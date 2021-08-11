Cowboys News: Prescott and Amari back to work, ‘Hard Knocks’ highlights

Two of the Cowboys’ A-list superstars are back, just as the team goes primetime on HBO. Those were the lead stories as fans geared up for the season premiere of Hard Knocks Tuesday night. While the reality show’s debut lived up to the hype (and offered several intriguing moments), the club gave its fanbase even more to get excited about in the hours before, with a double whammy of good news: quarterback Dak Prescott is throwing once again in practice… and he’s throwing to Amari Cooper, who was taken off the PUP list.

Elsewhere, Cooper’s wide receiver mates Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are both eyeing big seasons of their own, new linebacker Michael Gallup looks to employ a strategic gambit to getting up to game speed in his rookie campaign, and kicker Greg Zuerlein is supposedly still on track to resume normal kicking duties… but maybe not until Week 1. Roger Staubach makes a somewhat startling admission about his now-Hall of Fame companion Drew Pearson, there’s depth to discuss along both the offensive and defensive lines, one outlet estimates the cost of acquiring a second-year standout, and a rule change from the COVID season makes a welcome return for 2021. Here’s the News and Notes.

Dak Prescott throwing in training camp for first time since shoulder injury :: NFL.com

Link The Cowboys' starting quarterback returned to doing quarterback things on Tuesday. Dak Prescott was spotted throwing passes for the first time during the practice session, "slowly but surely ramping up" his throws- according to Jane Slater- after straining his right shoulder July 28.

Amari Cooper comes off Dallas Cowboys' PUP list as return from ankle surgery progresses :: ESPN

Link Wide receiver Amari Cooper has passed his physical and been cleared to return to practice. The Cowboys took him off the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday. Last week, Cooper acknowledged his recovery was taking longer than expected. "I wouldn't say I'm quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid," Cooper said then. "But I'm real close."

Hard Knocks: 4 Noteworthy moments from Cowboys' HBO debut :: Cowboys Wire

Link The 'Boys are back... on TV. Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premiered on Tuesday night, and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is already a breakout star. Also making the final cut for fans to dissect: bicycle-stealing hijinks from Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys staff's very close monitoring of Dak Prescott's practice reps (and the quarterback's reaction), Mike McCarthy's fiery speech before the Hall of Fame Game trip, and... um... special teams coordinator John Fassel's step-by-step tutorial on how a vasectomy works.

Injury update on kicker Greg Zuerlein :: The Mothership

Link Kicker Greg Zuerlein remains on the PUP list following offseason back surgery, but is still on track to play in Week 1, says the team. "Greg has actually already started kicking," special teams coach John Fassel said, adding that Zuerlein may be ready to go through some pregame kicks this Friday in Arizona.

CeeDee Lamb: 'Until I get one of them (gold jackets), I’m working' :: Blogging the Boys

Link Coming in the middle of a phenomenal training camp performance, the Cowboys' trip to Canton made an impression on second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb. "Being there just thinking and kind of fantasizing, if you will, of 'what if,'" Lamb said. "All it takes is work. I approach every day like it's my last, because you never know when it is."

Watch Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Cowboys Hall of Famers pay homage to Drew Pearson :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link After the speeches, there were the parties. Drew Pearson basked in his gold jacket weekend, and several of his Cowboys teammates took the opportunity to pile on the praise. Roger Staubach went so far as to say of Pearson, "There's no way in the world I would be in the Hall of Fame if it wasn't for him."

Micah Parsons' chess brain: Aims to be 'Queen of Linebackers' of Cowboys defense :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys' rookie linebacker's style of play is a lot like his favorite piece on the chessboard. "You don't ever want to be a rook, where you can only go straight, or you can only go sideways," Micah Parsons said. "You want to be able to go diagonal, and I think that's what makes the queen so strong. And I just kind of want to be the queen of linebackers… but a king, in a way."

More than just a deep threat: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup aims to show versatility in contract year :: Dallas Morning News

Link Michael Gallup has been prolific lining up wide in his first three seasons, showcasing speed and a rare ability to make leaping grabs in traffic. That will no doubt be his bread and butter in 2021, too. But he'll be adding some slot work to his resume this season... along with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. "They're going to have to change defenses up," Gallup explained, "Having all of us being able to play in the slot like that, that's pretty big time for just our wide receiver corps in general."

IR players may return after 3 missed games again in 2021 :: Tom Pelissero (Twitter)

Versatility could be key to Brandon Knight making Cowboys' roster, spot on game days :: Cowboys Wire

Link Player profiles continue with Brandon Knight. The undrafted offensive lineman out of Indiana didn't come to the league with prototypical size or strength, yet he played in 13 games last season and had just one penalty called against him. His adaptability could be his greatest asset as he fights for a spot on this year's roster.

Can Osa Odighizuwa push Trysten Hill off the roster? :: Inside the Star

Link Ever since being a surprise second-round pick in 2019, Trysten Hill has been a bit of a project at defensive tackle. One of this year's third-round picks might bring the project to an end. Osa Odighizuwa played the most snaps- 51- of any Dallas defensive player during last week's Hall of Fame Game, recording two pressures, two hurries, and a tackle for loss on 25 pass-rush plays.

Potential trade ideas for former top-10 pick CJ Henderson before 2021 season :: Bleacher Report

Link The Jaguars may be shopping their No. 9 overall draft pick from a year ago. It will take a lot to make dealing him worth Jacksonville's while. Bleacher Report lays out trade scenarios for several teams; they suggest if Dallas wants him, they give up tight end Dalton Schultz and next spring's first-round pick.

'Hard Knocks' closed-captioning leaves some head-scratching :: David Helman (Twitter)

