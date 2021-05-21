Cowboys News: Pearson’s HOF presenter, Prescott and Elliott position ranks

Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

Full OTA’s for the Dallas Cowboys begin on May 25 and now, six of the 11 Dallas draft picks are under contract. The pair of Jabril Cox and Josh Ball signed their deals on Thursday. Rookie nose tackle Quinton Bohanna spoke about his role in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense, citing his sheer power.

Class of 2021 Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Drew Pearson announced that Hall of Famer Roger Staubach will be his presenter, another big moment for the duo who was infamous during the 1970s in Dallas.

PFF released rankings for quarterbacks and running backs for 2021 and where do the likes of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott stack up compared to the rest of the NFL?

Here are the latest news and notes.

'Beating up on centers:' Rookie Bohanna aspires to unglamorous trench domination for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle was immediately the biggest defensive player in the club's history. Hear what the run-stuffing nose tackle had to say about his role in Dan Quinn's defense.

--AH

Grading 2021 NFL offenses: Tom Brady-led Buccaneers join elite status, but Chiefs rule supreme once again :: CBS Sports

Link CBS Sports' Jared Dubin graded every NFL offense, ranked them, and put them into tiers. The Dallas Cowboys narrowly missed out on the top tier, as they came in as the fourth best offense, and the number one offense in tier two.

Running Back Rankings: The 32 best RBs entering the 2021 NFL season :: PFF

Link A few short seasons ago Ezekiel Elliott would have been towards the very top of any NFL running back ranking. After his worst season to-date, Elliott is out of the top 10 on PFF's latest positional rankings. Tony Pollard also made the cut as one of the leagues top 32 backs, find out exactly where both Cowboys are ranked.

--AH

https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1395047093392269312

5 Bucks: Why Cowboys Are Winning The Offseason :: Dallas Cowboys

Link NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Cowboys are taking the right steps this offseason. Brooks touches on the Cowboys adding size, the addition of coach like Dan Quinn, the Cowboys linebacker room, and more as to reasons why Dallas should be better in 2021.

--AH

Cowboys Sign Pair Of Fourth-Round Draft Picks :: The Mothership

Link As rookie minicamp closes and full team OTA's ramp up, many NFL rookies are signing their first contracts. Now part of that list, Cowboys' fourth-round picks Jabril Cox and Josh Ball signed their contracts on Thursday. This now adds up to six of the 11 Dallas picks being under contract. --CB

Prescott 7th-best QB in 2021 per PFF, other NFCE QBs in his dust :: Cowboys Wire

Link Going into the 2021 season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to have a big comeback year and PFF's QB rankings support that, listing him at No. 7 amongst the NFL. Notably, Prescott is far ahead of any other NFC East quarterback on the list. Our own Asa Henry gives all the details about the rankings and how he could climb even higher.

Drew Pearson names his presenter for 2021 all of Fame induction :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys legend Drew Pearson will be enshrined in August as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After a long wait, Pearson will finally be in Canton and will be presented by a Cowboys Hall of Famer who he had some infamous moments with during his career. Click the link to see who will be presenting Pearson in Canton. --CB

Recommended Stories

  • Washington cuts longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses

    Morgan Moses was released by Washington on Thursday, a surprising decision to cut ties with one of the organization's longest-tenured players even in light of offseason additions. Moses started every game of every season at right tackle for Washington the past six years, playing through injury and anchoring that side of the offensive line along with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff through many other personnel changes. Releasing Moses saves $7.5 million, and moving on from 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian almost another $1 million against the salary cap.

  • Washington Football Team cuts longtime starting RT Morgan Moses

    Moses, 30, had started 96 straight games for Washington.

  • Vegas surges past Wild for 5-2 win to take 2-1 series lead

    The Vegas Golden Knights trudged into the locker room at the first intermission with little to like, other than the time left in the game. Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period surge by the Golden Knights with the go-ahead score in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild to grab the lead Thursday night in this first-round playoff series. “We’ve done it before, and usually it’s the same formula: no panic, regroup, stick with it,” coach Peter DeBoer said, “and everybody contributing.”

  • Shane Burgos issues statement after bizarre KO loss at UFC 262: ‘Disappointed is an understatement’

    A disappointed Shane Burgos opens up about his bizarre knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • ‘Jacare’ Souza to undergo surgery after gruesome arm break in UFC 262 loss

    Ronaldo Souza suffered the graphic injury in his loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • Wilder wins arbitration case against Fury, trilogy in play

    In a script seemingly written in Hollywood, the highly-anticipated undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury took another wild and unexpected turn with an arbitrator ruling that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight against Fury.

  • Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old ''We Believe'' Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. ''Shoutout to Baron Davis,'' Curry said - and BD might say the same for Steph.

  • Cycling-Bernal extends overall lead as debutant Schmid takes stage victory

    MONTALCINO, Italy (Reuters) -Mauro Schmid secured his first Grand Tour win on Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia, a 162-kilometre ride from Perugia to Montalcino, while Egan Bernal extended his lead in the general classification. Swiss Schmid, 21, pulled clear of the peloton early on and battled it out with Alessandro Covi after a thrilling race, pipping the young Italian on the line to take home the stage win in his debut season. Belgian Harm Vanhoucke finished third.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Michael Chandler forges ahead ‘with complete disregard to previous failures’ after UFC 262

    Leave it to Michael Chandler to handle his most high-profile loss to date with a tremendous amount of class.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Recap: James Davison wins eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at COTA

    James Davison made it look easy in NASCAR‘s first glimpse at Circuit of The Americas, grabbing a win — a virtual one, at least — in dominant fashion. Fans and NASCAR Cup Series stars got a first look at COTA Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series before NASCAR‘s inaugural visit to the […]

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • LaMelo on facing Pacers in Play-In Tournament: 'We got an advantage'

    Charlotte's LaMelo Ball is ready for his next task: leading the young Hornets to a State Farm Play-In Tournament win.

  • Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

    The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Venezuela battle inner demons ahead of Copa America

    Last November, players of Venezuelan first division football team Trujillanos took to the pitch with a banner demanding their long unpaid salaries and then stood still for a minute in protest once the game kicked off. Since then, the head coach has left to manage the U-20 national team and their three best players moved to clubs in Brazil, Colombia and Canada for next to nothing. "The past year has been very difficult and hard for everyone, but I have never lost hope," Trujillanos midfielder Jair Andara told Reuters on the bus back from a 2-0 loss away to Deportivo Tachira.