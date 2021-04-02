Cowboys News: Pitts impresses, Kazee scouting report, Farley still an option

Defense may be the name of the game for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft, but it may have to wait until Round 2. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts had an unbelievable Pro Day performance, making him an even more desired first-round option for the club. Caleb Farley has a troubling injury history in regards to his back, but will his playmaking ability and impressive 40-yard dash time keep him as a draft option for the Cowboys? Head coach Mike McCarthy is known for valuing depth at the quarterback position so the Cowboys adding a developmental prospect later in the draft is very likely.

Safety Damontae Kazee adds experience and the ability to create turnovers to the Cowboys defense, which NFL Media Analyst Bucky Brooks details in his scouting report. How the Cowboys are operating their normal conservative free agency plan to a tee, Quinton Dunbar as a cornerback option, the Cowboys getting two defensive studs in Todd McShay’s latest two-round mock draft, and more are featured in Thursday’s news and notes.

Kyle Pitts' scouting report demands Cowboys consider him if available :: Cowboys Wire

Link Upgrading the defensive side of the ball will be the focus for the Cowboys in the NFL draft, however, it might not come until round two. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is making himself a hard prospect to pass on with the 10th pick if he's available after an impressive Pro Day. Ben Glassmire gives an in-depth breakdown of his skill set and how he fits in the Cowboy's offense.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: El Cheapo free agency, McCarthy flubs and facts :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have been shopping in free agency, but at the clearance rack per usual. KD Drummond and Ryan O'Leary breakdown their spending habits as well as nuggets from head coach Mike McCarthy's press conference last week.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Look to Quinton Dunbar to Fill Cornerback Need? :: Inside The Star

Link After losing Chidobe Awuzie to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, the Cowboys are looking to add depth to the cornerback position. John Williams dives into how Quinton Dunbar could provide some stability before the Cowboys bring in one or more corners in the NFL draft.

Story continues

Whether fans like or not, free agency going according to plan for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Fans of the Cowboys have been lobbying for years that the organization needs to make a splash in free agency. Ben Grimaldi discusses how 2021 has been more of the same as the Cowboys have added pieces albeit not the shiny ones people want them to.

Todd McShay mock draft has Cowboys going cornerback in first round, and getting a huge value pick in the second :: Blogging The Boys

Link Adding defensive pieces will be the name of the game for the Cowboys in the NFL draft later this month. ESPN's Todd McShay released his two-round mock draft recently and has the Cowboys going cornerback in the first-round as any expect them to. However, it's South Carolina's Jaycee Horn instead of Alabama's Patrick Surtain as some are predicting. After being 31st against the run in 2020 McShay has the Cowboys going with defensive tackle Christian Barmore out of Alabama.

Every single-season Dallas Cowboys record that could be broken with a 17-game schedule :: Dallas Morning News

Link The NFL recently announced a 17-game season in 2021. Several Cowboys milestones could fall now with an extra game including single-season passing, rushing, and receiving records.

Should the Cowboys still consider picking Caleb Farley? :: The Landry Hat

Link Farley once had his name alongside Patrick Surtain as the most likely pick for the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL draft if cornerback is the route they choose to take. However, after a second back surgery in a year, people are starting to question if Farley is a safe investment. With an impressive 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, has his name re-entered the Cowboy's plans?

Scouting Report: What To Expect From Safety Kazee :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Damontae Kazee led the NFL with 10 interceptions combined in 2018 and 2019 and was signed by the Cowboys to bolster the safety position. Bucky Brooks breaks down what he brings to the table in this latest scouting report.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts destroys Pro Day; Cowboys would be crazy to pass on him at 10 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Pitts is looked at as a "generational talent" and a future star in the NFL. After making spectators drool over his Pro Day performance, should he be a lock if he's there for the Cowboys to grab with the 10th overall pick?

Mike McCarthy’s history at quarterback says the Cowboys aren’t done yet, so a look at draft prospects :: Blogging The Boys

Link After Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury, the Cowboys suffered through erratic play at the quarterback position. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a history of adding insurance behind his top signal-caller during his days with the Green Bay Packers when he coached Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, and did so again in 2020 with Ben DiNucci. With that being said, smart money says he'll do the same in the upcoming draft.

1

1