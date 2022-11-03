Cowboys News: Pollard’s award, Elliott’s reveal, Stephen Jones’s big tease

A day after the trade deadline came and went with no action from Dallas, the team’s executive vice president is nonetheless in acquisition mode, suggesting a free agent signing could still be in the works. The Arizona Cardinals did some signing of their own, of the player the Cowboys cut loose on Tuesday. And we’re grading each and every move that Dallas made in the offseason now that we have the benefit of mid-season hindsight.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard grabs some new hardware for the mantel as well as a new nickname after his monster day Sunday. Ezekiel Elliott showed off his Thanksgiving throwback helmet… and then caught heat for it. Dak Prescott reminds the NFL he can run, Dan Quinn doesn’t care about positional labels when it comes to his defensive unicorn, and the Cowboys are looking to get healthy over the bye for their trip to Lambeau. All that, plus Micah Parsons picks his World Series team, and AT&T Stadium will be in a “New York State of Mind” for one night next April. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Updates: Tony Pollard wins weekly RB award :: The Mothership

Pollard’s 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns earned him FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors for Week 8. FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Pollard’s name to HBCU scholarship programs.

Cowboys' Prescott risked injury, re-weaponized legs on gritty 25-yard QB sneak vs Bears: 'You asked for it, and you got it' :: Cowboys Wire

Jerry Jones said he wanted to see Dak Prescott get more chances in the run game. On Sunday, the quarterback kicked off the team’s scoring with his first touchdown in twelve months and turned a one-yard sneak into the third-longest run of his career, covering a quarter of the field. “I know who I am, and I know what I am capable of,” Prescott said.

Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago :: Yahoo Sports

Elliott posted a shot of the team’s throwback helmet on his Instagram story, and the Cowboys replied with an exasperated “C’mon bruhhhh…” as if he’d prematurely blown the surprise of the club’s Thanksgiving Day lids. Except the team did a full promo video of the throwbacks back in July.

Elliott offers up-close look at his Thanksgiving throwback :: Pat Doney (Twitter)

Dallas Cowboys find hope in possible health boost before next road trip vs. Packers :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The bye week will give several Cowboys a better chance at returning to action when the team visits Lambeau Field on Nov. 13. Ezekiel Elliott leads that list. But defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. could also resume on-the-field drills in practices and pregames soon; he’s been coaching from the press box after an undisclosed health issue during camp.

Cardinals claim DL Trysten Hill, a pre-trade deadline target, off waivers :: Cards Wire

Link

The Cardinals got the guy they’d had an interest in trading for, and they didn’t have to give up a thing. Hill could see time on the Arizona defensive line immediately, given the team’s injury woes in that unit.

Stephen Jones explains Cowboys quiet trade deadline, hints at other acquisitions :: 105.3 The Fan

Link

Stephen Jones says just because the Cowboys didn’t get in on a trade at the deadline doesn’t necessarily mean there’s not a new player in the works. “[Trades] aren’t the only way you acquire players,” he teased. But who could the club be angling to sign in free agency? Odell Beckham Jr.? Will Fuller? TY Hilton?

Grading Cowboys' offseason moves at midway point of 2022 season :: Cowboys Wire

Link

By and large, the 2022 draft class has panned out very nicely (except for John Ridgeway and the so-far M.I.A. Jalen Tolbert), and a high number of undrafted free agents have been overachievers. Yes, the Cowboys miss Amari Cooper, but letting go of La’el Collins and Randy Gregory proved to be the right moves. Toss in nice surprises like KaVontae Turpin and the new and improved Brett Maher, and it more than makes up for the signings that haven’t quite paid off yet (James Washington, Jason Peters).

Micah Parsons at LB or DE? Cowboys just want 'best version' of defensive star :: ESPN

Link

Parsons has averaged 11.4 snaps per game at inside linebacker this season. But he has 325 snaps on the line as an outside linebacker or edge player. Instead of getting hung up on his positional label, coordinator Dan Quinn is more interested in moving Parsons around to wreak the most havoc. It’s the arrival of Anthony Barr that’s been the difference, and Damone Clark’s versatility will only help.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series win :: NBC Los Angeles

Link

The Pennsylvania native was on hand for the Phillies’ Game 3 win over Houston at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Parsons has been tweeting his support of the Phillies throughout their improbable postseason run.

Tony Pollard gets new nickname in Week 8's Sounds from the Sideline :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

AT&T Stadium to host Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks :: The Mothership

Link

The “Piano Man” will bring his stage show to the home of the Cowboys in April 2023, joining the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. It’s the latest addition to a busy spring concert schedule for JerryWorld; Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran will also stop by between March and May.

