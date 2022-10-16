Cowboys News: Prescott chance to play dwindles, Eagles’ air yards in decline?

The Cowboys and Eagles’ heavyweight matchup on Sunday night may be the biggest game of the year through six weeks. Philadelphia comes in undefeated and confident while Dallas has turned an underdog situation with quarterback Cooper Rush into multiple signature wins and a 4-1 start.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence hasn’t minced words this week, critical of the Eagles offense and proclaiming “y’all will see it on Sunday.” The defenses are the keys to the game, with prolific pass rushes on both sides that are poised to force turnovers early and often in Lincoln Financial Field.

For Dallas, Rush is expected to start while the questionable designation for quarterback Dak Prescott still looms as a possibility for him to be active vs. Philadelphia, though that appears more unlikely than likely. Keys for the Cowboys to end the Eagles’ undefeated start, contract discussions to watch and more in the game-day News and Notes.

Cowboys move 2 to IR, add RB to 54-man roster vs Eagles for Week 6 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

A day before the awaited matchup of Cowboys-Eagles, Dallas moved two players to the IR, including a big surprise at the receiver position. To compensate the losses, running back Malik Davis is headed up to replace running back Rico Dowdle on the active roster.

Cowboys vs Eagles: 6 things to know about the Week 6 matchup :: Cowboys Wire

Link

From strong play heading into halftime to a prolific run game, Philadephia is a tough task for the Cowboys Sunday night. Our own Ben Grimaldi breaks down the biggest strengths for Dallas to worry about.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Previewing the coordinators' plan, best CB discussion :: Cowboys Wire

Link

KD Drummond and Ryan O’Leary sit down and talk about everything Cowboys-Eagles in the latest Cowboys Wire Podcast. Listen to all the predictions and storylines heading into the divisional bout.

Deciding when to buy into this year’s Dallas Cowboys is a tough task :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Sports are cruel, and that’s why it’s hard to buy into the Cowboys even though they’ve battled all odds to start 4-1 on the year. Taking on the only undefeated team is a benchmark that could be a win-win, showing either how dominant Dallas is even without Prescott or how much they can improve.

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 6 picks :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The full roundup of predictions for Week 6 is here and most aren’t favoring Dallas, with Rush at the helm being the main factor in the Cowboys’ possible demise at Lincoln Financial Field.

Michigan, Penn State matchup give Cowboys 7 tantalizing prospects to watch :: Cowboys Wire

Link

It’s never too early to talk NFL draft and Saturday’s slate was full of stars that should have Cowboys fans and scouts eyes peeled. Notably, the Big 10 matchup of Michigan and Penn State was full of talent like opposing cornerbacks DJ Turner and Joey Porter that would fit in well alongside cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Cowboys at Eagles to showcase biggest NFL mismatches of week 6 :: Inside the Star

Link

While both offenses have had their struggles, Dallas and Philadelphia’s defenses are the clear mismatches for Sunday night. Both have been prolific units, but Dan Quinn’s unit will likely face a tougher task with the Eagles’ offense led by Jalen Hurts compared to Rush at the helm for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys 4 keys to victory over Eagles in Week 6 :: SportDFW

Link

Dallas will need to dominate physically to take down the Eagles, and that’s on both sides of the ball. An efficient run game and creating turnovers on defense is a recipe for a Cowboys road victory

Cowboys notebook: Dak Prescott, injury updates, why DeMarcus Lawrence is fired up :: The Athletic

Link(paywall)

From Prescott’s status as questionable on Sunday to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s confident answers all week, Jon Machota discusses everything on the plate for Sunday night.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

All-32: Can Micah Parsons Carry Cowboys to Division Lead? :: Football Outsiders plus

Link (paywall)

Klassen checks in with a game preview that wonders about whether or not the declining air yards for Hurts is a result of game plan or offensive line injuries.

Key Unit/Player: DAL Defensive Line, PHI Offensive Line The Eagles called their passing offense against the Cardinals like they were scared of true dropback passes. They did not want Jalen Hurts three- or five-step dropping from shotgun without play-action. Almost everything the Eagles called was an RPO, a screen, or a one-on-one ball to A.J. Brown, with only a few other plays sprinkled throughout to keep the defense honest. Sports Info Solutions marked Hurts with 3.7 air yards per attempt against the Cardinals, his lowest mark this year by more than a yard. While Hurts’ inconsistencies as a true dropback passer play some part in that, the depleted offensive line was the biggest issue on Sunday.

Micah Parsons & Trevon Diggs On Dak Prescott With @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/Fykf09tbbl — Andre’ Jackson ✭4️⃣-1️⃣✭ (@therealdre_jack) October 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire