Cowboys News: Prescott, Elliott still inseparable, Quinn’s crew preps to dominate

Friends since the 2016 pre-draft process, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott are still working out together this offseason, even after the latter was released. Joining them on Prescott’s elaborate backyard field was wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who is poised to make an impact in his second season but faces a likely training camp battle with third-year man Simi Fehoko.

That’s hardly the only camp competition to keep an eye on; a result of the competitive roster that’s been sculpted by the coaches and front office staff. A lot of this stack of talent lies on the defensive side of the ball. That’s thanks in no small part to the excellence of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Social media had their opinions about the Detroit Lions’ new helmet but it doesn’t matter for Dallas, who will see Detroit’s normal uniforms when the two meet. Thoughts on Jake Ferguson becoming ‘the guy’ at tight end, who’s the backups on the offensive line and more in the latest News and Notes.

Everyone knows the connection between Elliott and Prescott, which is still being shown today. The two continue to work out together at Prescott’s field, and had second-year receiver Jalen Tolbert there for recent reps.

Par with the new uniform rules, the Lions announced a new helmet for the 2023 season. That said, it won’t make an appearance when they take on Dallas as they’ll be wearing the classic uniforms.

As the offseason continues to roll along, there’s one thing that Dallas needs to sure up before preparing for the season on the field. The kicker position is still in question, and there’s a kicker who has never missed a postseason kick out on the market for the Cowboys.

Dallas is building an impressive roster for 2023, and there’s a few position groups that stand above them all. Even with the high-powered offense, all three happen to be on defense, a testament to the growth under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

With Dalton Schultz gone, Ferguson has the chance to break out in 2023. While there’s still concern from some at the position, Ferguson can remove all the stress with a strong season.

Training camp is always the best time to see the positional battles. Jon Machota breaks down the biggest competitions to watch, including left guard after the unit is practically decided on. If someone goes down, who will step in?

Dallas has secured their top three receivers, but the battles to come at training camp will decide who is up next. The depth is key for 2023 and a strong second-year from Tolbert would be a nice boost. Before that is a training camp battle with Simi Fehoko that will have a heavy impact on who gets more snaps in the coming season.

With such a competitive roster, there’s due to be some casualties when cuts come around. This could include a recently signed running back due to the addition of Deuce Vaughn and the kicker battle is another one to watch.

The rookie is already gaining the respect of his quarterback. Vaughn, a star at Kansas State, got some compliments from Prescott in an interview who also mentioned the family connection with Vaughn’s father and what it means to see their relationship in the building.

