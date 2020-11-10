Cowboys News: Prescott ahead of schedule, Gilbert outplayed Hall of Famers

In a season full of strange and stranger things, the Dallas Cowboys finally enter a much-needed bye week with a chance to regroup for the second half of the NFL season. They’ll have time to get some players healthy, though not the ones that matter most, and attempt to put some play on tape that they can be proud of.

Garrett Gilbert started out strong, fizzled in the end but still ranked highly compared to some elite company. Elsewhere, there’s winners and losers, quotes from defenders and a bit of good news regarding the health of Dak Prescott.