Cowboys News: Prescott playing in preseason? La’el Collins hurt in practice, Amari to suit up

The Cowboys are back in Dallas. After spending the first half of training camp in Oxnard, they’ve returned to The Star to get things ramped up as the season approaches. With wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott returning to full speed at practice, will either see the field against Houston? What to make of La’el Collins leaving Wednesday’s practice early with a possible injury?

Questions surround the kicker position with a CFL veteran in town to compete for the role while Greg Zuerlein is out. The defense is warming up to new coordinator Dan Quinn, and the offensive coordinator has set the highest of bars for his unit.

Fresh faces in the linebacker room have been an attention-grabber for the Cowboys. Keanu Neal’s transition has worked well and Leighton Vander Esch detailed what it means to have all the new guys around, including rookie Micah Parsons. And after the first roster cut, things are heating up in camp, which you can see up close in the new episode of Hard Knocks, recapped by our KD Drummond.

Here are the most recent news and notes.

Day in camp: ‘Good chance’ Dak Prescott won’t play in Cowboys’ preseason, Maurice Canady impresses :: Dallas Morning News

Link Dak Prescott's game of Will He Or Won't He? may have just been decided by Mike McCarthy. The coach declared Wednesday that "there’s a good chance he probably won’t play" against Houston in this Saturday's preseason matchup. Everyone involved had hoped for a series or two to help Prescott shake off the rust after missing 11 games last season, but "camp doesn't always go the way you'd like it to go," McCarthy said. Also, details on the show put on so far by cornerback Maurice Canady after opting out of 2020. --TB

'I got word that I was playing:' Cowboys WR Amari Cooper could make preseason debut Saturday :: Cowboys Wire

Link Amari Cooper has been rehabbing from his ankle cleanup procedure and hasn't gotten any real reps during training camp. However, with the Cowboys' "dress rehearsal" game approaching against the Houston Texans, Cooper could see some action before the season kicks off September 9th. -ML

Cowboys RT La'el Collins exits Wednesday practice early with neck injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys got a scare Wednesday as tackle La'el Collins was pulled from practice with what looked to be a neck or shoulder issue. He did not finish practice, but remained on the field. The team said afterward they are not concerned and called the latest issue "minor." Collins missed the entire 2020 season with a hip injury. --TB

Notebook: Cowboys offense has lofty goals; more :: The Mothership

Link Cowboys fans aren't the only ones setting their sights on big things for the team's offense in 2021. According to running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has thrown down the gauntlet for his group. "In in our first meeting, Coach Kellen said our No. 1 goal this year is to be the No. 1 offense," Elliott said. --TB

The transition from safety to linebacker is going smooth for Keanu Neal :: Inside the Star

Link The original thought was that veteran Keanu Neal would bolster the safety position and provide competition for Donovan Wilson. However, his role in Dallas will be that of linebacker. It's not unfamiliar territory for him seeing as he played the position in high school, and it's making the transition go smoothly. -ML

Cowboys agree to terms with K Lirim Hajrullahu :: Cowboys Wire

Link Just one day after it was announced that he would be in for a visit, 31-year-old Canadian Football League kicker Lirim Hajrullahu has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. -ML

Vander Esch on Cowboys' new LB rotation: 'It's going to be sweet on the field' :: Cowboys Wire

Link The linebacker position was seen as a strong spot on the Cowboys roster in years past. Unfortunately, injuries and poor play have plagued both Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and made linebacker a question mark. That is, until the Cowboys signed veteran Keanu Neal and drafted Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. Now, Vander Esch sees the 2021 version of the Cowboys linebacker group doing big things. -ML

Why Woody wants Dak to wait until Week 1 :: ESPN

Link Since quarterback Dak Prescott has been nursing a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder, questions surround the idea of him returning in the preseason. With the game against the Texans coming up, Prescott is "unlikely" to play, and ESPN's Damien Woody explains why the Cowboys are handling this the right way. --CB

The Dan Quinn Effect is making the Cowboys optimistic about the 2021 defense :: Blogging the Boys

Link Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker, a whole crop of rookies... lots of new faces on the defensive side of the ball in Dallas, all expected to help turn around a defense that was atrocious last season. But the most important addition of them all may be the man leading the group. Take a look at the remarkable effect Dan Quinn is already having on the Cowboys defense. --TB

Hard Knocks E2 Recap: Are the 2021 Cowboys boring, or just the show? :: Cowboys Wire

Link HBO aired the second episode of Hard Knocks with the Dallas Cowboys, and there was a lot to unpack. From the practice scrimmage with the Los Angeles Rams to the preseason game against the Cardinals, Dallas showed a lot of character in the episode. Our own KD Drummond recaps all the best quotes and laughs from the episode. --CB

Ranking Cowboys' rookie class through 2 preseason games :: Cowboys Wire

Link A look at which first-year players are performing above or below expectations.

