Cowboys News: Prescott promises picks to plummet, Cooks connection cooking

The Cowboys completed their second day of training camp in Oxnard and as always there’s things to discuss and enjoy. Quarterback Dak Prescott is having fun and delivering darts to receivers and precision targets. Journeyman wide receiver Brandin Cooks is brewing a connection with Prescott, and the two made good on deep balls throughout practice, Prescott’s picks have been the center of attention all offseason, and were part of the discussion on Thursday as well.

The missing piece from the team’s offense, Zack Martin, sends a hint he might not stay away for too long, which making appearances in a couple rankings. Heading into the weekend, rookies that are displaying their talents, a wish list as camp rolls on and an UDFA making noise in the latest News and Notes.

Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp :: The Mothership

Link

Dak Prescott and his new weapon on the outside are already showing signs of what could be a great duo this season. Brandin Cooks is new to the unit, but Patrik Walker details how smooth that transition is showing to be.

A Cowboys training camp wish list includes offensive line clarity, and WR and CB depth :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Training camp comes with wishes, and amongst those hopes are a lack of injuries and early flashes from the 2023 rookie class.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'guarantees' fewer interceptions this season :: ESPN

Link

Criticism reached an all-time high for Prescott in 2022 after an interception-ridden season. Heading into this year, the Dallas leader is guaranteeing that won’t be a problem in the future.

Watch Cowboys UDFA WR impress with unreal TD grab at training camp :: The Landry Hat

Link

The Cowboys are seeing flashes from an undrafted free agent in camp. Jalen Moreno-Cropper is making a name for himself in Oxnard as his stock rises for a potential roster spot.

Updates: Turpin expected back to camp Friday :: The Mothership

Link

Looking to Friday’s camp, the Cowboys can expect to see their star returner back on the field for practice while a rookie tight end is dealing with an injury that dates back to his college career.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2023: Quarterbacks go 1-2-3; Nick Bosa top defensive player in Prisco's rankings :: CBS Sports

Link

Pete Prisco delivered his top 100 players in the NFL, and a certain Cowboy made the top 10. Parsons, who is still learning as a young pass rusher, presents nightmares, while three other Dallas stars make the list.

Zack Martin texts O-Line: "I'll be there soon" :: The Mothership

Link

Young folks can’t keep secrets. I’m sure Zack Martin and his agent didn’t want this getting out to the public, but the eight-time Pro Bowler hinted he’s not in his holdout for the long haul while sending encouragement to Tyler Smith and his offensive line mates.

-KD

NFL Top 100: No.s 70-61 :: NFL.com

Link

The league is milking their pay service on this one, but the latest group of 10 has been revealed with Zack Martin coming in at No. 68. He joins DeMarcus Lawrence (No. 99) as Cowboys so far included.

-KD

One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 season :: Pro Football Focus

Link (paywall)

PFF centers their focus on the Cowboys’ last three seasons and how often unforced errors have leaked into the Dallas offense.

Two of the most stable measures of quarterback performance are clean-pocket passing and avoiding turnovers. Dallas has had issues with both in recent years, and they aren’t isolated to Dak Prescott’s 2022 struggles. Over the past three regular seasons, Dallas quarterbacks have 44 turnover-worthy plays from a clean pocket, tied with Pittsburgh for the most in the NFL. The Cowboys have collectively posted an 87.4 clean-pocket passing grade, which ranks 19th in the NFL (regular season only). Dallas is loaded with talent, but they will continue to struggle in pursuit of a Super Bowl if they don’t take better care of the football.

-KD

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire