Cowboys News: Parsons has ridiculous, achievable goals, Peters update

Entering the final weekend before the 2022 season kicks off, the Cowboys are pinning their hopes on young talent. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert will be asked to produce with Michael Gallup out to start the season, while offensive lineman Tyler Smith has been asked to rejuvenate the offensive line.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks to explode into a game breaker, linebacker Micah Parsons breaks games like it’s going out of style. At the tight end position, it could be a complete makeover in 2023 with Dalton Schultz’s potential departure and rookies gaining ground heading into the season.

The latest on Jason Peters’ visit to Dallas, the last additions to the practice squad and where the run game stands in the latest News and Notes.

Jason Peters undergoing physicals with Cowboys, to sit down with Jerry Jones :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys met with Jason Peters to remedy their needs on the offensive line. After undergoing physicals with the team, a meeting with the head man will end the discussion on if Dallas goes through with the signing.

Peters update

A person with information on the Cowboys talks with Jason Peters said if anything official happens it would occur on Monday. Cowboys have to make a roster move to make space for Peters. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 2, 2022

This looks to be happening. The Cowboys can’t release a player after the league office closes, which has to happen before they can officially sign Peters. We’ll see if there are any wrenches thrown into the plan.

Ex-Falcons RB, CFL offensive lineman round out Cowboys practice squad :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys wrapped up building their practice squad by bringing in a boost to the running back stables alongside some extra help on the offensive line, which is in dire need of solutions for the foreseeable future.

Cowboys tight end room could look very different by 2022 season’s end :: Blogging the Boys

With tight end Dalton Schultz’s future as a Cowboy in question, the prospect of rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot stepping up as the season develops is one to watch. Don’t forget about Sean McKeon either, Dallas could see a complete change at the position before 2023.

Cowboys offense still depends on Dak Prescott’s arm, but commitment to run game remains :: Blogging the Boys

As seen in the 2021 season, the Cowboys’ offensive success relies on quarterback Dak Prescott. That doesn’t mean the running game goes out the window. A healthy Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the fold presents opportunity in that phase but a young and unpredictable offensive line could throw a wrench in those plans.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: I want to be the NFL’s best player, ‘I want to be feared’ :: The Athletic

As if the expectations from outsiders weren’t high enough for linebacker Micah Parsons, he’s set the sights even higher. The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year wants to be the best player in the NFL and believes leading the team to a Super Bowl victory is part of earning that reputation.

Sturm: With CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys always have a chance

Although the offseason has been deflating for Dallas fans, there’s still light at the end of the tunnel to reach. That’s thanks to Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Great players cover up holes and that could be the key to the Cowboys overcoming the front office’s shortcomings during the offseason.

Science Lab: Young O-Line Will Dictate 2022 :: The Mothership

The golden days of strong players acorss the offensive line are behind us for now. That doesn’t mean the young talent can’t step up to the occasion. Patrik Walker breaks down how Tyler Smith and others up front will dictate Dallas’ success in 2022.

Spagnola: Next Man Up Opportunities Galore :: The Mothership

Entering the 2022 season, there’s a trend of players tasked with picking up the scraps. From Tyler Smith cleaning up for issues on the offensive line to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert tasked with replacing Michael Gallup’s production, there’s plenty of chances for Cowboys to turn a negative situation into a opportunity for success.

Dak Prescott Speaks Highly of Potential WR2 Noah Brown :: Inside the Star

The unlikely rise of wide receiver Noah Brown into a real roster spot is one that’s built trust within the building. Prescott spoke highly of the receiver that was once only a weapon for certain blocking packages, and is now thrust into an opportunity due to the loss of Amari Cooper and Gallup’s injury delaying his 2022.

