Cowboys News: Pearson enshrined, Prescott’s shoulder worse than reported?

Hall of Fame festivities provided several celebratory pauses this weekend, but the business of preparing for the upcoming NFL season goes on just the same. The Cowboys could find themselves a man down for a period of time, as a piece of the high-flying offense has been grounded with a neck injury. And while reports of Dak Prescott throwing again are encouraging, one writer who covers the team isn’t convinced fans know the whole story about his shoulder strain. Prescott himself, meanwhile, doesn’t seem in poor health, even moonlighting during practice by lining up as a defensive back just to keep his receivers on their toes.

Quarterback questions, as always, have brought some focus back to the offensive line charged with protecting him. While three decorated studs are set to return to action in 2021, the real key to success for the front five could be the second-year man in the middle. And who is the sixth-best Cowboys lineman? The answer to that question could prove to be of critical importance before it’s all said and done. All that, plus Hall of Fame recaps- including Drew Pearson’s glitzy enshrinement accessories, the part of his bronze bust he had to get right, what Jimmy said about Jerry with his moment at the mic, and how one of the most famous Cowboys of them all launched Cliff Harris on a Canton-bound path with some good old-fashioned veteran intimidation and fear. Here your News and Notes to start the week.

Updates: Sewo Olonilua suffers neck injury :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys didn't emerge from Thursday's Hall of Fame Game as cleanly as originally thought. The club has revealed that fullback Sewo Olonilua suffered some sort of neck injury in the exhibition loss to Pittsburgh. The big fullback had been having a good camp, and while there isn't currently a timeline for his return, the expectation is Olonilua could be out for a while.

Assume the Dallas Cowboys are lying. Dak Prescott’s health is still an issue | Opinion :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Story continues

Link Mac Engel takes exception with the reports coming out of Dallas that the Cowboys are simply being cautious with Dak Prescott's shoulder strain by holding him out. The team has sought a second opinion from MLB's Rangers, which feels like a concerning development. And even Troy Aikman said during Thursday night's broadcast, "I think when your franchise quarterback is missing the amount of time he's missing, I tend to think it's probably a little bit more significant than what they have led on."

Dak Prescott doing light throwing means he should be returning to practice relatively soon :: Blogging the Boys

Link Coach Mike McCarthy said on Saturday that Dak Prescott is, in fact, doing some "light throwing" for the first time since leaving practice July 28th. That report, and video clips of him during practice sessions would seem to indicate that the quarterback is nearing a return to full readiness.

Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson enters Hall of Fame :: NBC DFW

Link The Pro Football Hall of Fame now includes every member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, the recipient of the original "Hail Mary" pass, was inducted Sunday night in Canton. Pearson retired in 1983, but had to wait until this year to get the nod as a senior member. "The wait is over," he said. "How about that! A tough long journey on the road less traveled."

As Cowboys legend Drew Pearson enters the Hall of Fame, his signature Afro is going with him :: Dallas Morning News

Link Most of Drew Pearson's Hall of Fame career took place in the 1970s. The hairstyle he rocked back then is coming with him to Canton. The wide receiver's bronze bust will sport the largest Afro of any player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's gallery. Sculptor Blair Buswell recreated the look by referencing numerous photographs and reportedly pushed the limit on the Hall's maximum bust measurements.

Drew Pearson dressed to the nines with custom bling for Hall of Fame enshrinement :: Pro Football Hall of Fame (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1424495795731144720

'We did it:' Jimmy Johnson thanks Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in Hall of Fame speech :: Cowboys Wire

Link Jimmy Johnson had to wait a long time to get in the Hall of Fame. He made his former boss wait just 35 seconds into his acceptance speech for a thank you. Despite the animosity that Johnson and Jerry Jones have displayed toward one another over the years, Johnson was quick to point out that the dynasty they created in the 1990s was something they could have only accomplished together.

'We're going to the Super Bowl, rookie:' Cliff Harris shares Bob Lilly story during Hall of Fame speech :: Cowboys Wire

Link Safety Cliff Harris recognized his Doomsday defense teammates Saturday night, including Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly. Harris's speech included a great story about Lilly's words to him in the huddle of his first home game as a Cowboy. Lilly was looking on from the stage in Canton as Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Why Tyler Biadasz might be O-line's X-factor :: The Mothership

Link Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin all make their return from injury in 2021. But the real key to the success of the Cowboys offensive line might be second-year center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz, a fourth-round draft pick last year, functions as the line's quarterback, responsible for pre-snap checks and adjustments at the line of scrimmage. And he says he's a lot more assertive and confident in his role than he was as a rookie last year.

Behind Tyron & La'el: Rookie injury adds to Cowboys O-line problem :: SI.com

Link The Cowboys shouldn't have much to worry about when it comes to their front five offensive linemen, if they're healthy. It's the sixth guy that needs to step up. Whether it's Josh Ball (who's injured) or Ty Nsekhe (who didn't impress versus Pittsburgh), the team's O-line depth is concerning. Maybe it's Brandon Knight or Terence Steele. Or maybe shuffling players out of position is the answer.

Dak Prescott takes reps as DB in non-contact drills :: Patrik Walker (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar/status/1424457117663072257

1

1