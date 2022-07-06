Cowboys News: Player rankings, criticism over marketing partnership, latest on Schultz

With training camp just a few weeks away, where do the Cowboys stand roster wise? How deep is the current group of players, where do this offseason’s additions slot in the most recent player rankings, and who is in contention for the top spot? Speaking of the top spot, there’s a lot of self-expectations from Micah Parsons on what he and Trevon Diggs can do.

Before camp gets rolling, Dallas has a decision to make with tight end Dalton Schultz. Will they sign him on an extension on or before the July 15 deadline? There’s an on-field decision to be made on offense as well. Will Ezekiel Elliott stay as the workhorse back or is it time for Tony Pollard to take a huge step in his efficient young career?

Elsewhere, the Cowboys faced criticism over a recent partnership with Black Rifle Coffee, considering their pro-gun image and gun violence around the country. All this and more in the latest news and notes.

What ceiling? Micah Parsons discusses loft goals for he and Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Following a first-team All-Pro 2021 for the pair, Parsons discussed the development of himself and Diggs. He also set lofty goals to become the best defensive duo in the NFL, and they’re both just 23 years old with plenty of time to achieve it.

Parsons, Prescott or Martin? Who tops Cowboys' pre-camp power rankings? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

As the offseason moves along, our own K.D. Drummond delivers his pre-camp power rankings for the Dallas roster. The value of Parsons, Zack Martin and Dak Prescott are all undoubtable, but who sits at the top? More importantly, how did Dallas do in replacing the lost talent from the offseason?

Dallas Cowboys called ‘tone deaf’ after announcing partnership with Black Rifle Coffee :: The Dallas Morning News

Link

The Cowboys franchise is facing some backlash after a new partnership. Dallas announced their connection with Black Rifle Coffee, which rubbed many the wrong way considering recent gun violence like the shooting in Illinois the day before the announcement that killed seven.

Story continues

After ranking in top-5, Dallas Cowboys roster ranks 16th in 2022 :: SportDFW

Link

During the offseason, the Cowboys lost the likes of Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory, whether it be by intention or not. The losses as a whole sent Dallas down to PFF’s No. 16 spot in the roster rankings.

The case for and against the Cowboys giving Dalton Schultz a contract extension :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The biggest looming contract talk for Dallas lies with tight end Dalton Schultz. With the July 15 deadline approaching, there’s a case for both sides. To sign an extension or not to sign an extension if you’re the Cowboys?

Tony Pollard has fewer career carries with Cowboys than Ezekiel Elliott had during his rookie year :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The noise has grown louder every season. The argument between the running backs in Dallas is hotter than ever. Elliott went through a torn PCL and played through it, while Tony Pollard’s touches were still limited.

The Cowboys must decide if it’s Pollard’s time to take over or not.

Cowboys’ 10 worst decisions of the past decade: Greg Hardy, Jaylon Smith and more :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Over the years, it’s inevitable to make mistakes as an NFL franchise. Dallas is no exception from this. Jon Machota details the worst ten moves the Cowboys have made in the last decade. Three of their biggest mistakes happened around second-round draft picks.

Mike McCarthy Ranked Among Bottom Half of NFL Head Coaches :: Inside the Star

Link

Entering the biggest year of his Dallas tenure, McCarthy’s perception within the national media isn’t a good one. CBS Sports ranked McCarthy down at the 18th spot in their head coach rankings, but will he have the team performing above expectation?

1

1