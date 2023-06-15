Cowboys News: Prescott’s picks picked apart, clock ticking for young stars

“There’s always next year” is a popular sports adage, but it’s a fallacy, especially for a team as seemingly loaded with young talent as this season’s Cowboys. The dollars and cents of putting together a roster and paying a team’s biggest stars says that Dallas needs to secure their sixth Lombardi Trophy now, before too many more megacontracts come due for renewal. We’re diving more into several of those playmakers in this edition of News and Notes, as Micah Parsons previews a more mobile 2023, we put Dak Prescott’s interceptions under the microscope, and we explore how a savvy veteran will help boost Trevon Diggs even higher.

Meanwhile, forecasting what to expect from Mazi Smith, why the Cowboys offensive line might be even better than before, how the offense could possibly exploit today’s most popular defense, and a soon-to-be-Hall of Famer gets a face-to-face look at his bust bound for Canton. All that, plus the current Cowboys who might actually go down in football history as the greatest of all time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

How looming payday for Cowboys’ young stars could affect Dallas’ window of opportunity :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The trio of CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons will make a combined $14 million this season, taking up about 6% of the organization’s cap space. Pretty soon, if all goes as projected, they could be making close to $80 million annually. The team needs to win now- and be smarter about their imminent money decisions- before some or all of those players become too expensive to keep and the championship window closes.

Advertisement

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore eager to team up with Trevon Diggs: 'He can be the best in the league' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

After 11 seasons, numerous accolades, and even a Super Bowl ring, one thing Gilmore has never had is a cornerback on his same talent level playing alongside him. In 2023, Diggs and the 32-year-old will push each other to be even better than they’ve been on their own. “He just has that thing. Some stuff you just can’t teach,” Gilmore said. “I’m just looking forward to helping him.”

NFL GOATs: Nine players who could become best at their positions :: ESPN+

Link

Fans throw the GOAT terminology around pretty casually, but does any current Cowboys player realistically have a shot at being called “the best EVER” at his position? Actually, maybe. Zack Martin has a 35% chance of one day being considered the best guard to ever play; a couple more first-team All-Pro nods and a deep playoff run would help his case. Parsons may have a tougher hill to climb at linebacker, given the way Lawrence Taylor literally changed the entire sport as we know it. But never count Parsons out on anything.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons: My role with Cowboys will be 'way more versatile' in 2023 :: NFL.com

Link

The linebacker vows he’ll be more than just that in 2023. “A little bit of everything,” he promised Brian Baldinger. “I think people who want me to be a linebacker are going to be happy, I think people who want me to be a rusher are going to be happy, and I think I’m going to surprise some people with some things I’m going to do over some guards and centers this year.”

Interceptions came from Prescott forcing ball in bad situations :: Dan Orlovksy (Twitter)

Dak threw 15 INTS last year (11) of those 15 were in situations where @dallascowboys needed 10+ yards. (8) we’re on 3rd and long SITUATIONAL FORCES like this one were the issue-fixable#nfllive pic.twitter.com/Ozi208apBi — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 14, 2023

In exploiting deep middle, Cowboys' passing attack has room to grow :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

As 2-high safety defenses become more popular in an attempt to limit big plays, it opens up the middle of the field even more. Prescott excels on the boundaries, but the Cowboys would be wise to strategically attack the more vulnerable middle of the field behind new playcaller Mike McCarthy.

Role Call: What to expect from Mazi Smith :: The Mothership

Link

At 6-foot-3, 337-pounds, the first-rounder’s job in year one is simple: plug the middle. Anything beyond that- such as the supposed pass-rush talents expected to be unlocked by Dan Quinn- is playing with house money. Adding strength to the defensive line will also play a key role in what Smith can contribute, and should open up opportunities for others by drawing extra O-line resources. “If you’re not doubling me, then you don’t respect what I do,” he’s quoted as saying.

Advertisement

DeMarcus Ware's bust for Canton coming along :: Pro Football Hall of Fame (Twitter)

It's not quite finished yet. But the Hall of Fame bronze bust for @DeMarcusWare that's being created by artist Blair Buswell is starting to take shape! pic.twitter.com/5vBM68es55 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 14, 2023

Cowboys looking for more than a LG, they’re building an antifragile line :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Advertisement

All the position-swapping along the offensive line in OTAs and minicamp is about creating a unit that’s antifragile: one that’s actually stronger than what it previously was. Testing reserves like Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball inside at guard helps the Cowboys achieve that goal. Mixing and matching Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith shows what the optimal lineup can be. Finding out who can be a backup at multiple positions and what combinations are the most effective will allow the team to handle unforeseen injuries and set them on the path for resiliency.

Former Cowboys DT Maliek Collins scores $23M extension in Houston :: Ian Rapoport (Twitter)

The #Texans and DT Maliek Collins have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $23M extension, source said. Some business handled before the summer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire