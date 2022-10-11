Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.

Meanwhile, there’s a big decision looming for the team’s Week 6 divisional showdown. It could be Dak Prescott, it could be Cooper Rush under center in Philadelphia… but Ezekiel Elliott is tired of hearing about it either way. Mike McCarthy has an attaboy for a rising rookie, a Cowboys assistant has quite a vivid analogy for the team’s ground game, and Micah would like a word (or two) with NFL officials. Here’s the News and Notes wrapping up a Victory Monday.

Cowboys "feel good" about Micah Parsons suiting up against Eagles :: 105.3 The Fan

Jones said that the Cowboys training staff gave the okay for Parsons to return to action Sunday without worry he would make his groin injury worse. “We’ll see how the week goes,” the exec said Monday. “I know he has checked in this morning and felt good. Feel good about him being available.”

'I just did what I could': Cowboys' Micah Parsons dominates despite groin injury :: Cowboys Wire

The groin strain suffered in the first quarter may have slowed Parsons down between plays, but the linebacker actually did more damage after the injury: a critical quarterback pressure, two sacks, and a forced fumble that ended the Rams’ comeback bid. “As long as I’m out there, I know I can make something happen,” Parsons said.

How 'sledgehammer, sword' powered Cowboys past Rams — and further eased pressure on Dak Prescott's recovery timeline :: Yahoo Sports

Running backs coach Skip Peete had a vivid analogy for the Cowboys’ one-two rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on Sunday. “It’s like you have a sledgehammer that starts it off: boom, boom, boom,” Peete said from postgame. “Then a sword comes in and slices it up.” Their 166 ground yards were a huge factor in the win; that victory might mean that Prescott may not have to be hurried back to save a season gone off the rails.

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard breaks down his 57-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams :: Blogging the Boys

Pollard says he saw daylight right away on the 1st-and-10 handoff he took 57 yards for the go-ahead score Sunday. “Then I just tried to switch it to another gear.” By the time he crossed the 35, he knew he’d need to make just one more cut to explode away from the defender coming up from behind. The Memphis product said it may be the best run of his Cowboys career.

Ezekiel Elliott has expletive for alleged Dallas Cowboys dilemma: Dak Prescott is QB1 :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elliott is done hearing about a supposed quarterback controversy. “All we care about is what’s in this locker room, what’s in this building,” he said. “We’re the Cowboys. People always have something to say about us.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott called 'long shot' for Week 6; Cooper Rush begins 'usual week' of prepping to start :: Cowboys Wire

Prescott says he can grip a ball, but other reports cite sources as saying he “would need to make significant strides to be ready” for Week 6. So for now, Rush- the only NFL quarterback with over 25 pass attempts who hasn’t yet thrown a pick- will begin another week of prepping to play.

DeMarcus Lawrence swears Cowboys defense is NFL's best: 'We came out here and partied' :: Cowboys Wire

“We’re the best [expletive] defense in the league,” Lawrence said. The unit has matched the legendary 1972 Doomsday squad by holding five straight opponents to under than 20 points and turned these Cowboys into a defense-first team with multiple weapons. “They are definitely the straw that’s stirring this drink,” head coach Mike McCarthy added.

Updates: 'Huge jump' from Sam Williams vs. Rams :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy was quite impressed with the second-rounder’s big day in L.A. Playing a career-high 25 defensive snaps, Williams logged a tackle, a tackle for loss, a quarterback pressure, a pass breakup, and the game-sealing fumble recovery.

Micah Parsons has feedback for NFL officials :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players ? pic.twitter.com/7i1I62yoZZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 10, 2022

Micah has more thoughts for refs after Monday night's controversial roughing call :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

They want us to play like we playing in the pro bowl!! 😂😂😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 11, 2022

Cowboys-Rams postgame analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Dez Bryant held court with Cowboys fans at SoFi Stadium :: Anthony Ybarra (Twitter)

Shoutout @DezBryant for being a man of the people and signing every autograph he was asked for at yesterday’s game in LA, despite it kinda causing a scene and security not being too happy about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/3J5rpaoqWj — Anthony Ybarra (@twon6970) October 10, 2022

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging' :: Rams Wire

As expected, Cowboys Nation showed up en force at the Rams’ house. Once the blue and silver started the scoring on just the third play from scrimmage, those supporters likely seemed exponentially louder than the home fanbase. “[Dallas has] always been a team that’s traveled well, but we got to give them something to cheer about,” McVay said of his squad.

