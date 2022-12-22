Cowboys News: Pollard the Pro Bowler, offensive line is simply mid in 2022

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are out and the Cowboys, alongside their division, dominated the NFC selections. While offensive lineman Zack Martin leads the way in his eighth appearance, a couple players make their debut for Dallas. One of those is running back Tony Pollard, who has turned into a gamebreaker in his contract year.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has fielded criticism about the recent turnovers, but he’s not discouraged heading into a Christmas Eve duel with the Eagles. The game has lost its momentum in recent days and the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts is big on both sides. The Cowboys may even prefer a healthy Hurts, so they can test their team against an opponent at full strength.

The boundary players on both sides of the ball have become an issue for Dallas. While wide receiver Michael Gallup’s struggles have limited the offense, injuries at corner force a competition to remove the mouse in the house for opposing offenses to target. Here’s the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Led by Zack Martin, 7 Cowboys named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games :: Cowboys Wire

In the first year under the new format, the 10-4 Cowboys had seven players named Pro Bowlers. Zack Martin is headed to his eighth Pro Bowl, leading his position in voting while two young Dallas players make their debut.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys ready for Eagles rematch :: ESPN

Although the stakes may not be as high with the current standings, Prescott and the Cowboys still see a big opportunity to make a statement. This time, Dallas has their quarterback and an edge coming off a tough loss on the road.

Re-drafting the top 15 picks of the 2021 NFL draft: Who goes No. 1? :: ESPN+

Dallas made out like bandits with linebacker Micah Parsons in the 2021 draft, but what if the group was picked all over again? The Cowboys would never have the luxury but they still would’ve ended up with an elite defensive player that would be a lifesaver for the current team.

Cowboys would benefit most from playing Eagles at full strength with Jalen Hurts :: Blogging the Boys

With the status of Hurts for Christmas Eve in doubt, it could have a negative influence on Dallas. While he’s playing at such a high level, he could be a great opponent for the Cowboys to play against and test their mettle.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 16): Philadelphia Eagles :: Blogging the Boys

See what to expect from the Eagles in the second matchup between divisional rivals this season. A new face at quarterback could change the landscape of the game while a player who dominated in the first matchup should be in the spotlight for the Dallas defense.

Mick Shots: Needing To Cover An Exposed Corner :: The Mothership

During the loss to the Jaguars, the hole at cornerback was apparent. With Kelvin Joseph being benched in the contest, there’s a competition to be had but the Cowboys could move a rising rookie to the spot.

Despite Picks, Dak Will "Keep Firing" vs. Eagles :: The Mothership

Turnovers have plagued Prescott since his return, even some that weren’t his fault, but it’s not changing his mindset. He says that his confidence isn’t affected and he’ll continue to be a gunslinger for Dallas heading into the big game Saturday.

Michael Gallup’s post-injury regression causing major problem for Cowboys :: The Landry Hat

While wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s play has mitigated issues, the Dallas receiving core has left some to be desired and blame has fallen upon Michael Gallup. He’s coming off a torn ACL but the current state of the team has forced Gallup into playing an elevated role and his shortcomings are apparent.

Cowboys' Best and Worst Potential NFL Playoff Matchups :: Bleacher Report

The playoffs are approaching and the potential seeding looms large for Dallas. The first round could be an easy NFC South winner but the team that ended the Cowboys season a year ago could haunt them again.

NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 16 :: Pro Football Focus

13. DALLAS COWBOYS (UP 2) Projected Week 16 Starters:

LG Connor McGovern

C Tyler Biadasz

RG Zack Martin

RT Tyron Smith Upcoming Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

