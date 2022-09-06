Cowboys News: Peters’ welcome, Lawrence on underdog status, Gallup update

Labor Day was the first day back on the job for longtime offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 40-year-old signed a deal with Dallas and was already giving pointers to rookie tackle Tyler Smith on Monday. The former Eagle also talked about now suiting up for his former rival, walking back some smack talk he made a few years ago. We hit the film room to see what the nine-time Pro Bowler can bring to the Cowboys O-line, and we reveal who had to be cut in order to bring the veteran aboard.

Meanwhile, we run down all the new numbers in the Cowboys locker room this season, we get encouraging injury updates on both Michael Gallup and Jourdan Lewis, and we investigate whether the Dallas front office has done enough to help Mike McCarthy succeed this year. We look at bold predictions for a few Cowboys in 2022, and we forecast their playoff chances. And Cowboys legend Deion Sanders suffers a tragic loss in the family on the same day his son makes a huge splash on the football field. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Cowboys, Jason Peters agree to practice squad deal to fortify tackle depth :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The much-anticipated deal was announced Monday morning. The 40-year-old Peters will start out on the practice squad as he gets himself ramped up for action; rookie Tyler Smith is expected to start Week 1 at left tackle. Terms of the nine-time Pro Bowler’s deal were not disclosed.

Tyler Smith embracing advice from Jason Peters :: The Mothership

Link

Peters may technically be the newest Cowboy, but rookie Tyler Smith was already hitting him up for advice on Monday, ahead of his own NFL debut. “He taught me a little bit about hand tricks, how he operates with his outside hand,” Smith said. The first-rounder is likely to get the start at left tackle in Week 1, but Peters says he’s ready to do whatever he’s asked even once he gets acclimated. “If [Tyler] Smith gets in there and starts rolling and they want to keep him [at left tackle], I’m going to just help him along.”

Story continues

Film Room: Can Jason Peters save the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line? :: Touchdown Wire

Link

At this stage in his career, Peters can get it done in pass protection as long as he can use his smarts and strategies and doesn’t have to be too much of a technician. He’s much better in run blocking situations and can still use his “old-man strength” to great effectiveness. As a right-now option, the Cowboys couldn’t have done any better on the open market in fixing their Tyron Smith-sized hole.

Jason Peters’ hate for Cowboys is gone: It was 'love at first sight' meeting with Jerry Jones :: ProFootballTalk

Link

Four years ago, Peters made headlines when he said he hated the Cowboys because of their arrogance. “You can’t blame me. We were rivals,” the ex-Eagle said. Now wearing the star, he’s softened that stance, calling it “swagger” instead. “The Dallas and Eagle rivalry go[es] deep, so it’s kind of weird, but I’m here in my home state and ready to roll,” he said.

New Cowboys jersey numbers, including Jason Peters' assignment :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Peters will wear No. 71 in Dallas, as he did in both Philadelphia and Chicago. Plenty of other number swaps, too, as the team makes final preparations for the 2022 season opener. Look for Dennis Houston now in No. 17, Brett Maher in No. 19, Israel Mukuamu in No. 24, Anthony Barr in No. 42, and Jake Ferguson in No. 87 as part of the new lineup.

NFL Transactions: Monday 9/5 :: NFL Trade Rumors

Link

In order to make room for Jason Peters on the practice squad, the Cowboys released linebacker Mika Tafua. Tafua was a four-year starter at Utah, and in 2021 was voted the Pac-12’s top defensive lineman by the conference’s offensive linemen. He signed with Dallas in the spring as an undrafted free agent.

Updates: Gallup 'looks really' good, Lewis closer :: The Mothership

Link

Michael Gallup has “hit every target to date,” Mike McCarthy says. “He looks really good. I mean, every medical report is extremely positive about Michael.” Gallup has still not yet been cleared to practice, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis could be there by the end of the week. “It’s the goal,” McCarthy told reporters.

The Cowboys’ inertia is setting Mike McCarthy up to fail :: D Magazine

Link

History has shown that good things tend to happen to Mike McCarthy teams when front offices give him resources. The Cowboys have done the opposite of that this offseason, relying far too much on their “we trust our guys” mentality and not taking enough shots at upgrading the roster in spots where everyone knows there are holes. So it’s worth wondering whether McCarthy is being purposely set up to fail.

Ranking Cowboys players 53-to-1 going into Week 1 vs Bucs :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Our first set of weekly rankings show major moves upward from Quinton Bohanna, Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok, and Noah Brown. Six Cowboys newcomers place in the top 30, but two of the team’s top 12 won’t even suit up in Week 1. Look for impressive top-10 appearances by Jayron Kearse and Tony Pollard.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence embracing underdog mentality in Week 1 :: Yardbarker

Link

The defensive end doesn’t mind being a 1.5-point home underdog to Tampa in the season opener. “We are?” he asked Monday. “OK, We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat.” The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady in six tries, including last year’s 31-29 nailbiter. This time, though, three of the Buccaneers’ four offensive Pro Bowlers won’t play.

Deion Sanders loses grandmother, then son Shedeur Sanders throws 5 TDs in Jackson State's rout of FAMU :: USA Today

Link

The former Cowboys star had a rough week dealing with the water emergency in Jackson. Then he got word that his grandmother passed away shortly before his Jackson State Tigers were to kick off their season against a depleted Florida A&M squad. “Grandma didn’t play,” Sanders said. “Grandma was a disciplinarian. Grandma was a God-fearing woman until the day she left. Grandma was everything.” Sanders’s son Shedeur exploded against the Rattlers, completing his first 17 passes and throwing five touchdowns in a 59-3 rout.

NFL team previews 2022: Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks :: ESPN

Link

The Worldwide Leader says that Tony Pollard will not only be a breakout player in fantasy football this season, he’ll go on to become the Cowboys’ lead running back before the season is out. Even with a resurgent ground game, Dallas is picked by the network’s panel to finish with under 10.5 wins.

Judy Battista predicts eight division winners, six wild-card teams in 2022 season :: NFL.com

Link

Battista picks the Eagles to win the NFC East, saying the Cowboys “have taken a little bit of step back” over the offseason. She thinks Dallas will still make the postseason tournament as a wild-card entry.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb drill with Real Madrid stars :: NFL (Twitter)

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire