Cowboys News: Pearson’s HOF presenter, Prescott and Elliott position ranks

Full OTA’s for the Dallas Cowboys begin on May 25 and now, six of the 11 Dallas draft picks are under contract. The pair of Jabril Cox and Josh Ball signed their deals on Thursday. Rookie nose tackle Quinton Bohanna spoke about his role in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s defense, citing his sheer power.

Class of 2021 Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Drew Pearson announced that Hall of Famer Roger Staubach will be his presenter, another big moment for the duo who was infamous during the 1970s in Dallas.

PFF released rankings for quarterbacks and running backs for 2021 and where do the likes of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott stack up compared to the rest of the NFL?

Here are the latest news and notes.

'Beating up on centers:' Rookie Bohanna aspires to unglamorous trench domination for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle was immediately the biggest defensive player in the club's history. Hear what the run-stuffing nose tackle had to say about his role in Dan Quinn's defense.

Grading 2021 NFL offenses: Tom Brady-led Buccaneers join elite status, but Chiefs rule supreme once again :: CBS Sports

Link CBS Sports' Jared Dubin graded every NFL offense, ranked them, and put them into tiers. The Dallas Cowboys narrowly missed out on the top tier, as they came in as the fourth best offense, and the number one offense in tier two.

Running Back Rankings: The 32 best RBs entering the 2021 NFL season :: PFF

Link A few short seasons ago Ezekiel Elliott would have been towards the very top of any NFL running back ranking. After his worst season to-date, Elliott is out of the top 10 on PFF's latest positional rankings. Tony Pollard also made the cut as one of the leagues top 32 backs, find out exactly where both Cowboys are ranked.

5 Bucks: Why Cowboys Are Winning The Offseason :: Dallas Cowboys

Link NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks believes the Cowboys are taking the right steps this offseason. Brooks touches on the Cowboys adding size, the addition of coach like Dan Quinn, the Cowboys linebacker room, and more as to reasons why Dallas should be better in 2021.

Cowboys Sign Pair Of Fourth-Round Draft Picks :: The Mothership

Link As rookie minicamp closes and full team OTA's ramp up, many NFL rookies are signing their first contracts. Now part of that list, Cowboys' fourth-round picks Jabril Cox and Josh Ball signed their contracts on Thursday. This now adds up to six of the 11 Dallas picks being under contract. --CB

Prescott 7th-best QB in 2021 per PFF, other NFCE QBs in his dust :: Cowboys Wire

Link Going into the 2021 season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to have a big comeback year and PFF's QB rankings support that, listing him at No. 7 amongst the NFL. Notably, Prescott is far ahead of any other NFC East quarterback on the list. Our own Asa Henry gives all the details about the rankings and how he could climb even higher.

Drew Pearson names his presenter for 2021 all of Fame induction :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys legend Drew Pearson will be enshrined in August as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After a long wait, Pearson will finally be in Canton and will be presented by a Cowboys Hall of Famer who he had some infamous moments with during his career. Click the link to see who will be presenting Pearson in Canton. --CB

