Cowboys News: What position to upgrade next, release-video rankings, Smith signs

With the 2022 NFL schedule release in the rearview, there’s a lot to detail. The Cowboys late matchup with the Eagles earns a top-10 spot for games to look forward to this season. Helping (or hurting) fuel excitement of the coming season are the team-produced release videos, and Dallas earns a spot near the top of the rankings but the Chargers take the crown.

What’s the next area where the Cowboys can improve? The half-empty linebacker room is something to keep in mind while the offensive line and wide receiver rooms could use reinforcement. On the offensive line, Tyler Smith signed his rookie contract while rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert could be a splash fantasy piece with the uncertainty beyond CeeDee Lamb. Could the release of James Bradberry bolster the cornerback room full of young talent?

Per usual, Dallas is a top ticket on sites like TickPick and SeatGeek on a schedule full of primetime contests, including an underdog season opener in AT&T Stadium agains the Buccaneers. Thankfully, the schedule features some favorable breaks and a soft ending to make up for lost time with easy matchups.

Ranking 32 NFL teams' schedule release videos from worst to Chargers :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Every year, NFL teams have extravagant videos for their schedule release. In such a moment, KD Drummond ranks all of the videos. The Chargers come out on top with their video, and the Cowboys aren’t too far behind.

Cowboys rookie WR Jalen Tolbert may have sneaky fantasy value in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

In fantasy football, rookie receivers have skyrocketed up in value with stars like Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in recent years, even Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys rookie Jalen Tolbert could sneak into early success, even earning fantasy value. With the absence of Michael Gallup early and Tolbert’s upside, he could jump into a big role early.

3 positions the Cowboys should look to upgrade before training camp :: Blogging the Boys

Story continues

Link

Following the draft, Dallas still has some holes to fill. Linebacker is still an issue, with Micah Parsons leading the way while a pair of LSU linebackers who are coming off injuries leave question marks in the room as training camp.

Connor Livesay details the three biggest needs for the Cowboys with months to spare.

NFL schedule 2022: Ranking the 10 best games of the season :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Alongside the schedule release, Sheil Kapadia ranks the top games to mark on the calendar for the 2022 NFL season. Full of AFC duels, the Cowboys sneak onto the top-10 list in the final spot for their duel with the Eagles in December.

Buccaneers, Cowboys, Packers among top NFL ticket costs on secondary markets :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Dallas is always in the spotlight regardless of the success of the team. If they’re even competitive, they’re the golden ticket. This hasn’t changed in 2022, with their tilts against the Packers and Buccaneers holding the top price on TickPicks on top of one of the highest average prices for teams.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule: 4 positive takeaways from Dallas’ regular-season schedule :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The Cowboys 2022 schedule features a low winning percentage from 2021, but the positives don’t end there. A softer end to the schedule, opportune home games to start and extra rest in key moments favor Dallas this coming season.

NFL Week 1 features record number of home underdogs :: ESPN

Link

Especially kicking off the season, the home-field advantage normally decides the betting line. In the case of the Cowboys and a few others, the road team has the betting favor.

For Dallas, it’s no surprise considering they have to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to start for the second-straight season.

Could Mike McCarthy be on the Hot Seat Entering the Week Nine Bye? :: Inside the Star

Link

With the rumors of current assistants and even Sean Payton potentially replacing Mike McCarthy, this season could be the ultimatum for the longtime NFL head coach.

Could his job be in question come Week 9? An ugly start to the season could lead to a certain departure for McCarthy in Dallas.

Should the Cowboys Sign James Bradberry? :: Inside the Star

Link

Following his release from the rival New York Giants, should the Cowboys go after James Bradberry? The talent is undeniable but that might not be his biggest value in Dallas.

As a veteran cornerback, he can bring his experience to the room and would be a strong addition to a position room that is full of young, rising talent.

Tyler Smith signs rookie contract with Cowboys then continues working at LG in minicamp

Link

1

1