Cowboys News: Prescott’s agent wasn’t happy with Russell Wilson

Following the big press conference on Wednesday, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin made sure to give his reactions and made a comparison between Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and a 7-time Super Bowl champion. War rooms are returning for the 2021 NFL Draft, but does this mean the end of Yacht Jerry?

A stern warning for another team’s quarterback for treading in another man’s waters. An unorthodox mock draft for the Cowboys that might surprise some fans makes the rounds. Meanwhile, could Keanu Neal be the solution for the club’s secondary issues? How much confidence does Jerry Jones have in Dan Quinn as their new defensive coordinator? A round up of the news is in order.

Dak Prescott megadeal with Cowboys: Agent Todd France has sharp message for agent of Russell Wilson :: CBS Sports

Link During the Prescott contract saga, there were rumors about the possibility of Russell Wilson joining the Cowboys. Prescott's agent Todd France didn't hesitate to condemn the strategies used by Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers. Patrik Walker gives context to the situation and where the mistakes were made by Rodgers.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott elicits comps to certain Tom Brady traits :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys legend has always been outspoken in his support for quarterback Dak Prescott. During an appearance on Stephen A's World on ESPN, Irvin challenged the show's host with a comparison some might not expect.

One former NFL general manager thinks that the Dak Prescott deal was a great one :: Blogging The Boys

Link After the blockbuster deal signed by Prescott on Wednesday, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum spoke with the guys at BTB about why he thinks the deal was great for both sides.

3-Round mock draft brings Cowboys weaponry, defense system upgrades :: Cowboys Wire

Link As the NFL Draft inches closer and closer, our Ben Glassmire goes through an alternate mock draft that has some picks one might not expect for the Cowboys. --CB

Cowboys brass: DC Dan Quinn represents 'a major step' for Dallas defense :: Cowboys Wire

Link During the big press conference for Prescott's long-term contract on Wednesday, team owner Jerry and COO Stephen Jones took the chance to speak on their new defensive coordinator. After a lackluster season for the defense, Quinn comes in looking to right the ship.

Lil' Yachty: NFL allows team war rooms for 2021 draft, what will Jerry do? :: Cowboys Wire

Link After an unpredictable year that included never-before-seen circumstances for the draft, things could be coming back to normal for the 2021 NFL Draft. With draft war rooms being back this season, will this be the end of Yacht Jerry?

Safety Keanu Neal to Cowboys makes a lot of free agency sense to a lot of people :: Cowboys Wire

Link As the free agency period approaches, the Cowboys will likely be looking for solutions on defense, especially on the backend. While safety Donovan Wilson's spot is likely safe, Dallas will need to find another safety to play alongside him. Lorenzo Almanza gives the details on why Neal could be a perfect fit for the Cowboys' needs.

