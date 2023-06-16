Cowboys News: Pollard’s star on rise, camp deals possible, Tyler Smith’s first pitch

Tony Pollard has a big year in front of him, both on the field and in the pro shop, as the players union has projected him to be a “rising star” when it comes to merch sales. But could the current downmarket for running backs hurt his chances at cashing in on a big contract? We’ll look at that, as well as which Cowboys may put pen to paper while the team is in Oxnard, and why 2023 represents a financial crossroads for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback, meanwhile, is being picked by some observers to enter downright elite status in what could be a bounceback year. We’ll also examine which of his Dallas teammates are poised to have much more asked of them this season, we’ll look at why Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t gotten any action in free agency, and we’ll rank the NFC East teams when it comes to tight ends. All that, plus the Texas Rangers host Cowboys Night, Tyler Smith goes just a bit high with his pitch, and an Eagles blog makes news by showing they can count… and then throwing one of their own longtime stars under the bus with a baseless allegation. Just another day in News and Notes…

Make-or-break candidates: Players at a crossroads entering 2023 NFL season :: NFL.com

Link

It’s almost impossible to imagine the Cowboys moving on from Prescott no matter what happens in 2023, but it’s a big year nonetheless for the passer. He’s carrying a $26.8 million cap number in 2023; the number for 2024 balloons to $59.45 million. Dallas will want to re-work his deal to lower the latter number, but Prescott’s performance will count for a lot in where that dollar figure lands.

Predicting Prescott: 5K yards, league MVP for Cowboys QB? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports thinks a healthy Prescott with a full complement of legitimate weapons can hit 5,000 passing yards this season. That’s a mark that’s been hit just 15 times in history. If he takes the Cowboys into the Super Bowl conversation, Prescott could even be a dark horse to win league MVP honors, says Adam Schein of NFL.com.

Mailbag: Will RB pushback affect Pollard deal? :: The Mothership

Link

It’s a down market for veteran running backs these days. But the situations facing Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley won’t necessarily impact Pollard’s status in Dallas. It’s not thought that Pollard is looking to reset the market at the position (given he’s not as decorated), so maybe it’s slightly more likely that the two sides are able to come to mutually agreeable terms before July 17.

NFLPA identifies 2023 rising stars poised to take over retail kings :: NFLPA

Link

Tony Pollard ranks third among veterans in this list that identifies players on the cusp of having a breakout season, gaining widespread fan support, and ultimately placing among the top-sellers in officially licensed merchandise.

Why is there no interest in free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott? :: The 33rd Team

Link

Nearly 3,000 touches sure took their toll. Elliott averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry last year, lowest in the NFL among the 22 running backs with 200 or more carries. But he converted 17 third downs of two yards or less, more than every player except Jalen Hurts. Elliott would still be a good running back who can help a team win games in a rotation and as an effective short-yardage producer. But ultimately, he has to be willing to sign on as something like a $4 million player instead of a $10 or $12 million player.

NFL contract extension negotiations: Latest updates on 19 stars :: ESPN+

Link

The Cowboys tend to get a lot of business done in Oxnard, both on the practice field and in their (satellite) front office. Training camp seems to be the ideal place to work out a long-term extension with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, to extend him past the fifth-year option as quickly as they can. The club may also use the California trip to work out a new deal with Trevon Diggs, who becomes a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

Twelve Cowboys who could have bigger roles this season :: The Athletic

Link

Jake Ferguson, Sam Williams, and KaVontae Turpin are easy selections as Cowboys players who could be asked to do more this year. But don’t forget guys like offensive lineman Josh Ball, linebacker Damone Clark, safety Israel Mukuamu, and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston. All should get more chances in 2023.

How NFC East teams rank at the TE position heading into 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

As optimistic as fans are about the Cowboys’ stable of young tight ends, they’re so unproven that they have to rank last among NFC East squads for now. Washington and New York follow. The Eagles lead the way with Dallas Goedert, who’s just barely a notch a below Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews for best in the league.

MLB's Rangers host Cowboys Night with special jerseys :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Tyler Smith air mails first pitch at Rangers game :: Bill Jones (Twitter)

Cowboys OT Tyler Smith of North Crowley gets us ready for a marquee matchup of Ohtani vs Eovaldi with a tape measure 1st pitch. pic.twitter.com/Vo3MBV5MM7 — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) June 16, 2023

Yes we know, it’s been 10,000 days since Dallas’ last Super Bowl :: Inside the Star

Link

Eagles Nation helpfully reminded everyone how long it’s been since the team they can’t stop thinking about has been in the Super Bowl. (No word on how long they’d been breathlessly waiting to ambush Cowboys Nation with that meaningless bit of shady trivia.) What they didn’t mention is how Philly actually ranks dead last in the NFC East in both Super Bowl appearances (4) and wins (1).

Eagles blog disrespects Jason Peters with wild claim about his Cowboys contract :: The Landry Hat

Link

The same Eagles blog needed to trash the Cowboys so badly that they baselessly intimated that the NFL player recently reported to have lost $8 million gambling in 2022 might be none other than their own longtime star Jason Peters, and that that was somehow the reason he signed a one-year deal last season with Dallas. Classy as always.

