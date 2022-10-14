Cowboys News: Prescott practices, Lawrence’s message for Hurts, Jerry Jones named in Snyder report

The heat is getting ratcheted up bit by bit as the Cowboys prepare to visit Philadelphia on Sunday night. While Dak Prescott practiced some on Thursday, it certainly seems now that Cooper Rush will get the Week 6 start. The Cowboys brass say things will only get better once Prescott is back, but a team icon asks: what happens next if Rush should pull out another win? Two more star Cowboys were limited Thursday, and one of the team’s defensive leaders tells why he isn’t sold on the new and improved Jalen Hurts. And an Eagles All-Pro has some less-than-flattering things to say about the Cowboys fanbase in response to Jason Peters’s NSFW description of the Philly faithful.

Meanwhile, we look into the blockbuster report that Jerry Jones is among the NFL big shots named in dossiers kept by Commanders owner Daniel Snyder amid calls for him to be ousted from the league. The Cowboys take first place in a historic category, a camp rookie gets another chance with an NFC power, and the Cowboys owner turns 80 years old. All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Dak & Parsons get new listing on injury report :: The Mothership

Both superstars went from “did not participate” on Wednesday to “limited” on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean both will play Sunday night. Prescott did some throwing in individual drills, but is likely to sit out another week rebuilding his grip strength. Parsons, however, is expected to suit up against the Eagles, his first game since college back in his home state.

DeMarcus Lawrence downplays Jalen Hurts' rise with Eagles: 'He hasn't played the Cowboys yet' :: CBS Sports

The Eagles quarterback is off to a much better start than he showed last season. But the Cowboys defensive end isn’t buying what the new and improved Hurts is selling. “Has he played us?” Lawrence said. “All right… He hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is.”

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman wonders what happens if Cooper Rush wins again: 'Do we put Dak back in?' :: Cowboys Wire

Dak Prescott said he is “antsy as [expletive]” to return to the Cowboys lineup and take his starting job back from Cooper Rush. Aikman understands; he was held out even after rehabbing a knee injury back in 1991 and had to watch hot backup Steve Beuerlein struggle in the playoffs. The ’22 team may be in a similar predicament about who to start if Rush wins again in Philadelphia. “They’re better with Dak at quarterback,” the Hall of Famer said, “but the team is playing good football right now.”

Updates: Dalton Schultz also getting limited reps :: The Mothership

The tight end has been limited in practice for two days straight as he continues to fight through a PCL injury. He missed Week 3 and has not caught a pass in the past two games; he even came out for several plays this past Sunday after his knee collided with a Rams defender.

Eagles All-Pro slams Cowboys supporters as inauthentic: 'That fanbase is built on commercialism and... pop culture' :: Cowboys Wire

The Eagles’ All-Pro center couldn’t be baited into trash-talking ex-teammate Jason Peters after the now-Cowboy called Philadelphia fans “[expletive] idiots,” but he did share thoughts on what separates the two rivals’ fans. While Kelce sees the Eagles’ faithful as “authentic” because of how localized they are, he views the Cowboys’ fanbase as “built on commercialism and all of this pop culture, Lakers/Yankees-type fandom that I think is the complete opposite of what the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase stands for.”

Can NFL fine Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott for swearing in interviews? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Passions have been running hot in Dallas lately, between the four-game winning streak, nonstop questions about who will play quarterback, and a showdown with the rival Eagles on tap. But players like Prescott, Elliott, and others getting fined by the league for using NSFW language in recent interviews is unlikely. “That’s a question for the team,” said the NFL’s vice president for communications.

Stephen Jones says Cowboys should only improve with Dak back :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on his expectations for when Dak Prescott returns: pic.twitter.com/eN9MXdAWWB — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

1st quarter scoring among 3 keys for Cowboys, Eagles in Week 6 showdown :: Cowboys Wire

Philadelphia has been slow out of the gate in games this year, so a fast start will be critical to the Cowboys’ chances Sunday night. After that, it will come down to containing Jalen Hurts when he scrambles and which club’s offensive line does a better job withstanding a fierce pass rush.

Jerry Jones turns 80: Cowboys owner looking forward to ‘next 15 to 20 years’ :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys owner celebrated the big 8-0 on Thursday. But despite this trip around the sun being “not any fun” due to multiple tragedies and scandals, Jones has no intention of slowing down. “I bought the Cowboys when I was 46,” he said. “I didn’t acknowledge I was too young to do it then, and I will not acknowledge I’m too old to do it now. I just don’t look at it like that.”

Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims 'dirt' on NFL owners, Goodell :: ESPN

A bombshell report from ESPN claims that the embattled Commanders owner has compiled “dossiers” on multiple NFL owners, including Jones. He has reportedly told associates that he will not lose his franchise without taking others down with him, including the Cowboys owner. Jones and Snyder had been longtime friends, but the two seem to have had a falling out. “Snyder’s already lost Jerry,” an unnamed source said.

The Dallas Cowboys now have the highest winning percentage in NFL history :: Inside the Star

For all the talk of the Cowboys’ postseason woes over the past quarter-century, the team has done more winning than anybody else over their 60-plus years. At .572, Dallas now has the highest winning percentage of any team with over 200 games played. That figure is just fractionally higher than Green Bay’s 103-year total.

Bucs sign ex-Cowboys cornerback amid injuries :: Heavy.com

Tampa Bay has signed Quandre Mosely to their practice squad, but the cornerback could see action right away in Week 6 thanks to a slew of Buccaneers injuries. The Kentucky product was an undrafted free agent in Dallas’s camp this year but was cut before the season began. He was released from Seattle’s practice squad last week.

