Cowboys News: Pollard mystery solved, Tolbert’s notebook, new gig for Irvin?

There were no fans in the stands for Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, but training camp rolls on as the Cowboys prepare for their first preseason test against the Jaguars. We’ve got news on which position group may be the most fun to watch Saturday night, as well as why this week’s initial depth chart may not mean much.

Meanwhile, rookie Luke Schoonmaker has a leg up in gaining back the ground he’s lost to injury, Micah Parsons wants it all and he wants it now, and Jalen Tolbert’s back-to-school notebook might just give him the edge in acing his sophomore season at wide receiver. We’ve got the outstanding reason Tony Pollard missed two days of practice, word that a former Cowboy won’t be joining a divisional rival, news of a possible new TV gig for Michael Irvin, and plans for a DeMarcus Ware celebration at his collegiate alma mater. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys' Tony Pollard out of practice; mystery solved - message reveals good reason! :: Sports Illustrated

Some fans feared the worst when Pollard was absent from practice for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Turns out he and his girlfriend were welcoming the birth of their second child, a daughter they named Maui. The plan is for the running back to practice with the team as usual on Thursday.

Why Luke Schoonmaker can make up for lost time in Cowboys training camp :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie tight end could quickly overcome the time missed to a foot injury, thanks to the already-advanced run-blocking skills he honed at Michigan. It’s the progress he makes now in route-running and pass-catching that could ultimately decide how much he actually sees the field in 2023.

Jalen Tolbert explains mental training for Year 2 with Cowboys: 'My comfort level is day-and-night' :: The Mothership

A sketchbook could be the key that makes it finally click for the third-round draft pick in his second NFL season. “I love art and I love to draw,” Tolbert explained. “Being able to draw it up and being able to see the spots, and picture it, is a way that I learn. … I made [the notebook] like it would be a dry erase board: drew up everything and highlighted, took pictures and side notes, and had it all in my notebook, so I can just open and look at it when I need to.”

Here's why Cowboys' first depth chart cannot be trusted :: Cowboys Wire

Pay (almost) no attention to that initial depth chart issued by the Cowboys. Chuma Edoga is probably not really the primary backup at left tackle, for example; it’s likely Tyler Smith. Jalen Brooks probably has an edge over Simi Fehoko at wide receiver, and Deuce Vaughn seems more of a roster lock than Ronald Jones. And that’s just the offense. This depth chart is more reflective only of how things look for right now, heading into the preseason opener.

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams :: NFL.com

The preseason doesn’t count, but don’t tell that to the trio of running backs looking to move toward the front of the pack in Dallas. How the workload is divided among Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and Vaughn will be fun to watch and could help determine who has the edge as Pollard’s main backup come September.

'I need to dominate': Cowboys' Micah Parsons on his plan for Super Bowl, awards, early retirement :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker, in a wide-ranging interview, spoke of this year’s Cowboys being more purposeful and team-oriented than in his previous two years. Part of that comes from Parsons himself taking on more of a leadership role. He stressed his desire to be considered among the best to ever play the game- not just a Hall of Famer- and swears he’ll walk away once he reaches his football goals, which definitely include a Super Bowl parade and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Going home again with LB DeMarvion Overshown :: Dallas Cowboys

"I am staying true to myself…" – @AGENT0__ Follow rookie DeMarvion Overshown in his hometown of Arp, Texas…a place he credits for who he is today.⭐️#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/vgaqC77Mra — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 8, 2023

These surprise keys will help each NFC East team stay ahead of their comp :: Cowboys Wire

Each team in the East has some special sauce that could help them rise to the top. For Washington, it’s the collection of weapons in the pass game and relative unknown Dyami Brown. In New York, it’s how the offense deploys new tight end Darren Waller to take pressure off Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. The Eagles must prove they’ve filled their holes at defense and look to show improvement in the run game with the additions of D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. As for Dallas, who will step up alongside Parsons on the defensive line to make it more than a one-man show?

Dallas Cowboys top list of most valuable sports franchises :: ESPN

The Cowboys are the most valuable sports team on the planet. Sportico lists the franchise at $9.2 billion, more than $1.5 billion ahead of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors at No. 2. Six of the list’s top ten are NFL clubs.

FS1 considering Michael Irvin to join ‘Undisputed’ cast opposite Skip Bayless, report says :: Dallas Morning News

The Playmaker could be coming back to the airwaves on a new network. FS1 is reportedly deciding between Irvin and fellow former Cowboys receiver Keyshawn Johnson to fill the chair opposite Skip Bayless on Undisputed. Irvin was pulled from NFL Network’s broadcasts in February after complaints about his conduct at a hotel in Phoenix; that legal battle continues.

Troy will honor Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware at football season-opener :: AL.com

Sept. 2 will be “DeMarcus Ware Day” at Troy when the Trojans open their 2023 football season against Stephen F. Austin. No. 94 jerseys will once again be sold at the school bookstore, and all tickets will be priced at $9.40. “DeMarcus Ware is one of the greatest players to ever step on a football field in the history of the game, and we are incredibly proud to call him a Troy Trojan,” said athletics director Brent Jones.

Happy Birthday, Deion Sanders! :: Pro Football Hall of Fame

Giants won't visit with LB Anthony Barr :: Giants Wire

Shooting down earlier reports that the former Cowboy would meet with the NFC East rival Giants, New York GM Joe Schoen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will not host Barr for a visit. The linebacker met with the Saints earlier in the week and passed a physical, but he says he’d like to visit more teams before making a decision.

