Cowboys News: Prescott fined, Michael Gallup’s last days in Dallas?

Dak Prescott didn’t have one of his better performances versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the disappointment didn’t end on the field. He applauded the fans for throwing objects at the officials as they left the field, which wasn’t a good look, and he will lose some dollars over it. The NFL draft is three months away and offensive tackle and safety are at the top of the Dallas Cowboys’ needs.

Michael Gallup played in the final year of his rookie deal in 2021. Unfortunately, he suffered a calf strain and a torn ACL, and with the emergence of Cedrick Wilson, his days in Dallas may end in the next few months. Also, the future of DeMarcus Lawrence, what caused the Cowboys’ offense to falter down the stretch, and more lead an intriguing roundup of news and notes.

Source: NFL fines Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott $25K for comments related to game officials :: ESPN

Prescott didn’t hold back his unhappiness with the officiating during the Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers to the point that he commended fans for throwing objects at them as they left the field. He apologized for his actions, but the NFL is taking a small chunk of his $40 million a year salary as punishment.

Lessons Learned: Undisciplined teams lose big games, executing a game plan is key :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys, unfortunately, continued their penalty woes against the 49ers by tying playoff record with 14 last Sunday. Coupled with San Francisco running for 169 yards and holding the Cowboys to just 77 yards on the ground, Dallas saw a once-promising season end without a win in the playoffs.

Comes the Cowboys Reckoning: Dallas' offensive line needs serious repair :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ offensive line was not only the best unit on the team but the best of its kind in the NFL for years. However, with left tackle Tyron Smith’s continued health issues, the lack of stability at left guard with Connor Williams, and inconsistency at center with Tyler Biadasz, the Cowboys’ offensive has become a shell of what it once was. If the Cowboys are to make a further push in the postseason in 2022 and keep Prescott upright, changes are needed expeditiously.

Safety Valve: Michigan's Daxton Hill could be the plug Cowboys have avoided :: Cowboys Wire

The safety position in Dallas has been a rollercoaster for years. In 2021, they found some stability with Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Damontae Kazee. However, all three played on one-year deals this season making safety, once again, a position that the Cowboys need to target in the NFL draft. Michigan’s Hill has the versatility and physicality at safety that could fit nicely with Dan Quinn’s scheme now that it features more man coverage.

Cowboys needs at OT could be resolved by drafting CMU's Bernhard Raimann :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas doesn’t have the excellent offensive line it once had. Left tackle Tyron Smith isn’t quite as dominant as before, and right tackle La’el Collins shared time with Terence Steele this season. Raimann out of Central Michigan has the balance, hand placement, and footwork to be an interesting addition to the Cowboys’ offensive line and give them another prospect to mold along with Josh Ball from the 2021 draft.

Has Michael Gallup Played His Last Game in Dallas? :: Inside The Star

Gallup has been the Cowboys’ primary deep threat in the passing game for years dazzling fans with contested catches and his toe-drag wizardry. However, after multiple injuries in 2021 plus the emergence of Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys might choose to let Gallup go in free agency. Those injuries could also allow the Cowboys to bring him back on a prove-it deal in 2022.

Reasons why the Dallas Cowboys offense declined over the course of the 2021 season :: Blogging The Boys

There’s plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the Cowboys’ offense continuously getting worse as the season went on. Dak Prescott and the running game didn’t play up to their potential, but the offensive line was the main reason the unit looked different from the first six weeks of the season when they were dominant.

Mailbag: Tougher Schedule In '22? Fix Penalties? :: The Mothership

The Cowboys will face teams like the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 thanks to winning the NFC East. Rob Phillips and Nick Eatman talk about how although those opponents look extremely good on paper, it shouldn’t stop the Cowboys from winning their division and making the playoffs again. Also, they discuss how it’s up to the Cowboys’ position coaches to fix the team’s glaring penalty issue.

Dallas Cowboys’ 3 biggest position needs for 2022 NFL Draft :: The Landry Hat

As is the case every season, the Cowboys have positions that they need to fill in the NFL draft. Jarrett Prenderast identifies the offensive and defensive lines as well as the linebacker position as areas the Cowboys should focus on.

Could DeMarcus Lawrence’s time with the Dallas Cowboys be nearing its end? :: Dallas Morning News

Lawrence has been one of the few constants on the Cowboys’ defense for several seasons. His $19 million base salary in 2022 and only playing seven games this season could change that though, and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News dives into if the two-time pro bowler is on borrowed time in Dallas.

