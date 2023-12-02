Cowboys News: Prescott’s MVP credentials, Ferguson’s grit on display

The Dallas Cowboys quieted the narratives about being bottom feeders and also sparked an agenda of their own. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in another stratosphere with no one playing the position better in recent weeks.

Twitter finally opened their eyes to it, and the MVP talks have reached the national stage. Beyond Prescott’s excellence, the offense’s confidence is high as it’s a racing engine through 13 weeks.

On the defensive side, it was often ugly against the Seahawks, and linebacker Micah Parsons detailed how Geno Smith and Seattle caused Dan Quinn’s unit trouble. The good news is he shut the game down on the Seahawks’ final play, one where he was unblocked oddly enough.

Thoughts from Emmitt Smith on the Cowboys’ season, Mike McCarthy valuing these close games and more from the win to move to 9-3 in the latest News and Notes.

'Not a good strategy': Cowboys' Micah Parsons left unblocked on purpose on Seattle's final play :: Cowboys Wire

Leaving one of the best players in the NFL unblocked is definitely a choice, especially with the game on the line. Parsons reacted to the moment, and is well aware what kind of decision it was.

Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys survive questionable play calls, excessive penalties to beat Seahawks :: Cowboys Wire

It wasn’t pretty, but wins are always wins in the NFL. Todd Brock breaks down the performance, and where quarterback play erased some ugly mishaps.

Best veteran contracts, value deals for all 32 NFL teams :: ESPN+

There’s some bargain contracts around the league, and the one Dallas holds with Turpin has a case as one of the best. With a cap hit under a million over the next two seasons, the Cowboys have an elite returner and rising receiver.

McCarthy: DAL 'needs games' like nailbiter vs. SEA :: The Mothership

It’s impossible to simulate the clutch, so opportunities in it are paramount. That’s been a rare occurrence for Dallas in 2023, either winning in blowouts or being out of the game all together. Thursday night was a rare change, and the Cowboys head coach believes it’s something the team needs.

Twitter reacts to Dak Prescott's relentless ascent up MVP ranks :: Cowboys Wire

There’s no case for a quarterback playing better than Prescott over the last month and some change. It took some time, but Twitter is finally giving the Dallas quarterback his flowers after a dominant performance to win in primetime.

Emmitt Smith believes the Cowboys can stack up with the Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

The Hall of Famer displayed his belief in Dallas as a marquee matchup approaches. Smith said the Cowboys can stack up to the current NFC East leader, it’s just a matter of seeing a W in the column.

From Jake Ferguson to Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense is a confident, well-oiled machine :: The Athletic

Prescott’s heroics are the supercharger and the Dallas offense strung together a 41-point performance even when Dan Quinn’s defense struggled. It was a showing that displayed how far along this group is, and the Cowboys have weapons all around to stack the burgers on Sundays.

Micah Parsons credits Geno Smith, Seahawks for big game :: The Mothership

There’s no doubt about it. The Dallas defense had some embarrassing moments in Thursday’s victory, but there’s still a lot of credit that should go Seattle’s way. Parsons credited the Seahawks and how it gave them fits until the waning moments.

5 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ thrilling win over the Seahawks :: Blogging the Boys

In what was possibly the best Thursday game of the year, there were a few plays that truly shaped the result from Prescott’s Houdini act to the Cowboys’ defensive star calling game.

