Cowboys News: Prescott’s key role, Ware’s ascension, RB turnover

The franchise quarterback is always under the spotlight but it’s a different animal for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a crucial year for the team, and the play of Prescott will always be front and center, even during the off-season and during the celebration of July 4.

What will Prescott’s running back support look like? Who will be the No. 2 behind Tony Pollard or will it be backup-by-committee?

Who has the best offensive line in the NFC East? How DeMarcus Ware’s career was almost derailed, how cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s acquisition will age like wine and more in the News and Notes.

Ranking the storied offensive lines of the NFC East combatants in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

In the NFC East, the offensive lines are full of talent, but one still stands above them all. While the Cowboys have All-Pro talent at multiple position, they still can’t compare to a divisional rival in Mike Crum’s ranking of the units.

What's the Backup RB Picture Behind Pollard? :: The Mothership

The Cowboys know Tony Pollard is their starter, but who will get touches after him? There’s a few players competing, with Malik Davis showing flashes last year, Rico Dowdle coming off injury, rookie Deuce Vaughn and veteran Ronald Jones.

Is Micah Parsons the Cowboys' MVP? :: The Mothership

The NFL MVP is almost always a quarterback, but who is most valuable on the Cowboys? While Dak Prescott is clearly the franchise guy in Dallas, the do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons makes it unfair to compare.

The challenges for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ coaches :: Blogging the Boys

The play of the quarterback will always be under a microscope. It’s that and then some with Prescott, and it’s a crucial year for him and the coaches to be on the same page and succeed.

Celebrate our In-Dak-pendence with 4 reasons to love the QB for America’s Team, Dak Prescott :: Blogging the Boys

Happy 4th of July. Just another reminder that franchise quarterbacks don’t grow on trees, so enjoy No. 4 on this day and every day.

How Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware secured NFL Hall of Fame legend status :: ESPN

The Hall of Famer almost never got the chance to become immortalized. Following an injury scare in 2009, his return changed the landscape of the Dallas defense and the rest is history.

Surprise win kicked off new era of Cowboys football :: Inside the Star

Looking at the three biggest wins against the Giants, we saw an era begin with Jason Garrett during a victory versus New York.

Projecting top NFL offseason acquisitions :: CBS Sports

The Cowboys rarely make big moves in the offseason, but the addition of Gilmore could be one that ages better than any in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire