will the head coach continue to use the tight end position based on what skill each player posses? or Could he stick to one player at the spot?

Young DTs are Intriguing, but Should Cowboys Seek More Help in 2021? :: Insidethestar.com

Link There is no question about it, the Dallas Cowboys need plenty of work on the defensive side of the ball. Going into next season, the team has plenty of young players that can make an immediate impact. However, is it in the best interests of the best? The team may need to sign players that challenge their young core and make an immediate impact.

