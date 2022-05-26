Cowboys News: Prescott addresses tragedy, injuries already, notes from 2nd day of OTAs

Wednesday marked the second day of practice at The Star in Frisco, but it proved to be a difficult day for many in the Cowboys organization to focus on football. Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy were among those who shared their perspective and thoughts on the devastating tragedy that unfolded in the town of Uvalde just the day before.

The day’s work session saw several non-participants due to injury, causing some amount of concern despite it being early in the voluntary workout calendar. While Tyron Smith and James Washington were held out, Dallas saw one of its linebackers limp off the field during drills. But some players look to have bulked up for this season; CeeDee Lamb and Neville Gallimore are carrying some extra muscle in 2022. An undrafted free agent turned in the play of the day, we got our first glimpses of where a couple multi-position players may line up, and a network analyst reveals the team’s weakest link. All that, plus one of the Cowboys’ highest-profile athlete fans tells it like it is regarding his favorite team. That’s up next in News and Notes.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Uvalde school shooting: 'Makes me fearful to have children' :: USA Today

The unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde has hit several Cowboys hard. Head coach Mike McCarthy got choked up as he referenced his own fourth-grade daughter. DeMarcus Lawrence was especially exasperated. But even the team’s quarterback, who is not a parent, struggled to make sense of it. “We’re talking about children. We’re talking about the future,” Prescott said. “I mean, I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety.”

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith sits out practice with back tightness :: Cowboys Wire

The eight-time Pro Bowler hasn’t played a full season since 2015. His 2022 isn’t off to a great start, either. Smith experienced back tightness before taking the field on Wednesday; the team elected to hold him out as a precautionary measure. Fifth-round draft pick Matt Waletzko and second-year man Josh Ball got some extra reps Wednesday in his place.

Frelund: Cowboys' offensive line 'is a problem' entering 2022 :: NFL.com

Add the Network’s analytics guru to the list of observers picking the Eagles as favorites in the NFC East. Cynthia Frelund believes Dallas didn’t do enough to address an offensive line that was already in decline last season. Jane Slater adds that first-round draft pick Tyler Smith was seen working with the second team, leaving Connor McGovern as the exposed weak link among the 1s.

Cowboys already depleted at WR in 2nd practice session :: Cowboys Wire

On just the second day of OTAs, free agent signee James Washington was shut down and in a walking boot. And rookie Jalen Tolbert spent the session off to the side working with the rehab staff. Both are expected to vie for a major role in an offense that lost two contributing wide receivers in the offseason.

CeeDee Lamb says he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason :: Blogging the Boys

Odd as it sounds, the 23-year-old wide receiver claims he had a growth spurt over the offseason months. He’s counting on the extra half-inch of height and ten pounds of muscle as he steps into a new role in the Dallas offense as WR1. “I’ve been ready,” Lamb said. “I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

Cowboys' offseason strategy centered around these two players :: Cowboys Wire

On offense, anyway, the Cowboys’ belief in wide receiver Michael Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz provided a blueprint as to what the organization was going to do in constructing the roster moving forward. Dallas’s faith in both players will prove to be either a wise or foolish decision beginning in September. Only time will tell.

Practice Points: 10 quick notes from OTA practice :: The Mothership

Among the items of note during Wednesday’s work session: Micah Parsons spent time with both linebackers and pass rushers during drills, linebacker Davonte Bond limped off the field with an apparent leg injury, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle caught two touchdown throws, and Chauncey Golston logged snaps mainly as a defensive tackle after also playing some at end last season.

Cowboys UDFA Markquese Bell turns in play of day with pick-six at Wednesday's practice :: Cowboys Wire

The Florida A&M safety picked off a Cooper Rush pass and took it 98 yards for an apparent score, even though head coach Mike McCarthy thought he stepped out of bounds during the return. “He’s been impressive,” McCarthy said of Bell. “To me, that’s all about young guys who keep stacking success. And then to start making plays like that, that definitely helps.”

Neville Gallimore says he added 16 pounds of muscle during offseason :: Jane Slater (Twitter)

DT Neville Gallimore told me he put on 16 pounds of muscle while maintaining his mobility. He wants people to pop in the tape this season and “see a dog” think Grady Jarrett. Rather be underrated but respected. Focusing on his eyes, pass rush and improvement in run game — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 25, 2022

How Sam Williams fits Cowboys edge rush rotation :: Cowboys Wire

Williams is the sixth pass rusher the Cowboys have taken in the top two rounds of the draft since 2014. On paper, he’s a dream prospect. While not ready to be a starting edge-setter currently, the team hopes he’ll at least help in wrecking offensive backfields on passing downs. Right now, he figures to be the third option in a rotation at left DE behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Tarell Basham, and the No. 2 designated pass-rush linebacker behind Micah Parsons.

Rico Dowdle aiming for training camp return after hip injury :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle missed all of last season with hip injury. He is considered fully recovered from that. Dowdle did not practice today because of a recent knee scope, source said. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in Oxnard. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2022

Writer wishes Jordan Spieth good luck at St. Andrews, Spieth proceeds to dagger Dallas Cowboys :: Golf Digest

A reporter commented to the three-time major winner that the last time the Open Championship was held at the Old Course at St. Andrews, the atmosphere at a local bar resembled that of a Cowboys game. Speith, a fervent fan of the team, wasn’t sure he wanted the association. “Thank you. That’s not necessarily a good thing,” Spieth replied. “Cowboys’ games have been mildly disappointing.”

