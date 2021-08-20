Cowboys News: Prescott’s most important relationship, changing of the guard at LB

Dak Prescott is on the cusp of beginning his real comeback. But Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to be the person with whom his quarterback has the strongest bond; he’s built his entire system in Dallas from Day One on strengthening Prescott’s relationship with someone else. And as No. 4 looks to put a painful 2020 behind him, he’s made it through unimaginable darkness with unexpected clarity and light. It’s a powerful story well worth reading.

Elsewhere in Cowboys Nation, the team has shuffled the deck with its kickers, and the two-time rushing champ is earmarked as a top red-zone threat once again. But defense dominates the buzz today: Maurice Canady’s surprising (or not surprising camp), Jourdan Lewis’s bounceback season, Reggie Robinson’s disappearing act, and diminishing roles for Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch all make the headlines. Plus, a Friday Night Lights-style showdown to mark the end of Cowboys camp, and why it’s a good thing that Hard Knocks has been so boring thus far. Here’s the News and Notes.

McCarthy on Dak's most important relationship :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy has coached some legendary quarterbacks over the years. And while he has a good relationship with Dak Prescott, he believes it's more important that Prescott have a connection with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. "I saw Joe Montana stay in a very similar offense his whole career. I watched Brett Favre stay, and I watched Aaron Rodgers do the same. I think that's a huge, huge component," McCarthy said. "I don't want Dak to have a new language. I don't want Dak to have to change his footwork every time a play goes in. He has four years of starting ability. We need to build off of that." --TB

Cowboys release punter Hunter Niswander to make room for new kicker :: Cowboys Wire

In a move to make room for newly-signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, the Cowboys released punter Hunter Niswander on Thursday. --ML

Will McClay’s 2020 “pet cat” lands on IR, has been a non-contributor since being drafted :: Blogging The Boys

Reggie Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he didn't play a single defensive snap. He transitioned back to cornerback from safety this offseason, and the hope was to see his potential come to the forefront at his more natural position. However, Robinson suffered a turf toe injury and will be sidelined for the 2021 season, leaving many to wonder if he'll ever get his shot in Dallas. --ML

Dak Prescott’s heal turn :: Sports Illustrated

The bits that fans have seen are only a small part of the incredible story of Dak Prescott's journey. Greg Bishop takes a remarkable look at how Prescott has weathered the storms: from coping with family tragedy to those brutal moments after his leg snapped to a missed opportunity with Kobe Bryant to his own internal evolution along the way. In his tireless pursuit of the ultimate prize, Prescott has found that perspective is his greatest strength. --TB

Cowboys CB Maurice Canady surprising everyone but himself with camp performance :: Cowboys Wire

Cornerback Maurice Canady has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Cowboys during training camp. After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canady has been one of the team's top playmakers at the position this summer. However, while others are surprised by his play, Canady sees it as par for the course. --ML

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys’ veteran linebackers, less means more | Opinion :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

2018 sure was fun, when Leighton Vander Esch was an exciting rookie racking up wolf calls and Jaylon Smith proved to the world he had bounced back from a devastating collegiate injury. But as Clarence Hill Jr. points out, time has marched on, and both linebackers will rightfully have a diminished role in the Cowboys defense moving forward. Micah Parson and Keanu Neal are the new tandem in the middle, and that's a good thing. --TB

Top 10 red-zone threats entering 2021 NFL season :: NFL.com

NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. knows a thing or two about the red zone; he found it often during his 16-year career as a wide receiver. Ranking the league's current top red-zone threats, Smith places Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on the list at No. 9. Elliott's numbers were down last year for many reasons, but Smith says, "Get ready for the two-time league rushing champion to get a lot of action- especially in the red zone if Dak Prescott returns to full health- in a bounce-back 2021 campaign." --TB

NFL bounce-back candidates: What went wrong for 32 players last season and their outlook for 2021 :: Pro Football Focus

Jourdan Lewis, like many Cowboys players, did not have a good 2020. But the crew at PFF- with help from ESPN- have him pegged as a prime candidate to have a rebound year in 2021. "His practice against the Rams last week showed his value in how he defended DeSean Jackson and Cooper Kupp at times," Todd Archer writes. "He has the smarts to know how to protect his weaknesses and the instincts to understand how offenses are attacking the slot." Look for Dan Quinn to get the most out of Lewis this season. --TB

Jerry Jones Classic to follow final camp practice :: The Mothership

Powerhouse Texas high school football programs Denton Ryan and Longview will play in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic. The game will be played on Saturday, August 28th at The Ford Center in Frisco following the Cowboys' final preseason practice. --ML

Cowboys’ season of ‘Hard Knocks’ has been more of a soft snooze — maybe that’s a good thing :: Dallas Morning News

There hasn't been much drama on the current season of Hard Knocks. HBO might have preferred to see Cowboys players clashing with each other over playing time or staging an all-out mutiny against coach Mike McCarthy and his corny old-school demeanor. But Kevin Sherrington reminds fans that blander is better in this case, and less backbiting in camp likely translates to a stronger team during the season. --TB

