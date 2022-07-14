Cowboys News: Prescott’s figure, Pollard figures, can Tyler deliver?

With training camp around the corner, there’s still a lot to figure out with the 2022 Dallas Cowboys. After staying quiet in big moments during free agency, the Joneses relied on their scouts and they’ll need a big boost from their rookies in camp to turn decisions into wins. Offensive lineman Tyler Smith enters the spotlight as a raw prospect with Hall of Fame talent around him to learn. Will he step up into a big role or will it be an underwhelming rookie campaign?

Beyond the new blood, there’s a growing list of veteran players in Dallas who could be taking the next step or sliding down the depth chart. Running back Tony Pollard has been on the cusp of stardom alongside Ezekiel Elliott, and it could finally be his year to show off his efficiency numbers at a higher usage rate. On the other side of things, can tight end Dalton Schultz turn his production into his first career Pro Bowl? How does the Cowboys’ 2018 draft class stack up? Who needs to have a big training camp? This and more inthe latest News and Notes.

Cowboys have slipped in NFC East wideout rankings :: Cowboys Wire

Once dominating the wide receiver talent in the division, the Cowboys have seen a fall from grace especially with the loss of Amari Cooper. Mike Crum ranks the receiving groups in the NFC East and Dallas doesn’t crack the top two.

8 returning veterans to watch during Cowboys 2022 training camp :: Blogging the Boys

Entering 2022 training camp, Dallas has a long list of veterans who are looking to become household names. The likes of wide receiver Noah Brown have had their flashes as a Cowboy but can some second or third-year players earn a bigger role?

Dallas Cowboys must address depth concerns at several positions in training camp :: Blogging the Boys

Dallas stuck to their norm this offseason and stayed out of the big sweepstakes for players and relied on their draft class for a talent boost heading into the 2022 season.

With that in mind, Brian Martin details multiple positions that are still a red flag due to little depth for the Cowboys, but will they solve the issue?

Cowboys Players Who Won't Live Up to Hype in 2022 Season :: Bleacher Report

During the offseason, especially for the Cowboys, there’s hype that slowly builds for a few players to shine. For the 2022 Dallas squad, first-round pick Tyler Smith stands tall with high expectations but Alex Ballentine believes he and two other Cowboys will fall below the expectations in their first year in Dallas.

Grading Every NFL Team's 2018 Draft Haul :: Bleacher Report

Four years removed, where does the Cowboys’ 2018 draft class stack up. Led by linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, the class earns a B+ grade.

The dark horse of the group was tight end Dalton Schultz, who exploded onto the scene for Dallas over the last couple seasons after being the No. 137 overall pick.

Three Players who Could Reach Their First Pro Bowl Next Season :: Inside the Star

On the contrary of three players who might not live up to the hype for Dallas, Shane Taylor lists his three that will exceed it. Leading the way is running back Tony Pollard, whose efficiency numbers sit him near the top of the league but his usage rate limits his chance to be a Pro Bowler. Will that change in 2022?

Taylor also lists two experienced Cowboys who could be trending towards career years and their first Pro Bowl appearance.

OL Tyler Smith Working Hard Ahead of Rookie Season :: Inside the Star

As the team’s first-round pick, expectations are high for Tyler Smith and the offseason process bodes well for his success. Smith has been honing his technique in the offseason, known as a raw talent, and has future Hall of Famers as mentors on the offensive line to help grow.

Cowboys who need to have a strong training camp: Pass catchers, defensive ends top list :: The Athletic

A week away from camp, Jon Machota puts together his list of ten Cowboys who need to step up during training camp. From young pass catchers to surging young pass rushers, Dallas has a lot of untapped young talent that needs to turn into production for success in the 2022 season.

Sean Payton could return to coaching in 2023: Dolphins, Cowboys and Chargers possible destinations, per report :: CBS Sports

The story has slowly developed for a potential reunion for Sean Payton in Dallas. With Mike McCarthy’s job potentially on the line this season, it seems like he’ll either stay or Payton may be waiting to take over. The former Saints coach has now been linked to the Cowboys and two other franchises for his potential coaching return in 2023.

Dak Prescott spotted looking leaner ahead of 2022 Cowboys training camp :: The Landry Hat

While hanging out with the kids during his annual camp, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott caught attention for his looks. Known as a bruising runner during his college and NFL career, Prescott looks to have slimmed down for the upcoming season, potentially changing his perspective as a mobile quarterback.

