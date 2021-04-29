Cowboys News: Prescott pre-draft prediction, final mocks, dad-players speak out

As the Dallas Cowboys begin their draft weekend, mocks abound. Whether be it Cowboys Wire members, NFL analysts or former players, predictions are running at an all-time high. The birthing of so many new NFL careers provide a trip down memory lane for fathers of prospects who once donned the shield. The prospects themselves are speaking out to make their case on why they are best at their position and what they could bring to each franchise.

Will Dallas stay put at No. 10, even if a talented yet aging player were to be dangled in front of them? How has Dallas fared so far in the history of owning a pick in the top 10? Is Dak Prescott as confident as some in the team’s ability to pick the right players? What are the specific needs vs wants for the team? Find out this and more in the news and notes for April 28th.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Felt good' throwing from 'my own two feet' again :: NFL.com

Link Just a day ahead of the NFL draft, the Cowboys quarterback spoke at length about where he stands in his rehab, two weeks after video surfaced of his training. He says he's already far beyond that stage now. Also, Prescott talked about the journey to his lucrative new contract, shutting out the noise and also talked the draft and what he sees Dallas doing (defense, duh).

Cowboys bail on No. 10 in full, 3-round 2021 mock draft with trades :: Cowboys Wire

Link A three-round mock draft where different Cowboys Wire contributors are managing every team. Dallas trades back in the first round and nets four impact defenders in the firs three rounds.

-- AH

Charles Davis 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ja'Marr Chase reunites with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati :: NFL.com

Link In one of the last mock drafts NFL.com will release, Charles Davis gives the Cowboys offensive line help in the form of Rashawn Slater. While Slater might not be the prospect most frequently mocked to Dallas, he is certainly in the running for their No. 10 overall selection.

-- AH

Retired NFL Players Experience Draft Day Again Through Their Sons :: Sports Illustrated

Link Three of the NFL draft's best cornerbacks, and likely three of the Cowboys top targets, are sons of recent NFL Pro-Bowlers. Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II, and Asante Samuel Jr. are now looking to pave their own path to stardom.

-- AH

If Pats Offer CB Stephon Gilmore in Draft Trade, Should Cowboys be Interested? :: Inside the Star

Link Rumors are swirling just before the draft, and many around the league the New England Patriots are attempting to move into the top 10 slots of the draft. It has been reported that the Patriots may be willing to part with excellent veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to swap first-rounders with Dallas. If this is true, how should Cowboys fans feel about this potential blockbuster trade?

-- AH

Cowboys 2021 Draft: What if Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn are both gone when Dallas picks? :: Blogging The Boys

Link Most believe the Cowboys will add either Alabama's Patrick Surtain or South Carolina's Jaycee Horn with the 10th overall pick to give them a dynamic young cornerback to play opposite Trevon Diggs. However, there's no guarantee that will be the case, and RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys explores the decision the Cowboys will need to make if both are off the board. -ML

Dallas Cowboys have surprising history with top ten picks :: Fansided

Link Dallas does not have a long history of picking within the top 10 during the first round of the NFL draft. In the last 45 years picking within the first 10 has happened only 10 times. While on the plus side, this does mean record-wise Dallas has not been one of the worst teams in the league to does put their previous selections under the microscope. -AC

3 first-round trade possibilities may pique Cowboys' interests :: Cowboys WIre

Link In order for the Cowboys to move around the draft's first day, they have to have a willing draft partner. Trades that aren't seen as value from each side aren't happening, so here are three scenarios that could benefit both clubs.

The long wait is over, the NFL draft is here and the Cowboys need to capitalize :: SB Nation

Link The draft with start tomorrow, April 29th. Dallas will choose (currently) at number 10. Many members of the media believe picks one through three are already chosen and ready. It is with the Atlanta Falcons at number four that questions begin to arise. Dallas however, cannot just make one amazing pick in round one. They need to succeed through all seven rounds to complete a well-rounded team ready to compete. -AC

Mick Shots: Now Looking For The Next Sean Lee :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Sean Lee will be remembered as an amazing leader and player, as well as someone often injured. With the 10th pick ready to be used on Thursday, the Cowboys are hoping to grab another play like Lee. Someone who is a leader, who has an elite ability, and someone able to leave the injury history in the review mirror. Dallas wants someone who holds elite character attributes as well as incredible football skills. Hopefully, they can find the perfect fit. -AC

8 draft prospects who may impact Cowboys decision to offer Vander Esch a fifth-year option :: Cowboys Wire

Link A look at the decision Dallas has to make in the next few days over their 2018 first-round draft pick and the prospects in this year's class that will help inform said decision.

