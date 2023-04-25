Cowboys News: Pre-draft presser takeaways, draft commandments, roster cuts

The Joneses held their pre-draft press conference on Monday, always one of the final bits of housekeeping before the war room officially convenes to select a new batch of Dallas Cowboys. One longtime exec believes a trade up is warranted if the team can land one of two tight end prospects, but Jerry and Stephen found themselves answering questions about a certain Texas running back without ever saying his name. Speaking of whom, we’ve got a fascinating profile on what makes him so rare and how it’s getting a little bit lost thanks to the way the game has evolved in recent years. And a franchise icon is still making a plug for bringing back the rusher that Dallas just let go.

We’ve got news on a shift coming to the offensive line, and the front office clears some space in the locker room by making three cuts. Also, we’re looking at the new 10 Commandments as they pertain to the Cowboys’ 2023 draft and how the roster’s needs may take a backseat to opportunity this year. All that, plus a former Cowboy is setting the XFL on fire; might he be worth bringing back? That and more, in this edition of News and Notes.

Updates: Josh Ball getting looks at guard :: The Mothership

The third-year man is expected to slide inside to the guard position in 2023. “He’ll play both guard and tackle this year,” Mike McCarthy said of the fourth-round pick. He added that Matt Waletzko is “hitting it out of the park” with his offseason work as he returns from injury.

Cowboys cut three players :: ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys have started to clear some roster space in anticipation of the rookie class of 2023. Linebacker Devante Bond was released without ever getting into a game for Dallas. Tight end Ian Bunting and defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart were waived with failed physical designations.

Cowboys' Joneses on taking RB in 1st round: 'There is a real, innate temptation' :: Cowboys Wire

With roughly 15 to 18 prospects given first-round grades by the front office, the Cowboys may miss out on all of them if they wait at 26. They danced around the subject of running back Bijan Robinson a lot without ever saying his name: “If you happen to see a back there at the bottom of the first that’s rare and unique and he falls because he’s a running back, I would have to think we’d be considering it.” Jerry and Stephen admitted that they’re thinking about trading up. Or down. Or maybe not at all.

Meet Bijan Robinson, a generational NFL draft talent in the wrong generation :: ESPN

If this were 2006, he’d be the unquestionable No. 1 pick. Instead, the best running talent since maybe Adrian Peterson is having to make his case just to be drafted in the first round. The stories of things he’s done on the field are legendary. But he does just as many of them as a receiver, too. His goal is to hit 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving- something that only three men have ever done in a season- except Robinson wants to do it every year of his career.

2023 NFL mock draft: Early run on QBs in latest first-round projections :: Cowboys Wire

For one last time in 2023, the NFL Wire editors mock the first round. This time, the 25 editors ahead of K.D. Drummond made their picks in perfect planetary alignment for the Cowboys to end up with the big back from Texas. A first-round running back isn’t inherently bad. An immediate difference-maker of a running back at 26 is a steal.

Another Cowboys QB loves idea of re-signing Ezekiel Elliott: 'He's the glue' :: Cowboys Wire

Troy Aikman knows that some players make contributions that don’t show up in the box score. “Zeke’s one of those people,” he said, adding that he’s talked to several people in the Cowboys organization who would love to re-sign Elliott on a new contract. “I think it’d be a great addition if they were able to work something out to bring him back.”

Cowboys hint top needs may take backseat to other positions :: Cowboys Wire

Stephen Jones admitted there were positions the Cowboys would like to “beef up,” but he followed it by saying there wasn’t pressure to address each one (likely guard, running back, and tight end) with the first three picks. Expect them to pounce on the best available player at some other position if a unique opportunity arises and save those needs for later rounds.

Former NFL GM: Cowboys 'desperately need' TE; trading up 'makes sense' for 1 of these 2 :: Cowboys Wire

Mike Tannenbaum believes Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is the best at his position in this year’s class, with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer not far behind. If the team could land one of them to replace Dalton Schultz, he says, it would even be worth moving up to do so.

10 Cowboys Draft Commandments: Ranking rules Dallas will live by in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Take the best available at his position, in every round. Prioritize premier athletes. Take a risk in Round 2. Don’t be afraid to reach (by one round) on a guy you’ve targeted. Be cautious with the small-school guys. Those are just a few of this year’s draft-day commandments for the Cowboys to follow.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes jokes at expense of Mike McCarthy, Will McClay :: Dallas Morning News

Asked toward the end of Monday’s press conference why he hasn’t promoted McClay from VP of player personnel to GM, Jones smiled, “I can’t make him general manager. We have one. It’s tenured.” Minutes later, he wrapped up the Q&A session by announcing while seated next to McCarthy, “Drafting is not our problem. Coaching is.” Jerry played it all for big laughs, even if most Cowboys fans didn’t find it funny.

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1 :: NFL.com

McCarthy had jokes, too. Now that he’s calling the plays in Dallas, the head coach claimed he had a new strategy heading into draft weekend. “I see us taking nothing but offensive players,” he said with a grin across his face. He later said that he trusts the team’s draft board and has “great confidence there will be a hell of a player” available with the 26th pick.

Would Cowboys bring back QB Ben DiNucci to save late draft pick? :: Cowboys Wire

Someone is going to give the XFL’s regular-season passing leader another shot in the NFL. Maybe it should be the team where he’s already spent the past three offseasons and two full campaigns with the club and even started a primetime game. The Cowboys could chalk up DiNucci’s season with the Sea Dragons as valuable live-fire game experience, like a temporary minor league reassignment, and not have to draft a total newbie.

