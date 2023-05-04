Cowboys News: Post-draft power rankings, Diggs talks contract, Home Run Derby

The Cowboys traded their shoulder pads for batting gloves on Wednesday to take part in the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. The event has donated more than $715,000 to The Salvation Army and other local nonprofits, but it also gives fans an up-close look at America’s Team having a blast while trying out America’s Pastime. And it always provides a few newsworthy soundbites form the dugout. We’ve got Trevon Diggs talking about his next Cowboys contract and Jake Ferguson weighing in on the new guy coming to the tight end room. We’ll also reveal the event’s winner later in this edition of News and Notes.

Elsewhere, how the Cowboys stack up in the power rankings now that the draft is over, a new-look Micah Parsons is gearing up for a new position, Dallas goes to Plan B at left guard, and a quick scan of the free agent talent left in the pool. Also, the regular-season schedule release may be just days away, and Jerry Jones is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new big-budget docuseries.

NFL Power Rankings post-draft: Ravens get boost with Lamar Jackson back in the fold :: The Athletic

The good news: this could be the year Dak Prescott enters the MVP conversation as quarterback competition in the conference thins out. The (possibly) bad news: the team really used their second-round pick on a tight end who’s never had more than 35 catches or 418 yards in a season. Dallas sits at No. 9 in the power rankings after the draft.

Report: Cowboys' Micah Parsons to bulk up, move to DE full-time :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker-slash-defensive end will become a full-time edge rusher in 2023, he says. Parsons is currently working out in Austin, with plans to join the team for OTAs. His goal is to stay at 255 pounds or under; he’s trying to put on more muscle “to carry the load.”

Report: NFL could release 2023 schedule May 11 :: Touchdown Wire

No official word yet from the league on the actual release date of the schedule, but apparently the Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson situations were causing a delay. With both quarterbacks now settled again, the NFL appears nearly ready to make the 2023 slate official.

5 veteran free agents to consider at each position :: Cowboys Wire

There’s experienced talent to be had at every spot on the roster. From Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback to Jarvis Landry at receiver, Dalton Risner at guard, Robbie Gould at kicker, and plentiful options at running back, here’s a quick scan of the biggest names available for hire.

Cowboys to implement contingency plans at left guard position :: Cowboys Wire

After skipping the position in the draft, the Cowboys seem prepared to let their stable of young and mostly unproven players duke it out for the starting left guard spot. Chuma Edoga, Matt Farniok, Josh Ball, and Matt Waletzko all look to be in the mix to battle it out in training camp. But that’s assuming we know the team’s plans for Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, and Terence Steele.

Cowboys show off Home Run Derby threads :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Trevon Diggs: 'Hopefully, something gets figured out' regarding his contract :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Trevon Diggs, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, on his future with the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jbmwzxTq6R — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll be exciting' :: The Mothership

The Cowboys tight end doesn’t feel threatened by the drafting of Luke Schoonmaker; just the opposite. Ferguson says he’s excited about having an All-Big Ten room, with Wisconsin (himself), Michigan (Schoonmaker), Indiana (Peyton Hendershot), and Penn State (Sean McKeon) represented. “The Four Horsemen just added another one,” he said.

Leighton Vander Esch wins second straight Home Run Derby :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Leighton Vander Esch repeats as @reliantenergy home run derby champion. He raised $17k for The Tip of the Spear charity. Between the media and players $113k was raised pic.twitter.com/icMPRMZ78I — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2023

Jerry Jones, Cowboys to get Hollywood treatment in new docuseries :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys and their billionaire owner will be the subject of a new docuseries in development from Skydance Sports, whose recent scripted feature Air chronicled Nike’s historic partnership with Michael Jordan, and NFL Films. Jones’s daughter Charlotte will serve as one of the project’s executive producers.

Broncos invite XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci to rookie minicamp :: Broncos Wire

The former Cowboys backup led the XFL in passing yards, but also interceptions. But he showed enough promise that he’ll get a second crack at the NFL behind Russell Wilson in Denver.

