Cowboys News: Prescott tipping pitches? DE riches, WR niches

The passing game for the Dallas Cowboys is spoiled with riches headed into 2023. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a bona fide star in the NFL and now he has a proven partner in crime. Brandin Cooks helps form an elite duo, which ranks as one of the highest even before they take the field together. The biggest beneficiary is quarterback Dak Prescott, who had to deal with a misconstrued pitch discussing his interceptions from 2022. Tipped balls became a normality, and it’s an annoyance he plans to remove this year.

Madden NFL 24 is around the corner, and the defensive end ratings are out. To no surprise, Dallas has some of the best edge rushers to terrorize opponents. One of those is Micah Parsons, who also earned a spot in the top five of the player rankings curated by the NFL Wire editors. Comparing Dallas and Philadelphia, training camp questions and constant respect for Zack Martin in the latest News and Notes.

Dak Prescott thrives with play-action, will Cowboys use it more?

Prescott’s efficiency is at its highest when the Cowboys go to the play-action well early and often. Mike McCarthy has spoken highly of it, but will we see it in practice?

50 most dominant NFL players of 2023, Nos. 25-1 :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL Wire editors have curated their top 25 players in the league, and two Cowboys stars made the list, including a top-five nod for the Dallas defensive star.

Dak Prescott was misquoted, according to Cowboys, and actually said he won’t have “tipped” INTs :: NBC Sports

A lot of talk followed a quote from Prescott about his interceptions, but it was taken out of context initially. Tipped interceptions plagued his 2022 season, and that’s the issue he was promising to avoid in 2023.

Madden ratings for every NFC East defensive end, and yes, Cowboys reign supreme :: Cowboys Wire

Madden NFL 24 rankings are rolling out, and defensive ends is the latest to release. To no surprise, Dallas is king at the position in the NFC East with an abundance of talent on the edge.

Cowboys' Zack Martin checks in on PFF's top-50 players :: Cowboys Wire

Martin is a Hall of Fame lock, and he made yet another ranking as one of the best players in the league. This time, the metrics back it up to add on to the impressive feat.

How Cowboys stack up with the Eagles? :: The Mothership

The NFC East has two powerhouses in the Cowboys and Eagles, but how do those two compare? The Dallas staff writers discuss the matchup and how it’s a nail-biter to predict heading into the season.

Ranking NFL's top 10 WR tandems ahead of 2023 season: Dolphins, Eagles, Bengals among most talented :: CBS Sports

Looking around the NFL, the receiver cores are stronger than ever. Dallas is one of those groups, and they hold one of the best tandems, even if the two are yet to take the field in the regular season together.

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL's top 10 wide receivers for 2023 :: ESPN+

Lamb is still just 24 years old, but he’s proved himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, earning a spot in the top 10 at the position according to ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Battles: Who Replaces Dalton Schultz, and Can Tyron Smith Turn Back Time? :: Pro Football Network

Training camp is all about answering questions, and the Cowboys have their list to go through in Oxnard. Among those are the questions about the former All-Pro offensive lineman’s reliability in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire