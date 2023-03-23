Cowboys News: Prescott’s unique honor, new tattoo; RB market affects Pollard, Elliott

It’s good to be Dak Prescott. Brandin Cooks had nothing but glowing things to say about his new quarterback upon being signed by the Cowboys over the weekend, plus No. 4 also got a spiffy new tattoo with all kinds of sentimental meaning, and his alma mater of Mississippi State bestowed a rather unique honor on him by making sure that “Dak” will be a fixture on the sidelines for every game this upcoming football season.

In other news, we look at the unexpected turns that the current running back market has thrown at several of today’s top rushers. It’s having an obvious effect on Ezekiel Elliott, but it could also come back to change things for Tony Pollard, too. And in Dallas, there’s still a pathway for the best college back in the country to end up wearing the star. We’ve got news on more free agent signings, encouraging contract details on a few of the new additions, and a look at what the active offseason has done to the Cowboys’ standings in the power rankings. All that, plus a longtime Cowboys locker room fixture makes it to Canton, sleeper picks for Day 3 of the draft, and an NBA superstar pays tribute to the late Cowboy who was a hometown friend. News and Notes, coming right up…

Mississippi State names mascot after Dallas Cowboys QB and alum Dak Prescott :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Prescott’s alma mater is honoring the quarterback by naming their new sideline mascot “Dak.” The English bulldog- whose official title will be Bully XXII- is, accordingly, the 22nd live mascot to represent the school since 1935.

Cooks on Dak: 'I look forward to a leader like that' :: The Mothership

The team’s newest receiver says the man who’ll be throwing him passes was among the first to welcome him aboard. “Dak found out; he reached out to me,” Cooks said. “He said he was excited, can’t wait to get to work, had a lot of respect for my game, and he looked forward to having me be a part of the group.” The 29-year-old will be learning his fifth NFL playbook in his 10th pro season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reveals full leg sleeve tattoo featuring nod to his hometown :: Dallas Morning News

The quarterback’s new ink won’t be readily visible on the field, but the detailed piece (that took multiple artists 10 hours to complete) includes images of the Dallas skyline, Daffy Duck, Marilyn Monroe, playing cards, the word ‘faith,’ and a sign for the mobile home community where he grew up in Louisiana.

Ronald Jones, Chuma Edoga contract details :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Ronald Jones contract breakdown: 1 year, $1.232 million Signing bonus: $152,500

Base salary: $1.08 million This is a veteran salary benefit contract. Jones will count $940,000 against the cap. He also has $150,000 of his base salary guaranteed. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 22, 2023

Chuma Edoga contract breakdown: 1 year, $1.232 million Signing bonus: $152,500

Base salary: $1.08 million This is a veteran salary benefit contract. Edoga will count $940,000 against the cap. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 22, 2023

Former Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott loses potential dream landing spot :: The Landry Hat

Elliott was thought to be a consideration for the Bills, with Devin Singletary departing for Houston. But as the team has since signed Damien Harris to be their new between-the-tackles workhorse, the door to Buffalo is now seemingly closed. The Buccaneers, Bengals, Chargers, Broncos, and Colts have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for the two-time rushing champ.

Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley might be wise to accept franchise tenders :: ProFootballTalk

The running back market is a little wonky at the moment, with a few big names not getting nearly the interest they anticipated. It’s worth noting that until Pollard actually accepts the $10.1 million franchise tag that’s been offered, it can be rescinded if the Cowboys suddenly find a better option. For instance, what if the Cowboys decide to cut the cord on Pollard and trade for Derrick Henry? He’s due to make just $10.5 million this year. (That said, he’s likely looking for a new deal.)

NFL 2023 Beat Writer Mock Draft: QBs go quickly, surprise trade, Aaron Rodgers stalemate :: The Athletic

The site’s writers did some wheeling and dealing of draft picks in this mock, but Dallas held onto the 26th pick to take Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Jon Machota notes, “He’s the type of elite talent they’d probably select if they had a top-15 pick.” Had Robinson already been taken, Machota says that Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would have been the pick.

Cowboys re-sign former 1st-round draft pick Takk McKinley :: Cowboys Wire

A first-round pick by Dan Quinn’s Falcons in 2017, McKinley was brought to the Dallas practice squad in November of last season. The edge rusher was elevated for one game, but never saw the field. Now he’ll return on a one-year deal. The Cowboys currently have 11 former first-round draft picks on the roster.

Cowboys sign veteran long snapper Trent Sieg after McQuaide loss :: Cowboys Wire

Sieg played five seasons as a Raider but was cut loose around the same time Dallas lost Jake McQuaide to Detroit. The 27-year-old specialist has signed a one-year contract to bring his long-snapping skills to the Cowboys.

NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip :: NFL.com

It’s been the most active free agency period in recent Cowboys memory, but it still hasn’t been enough to move the team’s needle in the power rankings. Still sitting at the No. 6 spot, though, there’s just not that much room to advance. Dan Hanzus points out: “With tight end Dalton Schultz signing in Houston, this offense still feels about a quart low.”

10 late-round sleeper prospects for Cowboys to consider in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas tends to find some Day Three gems each year; Schultz, Pollard, Donovan Wilson, Tyler Biadasz, and DaRon Bland are just a few from the past five draft classes. Look for late-round finds like linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (Texas), defensive tackle Jerrod Clark (Coastal Carolina), and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (Maryland) to draw interest after the marquee names have been called.

Hall of Fame announces 17 recipients of 'Awards of Excellence' :: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Longtime Cowboys equipment manager William T. “Buck” Buchanan will be among those honored with the Class of 2023 this summer. Buchanan served the team from 1973 through 1994 and was a part of five Super Bowl appearances by the club, under both Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson. Greg Aiello, the team’s PR man during the 1980s who then went on to a top job with the league for many years, will also be inducted.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson honors late Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar :: Golden State Warriors (Twitter)

Klay arrived at tonight's game in Dallas repping the number 89 in honor of his friend Gavin Escobar. Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay's hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall. pic.twitter.com/zWtvcOlsyE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 22, 2023

