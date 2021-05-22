Cowboys News: Preseason schedule finalized, former player linked to one of Watson’s accusers

The Dallas Cowboys continue to go about their offseason business. The club is tight against the cap, but is searching for veteran help in the QB department to back up Dak Prescott. Another one in, another one out without making a deal. Meanwhile, fans trying to plan their offseason travel plans now know what games are on the regular season and preseason schedule and for what dates. The opponents had been announced, but now the dates and times are locked in.

A player from the late 2000s-decade has been anonymously called out by one of the massage therapists who is suing Houston Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson for sexual assault, for a similar incident that went unreported at the alleged time. In other legal news, Ezekiel Elliott’s dogs were loose on Thursday.

Can Prescott return to form? Can the defense continue their late-season turnover trend? Will the matchup with this AFC opponent shatter records? All this and more in the latest edition of Cowboys news and notes.

Oddsmakers bet Cowboys-Chiefs will be highest-scoring game of 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link When the Cowboys face the Chiefs in Week 11 expect fireworks. Featuring two of the best offenses in the league, the mid-season matchup has the highest over/under of any NFL game this season.

Dates & Times Finalized For 4 Preseason Games :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Despite the full schedule being released, the Cowboys didn't know the date and time of their preseason matchups yet, but they do know. See the Cowboys full preseason schedule, including a Saturday matchup against Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.

NFC East burning questions: Can Dak Prescott return to form? Will Daniel Jones step up? Four key storylines :: CBS Sports

Link Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports addresses some of the biggest storylines to watch in the NFC East in 2021. Each narratives follows one of the four starting quarterbacks in the division, for the Cowboys the question is can Dak Prescott return to form after his most significant injury ever.

Mailbag: Creating More Takeaways? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link In the latest edition of the DallasCowboys.com Mailbag, Cowboys staff writers David Helman and Jonny Auping do their best to answer two fan-submitted questions. This edition features two defensive questions regarding Dan Quinn and the Cowboy's ability to create turnovers.

Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna's size gives Cowboys a missing ingredient :: ESPN

Link Weighing in at 347 pounds, no one on the roster is larger than Bohanna, something completely different from previous defensive coordinators. Dallas was the second-worst run defense in the league in 2020. Bohanna has shed some extra weight and gainedmuscle and growth to show he is ready to step into the nose tackle position and help shore up that facet.

Brett Hundley leaves Cowboys workout with no deal imminent :: Cowboys Wire

Link For the second time in two weeks the Cowboys brought in a QB in search of an affordable veteran backup to Dak Prescott. First Jeff Driskel wasn't deemed worthy and now former Mike McCarthy draft pick Brett Hundley stops by.

Cowboys Player Accused of Sexual Assault in 2000s by Massage Therapist in SI Report :: Bleacher Report

Link A member of the late 2000s Dallas team has been accused of sexual assault of a massage therapist. The therapist has come forward with the allegation in discussion as one of the dozens of therapists who have alleged similar experiences with Houston's Deshaun Watson. -AC

Ezekiel Elliott Cited After His Dog Bit 2 People :: NBCFDW

Link Three of Ezekiel Eliott's dogs were loose on Thursday, with his rottweiler allegedly sending two victims to the hospital with what has been described as non-life-threatening injuries. One of his dogs was placed on a 10-day quarantine while the other two were returned. -AC

Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Troy Aikman, DeMarcus Ware, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Michael Irvin, Tony Dorsett, "Too Tall Jones", and Lee Roy Jordan. So many players with so much history at different positions. -AC

