Cowboys News: Will Pollard come all the way back? Elliott mum on release, Deion sells out scrimmage

The Cowboys made a big move this offseason in releasing Ezekiel Elliott and handing the keys to the Cowboys run game to Tony Pollard, especially considering the last time he left a football field was on the back of a medical cart. Now a Cowboys legend asks the question no one wants to think about. And coincidentally, Elliott was asked just hours later about his release from the team. We’ve got his answer.

Meanwhile, more draft pick predictions with just days to go. One is a shock mock with surprising choices from Dallas, and the other keeps it traditional after a first-round anomaly. We dive into what Stephen Jones really meant by his tight end answer the other day, we gear up for the next big contract extension coming (this time in the Cowboys secondary), and Deion Sanders has worked his magic on the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring scrimmage. All that, plus Tony Romo celebrates his birthday on the links; we’ll tell you where he finished on the leaderboard. That and more… in News and Notes.

DeMarcus Ware brought up something about the Dallas Cowboys no one will touch :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Either no one within the Cowboys organization thinks it’s an issue, or they just haven’t said so out loud. But DeMarcus Ware brought up a very good point this week when asked about the team’s needs. “Zeke is gone, and you’ve got [Tony] Pollard, but you don’t know how he’s going to come back,” said Ware. A lot of 2023’s success is currently riding on a ballcarrier coming off a major leg injury, and there’s no way to know for sure if he’ll be the same.

Cowboys Stephen Jones talks drafting a TE: smoke screen or insight? :: Cowboys Wire

Jones said the Cowboys “feel good” about Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot and made it sound like they’re simply looking for another option like them rather than one of the top-tier tight ends this year’s draft class. But this is lying season; there’s more reason to be untruthful than truthful right now, and no one could blame Jones for getting the dogs off his scent. Maybe all those mock drafts are right about Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, or Darnell Washington.

Progress Report: Diggs had 'less is more' season :: The Mothership

Diggs didn’t match his rookie-season interception total, but he did up his overall game with more tackles, fewer yards per reception allowed, and fewer touchdowns allowed. His boom-or-bust style of play evened out, and he made big strides in becoming a more complete player. Entering the final year of his contract, an extension will be something to watch for soon.

Ezekiel Elliott declines to comment on release from Dallas Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

While attending a gala for the Children’s Cancer Fund, where Dak Prescott and Troy Aikman are honorary co-chairs, the two-time rushing champ was asked about his football future as well as his release from the Cowboys last month. “I’m doing great,” came Elliott’s reply. “Doing great.”

Aikman and Prescott host cancer fundraiser :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott are hosting the Children’s Cancer Fund “Light It Up” Gala in Dallas on Friday as cochairs of the event. The hope is to raise more than $1 million on the fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/SBV4azZusF — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 22, 2023

Colorado’s spring game as ‘a reality TV show’ thanks to Deion Sanders :: Front Office Sports

Only Coach Prime could turn a spring intrasquad scrimmage for a team that just went 1-11 into a national must-see TV event. Colorado’s annual Black and Gold Game will air live on ESPN and have the former Cowboy wearing a live mic for his first real action as the program’s head coach. The school priced tickets at $10 and sold out the stadium… for an event that drew just 1,000 people when it was free two years ago.

Cowboys opt for 'potential shockers' in NFL.com's new 7-round mock :: Cowboys Wire

In this mock, the Cowboys leave big names on the board in every single round and instead select players that haven’t gotten as much buzz leading up the draft. Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson leads it off in the first and UNC wide receiver Josh Downs follows in the second. Dallas goes RB in the third, a tight end few are talking about in the fourth, and a kicker not named Jake Moody in the sixth.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trey Lance, Aaron Rodgers find new homes in three-round projections :: Touchdown Wire

This mock has the Cowboys bucking historical trends and selecting a defensive tackle in the fist round. Welcome to Dallas, Clemson lineman Bryan Bresee. In the second and third rounds, the Cowboys add offensive playmakers in UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet and SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, respectively.

Dak Prescott models custom City Connect uniform from Rangers :: Texas Rangers (Twitter)

QB1 in the City Connect threads 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ybRVmGpjcd — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 21, 2023

2 Cowboys opponents hit with player suspensions in 2023 for gambling :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL suspended Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney for a year. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore got the same punishment and were released by their team. All three were found to have bet on NFL games. Detroit will also lose wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and last year’s 12th overall draft pick, Jameson Williams, for the first six games of the season. They placed mobile bets- not on NFL games- from their team facility. Dallas will face both clubs during the 2023 season.

Tony Romo sits tied with Annika Sörenstam after first round of Invited Celebrity Classic :: Dallas Morning News

Romo and Sörenstam sit at +34, good for third place after the first day of play in Irving. The former Cowboys quarterback was paired with former Dallas Stars center Mike Modano. Other participants include Cowboys legends Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware, ex-MLBers Ivan Rodriguez and Brian McCann, NHL center Jeremy Roenick (in second place with +35), and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (in the lead at +37).

Happy 43rd Birthday, Tony Romo :: NFL Legacy (Twitter)

How did @tonyromo pull off these plays? I don’t know, Jim. Happy 43rd birthday to the 4x Pro Bowler. pic.twitter.com/W1OA5O3PDI — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) April 21, 2023

